bryancountypatriot.com
Monte Stallings
Monte Lane Stallings of Calera, Okla., passed peacefully from this life on October 11, 2022. He was born in Durant, Okla., on August 15, 1955, to Thomas Melton Stallings, Jr., and Dorothy Joan (Simmons) Stallings. Monte graduated from Calera High School. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army...
bryancountypatriot.com
AllianceHealth hosts Candlelight Vigil for infant loss
DURANT – October 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day. Please join AllianceHealthe Durant Women’s Center on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. in honor of all the babies born sleeping, those whom we have carried but never met or held in our arms, and those who fell asleep after birth.
bryancountypatriot.com
Choctaw Powwow to launch Native American Heritage Month
DURANT – The 17th Annual Choctaw Powwow will kick off Native American Heritage Month with what is regarded as one of the nation’s largest and best powwows. Set for Nov. 4 – 6, it also is offering the largest purse in its history for dancers and drums, almost $177,000. More than 600 dancers are expected to be joined by drummers and singers, and an estimated 13,000 visitors for the festivities.
