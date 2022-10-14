DURANT – The 17th Annual Choctaw Powwow will kick off Native American Heritage Month with what is regarded as one of the nation’s largest and best powwows. Set for Nov. 4 – 6, it also is offering the largest purse in its history for dancers and drums, almost $177,000. More than 600 dancers are expected to be joined by drummers and singers, and an estimated 13,000 visitors for the festivities.

DURANT, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO