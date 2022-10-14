Read full article on original website
Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week
Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week
Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week
After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
Nicky Hilton Soars in 6-Inch Heels, Corset & Sparkling Versace Outfit at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Front Row
Sat amongst a star-studded front row, Nicky Hilton attended Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week today in Milan. Nicky watched her sister Paris Hilton close the show dressed in a pink bridal dress. Nicky was dressed in a two piece opposite her sister’s bright ensemble, the glimmering set consisting of a black blazer with the word “Versace” bedazzled along the outerwear. Underneath the sparkling jacket, Hilton wore a stark black corseted top with a mock neckline and a structured waist. The skirt, like the blazer, was also bedazzled with the Italian designer brand’s name, the crystalized monogram pattern allowing...
Lori And Marjorie Harvey Slay In Trench Coats And Designer Shades For Paris Fashion Week
Lori and Marjorie Harvey are still killing the fashion game at Paris Fashion Week and just gave us fashion envy with their latest looks.
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel
Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
Malia Obama pairs a preppy dress with some stylish Marc Jacobs boots
Malia Obama was photographed getting some food in Los Angeles, wearing the perfect classy work outfit. The 24-year-old screenwriter was wearing a stylish outfit that highlighted her white Marc Jacobs boots. RELATED: Malia Obama and her boyfriend Dawit Eklund wear matching outfits Malia...
Ciara Gets Daring in David Koma Lingerie-Inspired Bustier & Sparkling Sandals at 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year
Ciara pulled out a daring ensemble for the 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year event held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday. The multi-hyphenate superstar will hit the stage with Walker Hayes for the first time in an epic, never-before-seen collaboration at the CMT Awards on Oct. 14. Ciara wore a jaw-dropping lingerie-inspired look by David Koma. Her outfit consisted of a sheer bustier that had peekaboo cutouts and leather details. The top also featured long black lace gloves. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the “Better Thangs” singer complemented the risky piece with a black floor-length skirt that...
If You Thought Miu Miu’s Mini Skirts Were Revealing, Wait ‘Til You See Their Underwear-As-Outerwear Trend On Bella Hadid
When it comes to fashion week—it’s all about Bella Hadid. The supermodel has been walking every Fashion Week runway across the globe from New York to Paris. Everything she’s worn has been show-stopping—like the barely-there crop top she wore on the c...
The Wait Is Over: Target Dropped Its Fall Designer Collection Full of Flattering Dresses and Cozy Accessories
And prices start at just $8.
Bella Hadid has dress spray-painted on before walking runway at Paris Fashion Week
Supermodel Bella Hadid had a dress spray-painted onto her before walking the runway Friday at a Paris Fashion Week show for luxury label Coperni.
Paris Jackson Goes Boho-Chic In Skinny Jeans & Suede Boots For Milan Fashion Week
Paris Jackson took to the streets of Milan in bohemian style today during Milan Fashion Week day four. The “Lighthouse” songstress is known for her free-spirited style, accompanied by a maximalist perspective on accessorizing, which she showcased while strolling through Italy’s cobblestone streets. Jackson’s outfit began with a cream tank top which she wore tucked in under a silky peach collared button-down kept open. For bottoms, the model wore classic blue skinny jeans that she kept in place thanks to a brown and gold leather Gucci belt fitted with the designer’s double g’s. Jackson donned stacked gold rings in various sizes and...
Ciara Adds Edgy Spin to Western Style with Leather Corset & Cowboy Boots for the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year
Ciara put an edgy spin on a classic country look to perform onstage with Walker Hayes at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The recording artist will debut her remix of the country singer’s “Y’all Life” single at the award show, which was pre-recorded on Oct. 12 and will air tonight on CMT. Ciara wore a black leather corset mini dress that featured asymmetrical pockets of denim lined with sparkling crystals on the skirt and neckline. She paired the fitted dress with crystal-embellished dark blue denim belts. She added more sparkling details...
Raf Simons Makes His UK Debut at London Fashion Week
Raf Simons has finally made his U.K. debut, and it was a show to remember. As part of the rescheduled series of LFW events that came after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, Simons’ Spring/Summer 2023 showcase was one of the most highly-anticipated, for good reason. Blurring the...
Jessica Simpson Does Western Glam in Leather Shorts and Disco Cowboy Boots for Nordstrom
Jessica Simpson returned in dynamically bohemian style for the launch of her Fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom this weekend. While in Los Angeles, the FN cover star celebrated at Nordstrom’s store in The Grove with an LA Roller Girls performance and meet-and-greet with her fans. Accompanied by husband Eric Johnson and their children Ace, Birdie and Maxwell, Simpson posed at her branded step-and-repeat in a pair of micro-length black leather shorts. Her style featured an elastic waistband and curved hems for a retro-inspired appearance. Belted with a silver and green stone buckled belt, Simpson completed her outfit with a black bodysuit...
Make ’90s Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Your Winter Coat Icon
She's a ’90s style icon who needs zero introduction. The master of Manhattan minimalism. The knockout Narciso Rodriguez bride. Aficianado of the Alice band, the bandana, the pared-back pump. You may have lusted after her slip-dresses, but have you considered CBK’s coat collection? An offering of outerwear so chic it could manifest across many an Instagram grid – not merely streamlined but surprising in its pattern and Pantone – and the perfect source of inspiration for any upcoming winter wardrobe investments. As the cold weather approaches, revisit Bessette-Kennedy’s best coats below.
Juliane Hough Adds ’70s Twist to Casual Style with Gucci Sunglasses & Chunky Loafers
Julianne Hough posted a quick mirror selfie in her large walk-in closet on her Instagram Story today. The “Footloose” actress dressed up in denim, bundling up in cold weather wear with the addition of sturdy boots. The outfit began with classic light wash high-waisted denim with a bell-shaped hem which Hough wore alongside a green knit vest layered overtop and a white collared button-down shirt. Adding layers on layers, the professional dancer wore a grey striped oversized blazer with black buttons. Hough got shady, donning 70s-style Gucci frames. Slung over her shoulder, the star wore a black leather quilted bag by...
Fall Fashion: The 11 Best Sales on Women’s Sweaters & Cardigans
Sweater weather! The fall equinox arrived last week, which means it’s time to stock up on fall essentials. No matter what your weather predicament looks like, there’s no harm in stocking up on seasonal must-haves, and we’re here to help make the search easier and more affordable. Below, find a list of nearly a dozen of the best sales on women’s sweaters and cardigans starting at just $8. For more fall essentials, read our roundup of cozy UGG boots. Pilcro Micro Fisherman Sweater $69.95 $130 46% OFF Buy Now 1 This fisherman sweater from Anthropologie can be dressed up with a leather skirt like the photo above,...
