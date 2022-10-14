Browns Rule Out Denzel Ward and Jadeveon Clowney, Myles Garrett Update

Cleveland Browns will take on the New England Patriots without Jadeveon Clowney and Denzel Ward.

Cleveland Browns will be hosting the New England Patriots on Sunday without cornerback Denzel Ward and Jadeveon Clowney. Ward is not at practice again on Friday, as he continues to deal with a concussion.

It will be up to Greg Newsome II and rookie Martin Emerson Jr. to step up in Ward’s absence. To this point in the 2022 campaign, the rookie has been Cleveland’s top-graded corner.

On a more positive note, Myles Garrett returned to practice after missing yesterday. Garrett is dealing with some injuries from his car accident. On the field, you have been able to notice a shoulder injury that is hampering Garrett a bit. Perhaps the extra time off has helped him.

Jadeveon Clowney is off to the side and not practicing today after returning last week against the Los Angeles Chargers. Clowney is dealing with an ankle, knee, and elbow injury.

The Browns are set to face a Patriots team that is going to be a run first team with Rhamondre Stevenson. These injuries don’t help an already poor interior line. It will be interesting to see if anyone can step up for Cleveland.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here . You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

