Nettie (Chrisp) Murphy
October 17, 1940 ~ October 12, 2022 (age 81) Nettie Chrisp Murphy, 81, of 15580 Twisted Hickory Road, Bladenboro, NC, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton, NC. Arrangements will be announced soon.
Kevin Conner Memorial Run Gallery
It was perfect weather Saturday morning for the Kevin Conner Memorial Run. The event is held annually to honor the local native, a State Trooper who died in the line of duty near Whiteville on Oct. 17, 2018. The 5k and one-mile events took participants from the Whiteville City Hall...
Kerry Patrick Lord
Kerry Patrick Lord, 63, of Myrtle Beach passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Lower Cape Fear Lifecare Angel House in Whiteville. Kerry lived in the Myrtle Beach area for over 40 years. He was born November 1, 1958 in Onslow County, the son of the late John Lord, Sr. and Lillian Kelly Lord. Kerry worked at Coastal Carolina University. He met many colleagues who would become life-long friends. He was very proud of his service to the University and cherished his friendships.
James Harvey Brown
Mr. James Harvey Brown, 78, 1935 McGraw Ave., Apt1E, Bronx, NY formerly of Council, NC died Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. The family will receive friends at 1014 Shepherd Rd., Council, NC.
The Good News Oct. 15
As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
Michael F. Sherrill
Michael Francis Sherrill, 78, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at his home in Clarendon. He was born May 10, 1944, in Bethesda, MD, a son of the late Francis Lester Sherrill and Virginia Carolyn (Austin) Sherrill Ogle. He is survived by three sons, Raymond Scott Whaley of Clarendon and...
940-Year-Old Canoe Found at Lake Waccamaw
Members of Fort Fisher State Historic Site staff assisted the N.C. Underwater Archeology team and members of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe in loading up a 940-year-old canoe that was found nearly intact at Lake Waccamaw. To make dugout canoes, American Indians would roll large logs into the lake to identify...
Wilma Coleman
Wilma Lee Coleman, 71, of Lake Waccamaw, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022. She was born in Columbus County, the daughter of the late George Alton Mitchell and Stella Marie Jacobs Mitchell. She is the widow of the late Jesse Seymour Coleman. She is survived by two sons, Doug Coleman...
Whiteville Has a Homecoming Win Over West Columbus
It was Homecoming Friday night at Legion Stadium, and the Whiteville Wolfpack improved their record to 7-1. After their 21-7 victory over the West Columbus Vikings, they remain unbeaten in Waccamaw Conference play. Whiteville struck first with 7:43 left in the first quarter when Quarterback Luke Odham found the endzone...
