bryancountypatriot.com
AllianceHealth hosts Candlelight Vigil for infant loss
DURANT – October 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day. Please join AllianceHealthe Durant Women’s Center on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. in honor of all the babies born sleeping, those whom we have carried but never met or held in our arms, and those who fell asleep after birth.
denisonian.com
Denison’s power structures prevent equality and inclusivity
To start off, I do not place blame on any Denison Staff members who are simply doing their job. Rather, I blame the institution from which workers are being told how to do their job who need to be held accountable for their actions. In other words, Denison, in my...
KTEN.com
Ada ride against domestic violence
ADA, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- The annual ride to end domestic violence in Ada takes place on October 15th. "A lot of us that have been through it in our own life," said organizer Tina Blankenship. "And we know how difficult it can be for someone to get out before something actually happens to them, and with the rising rate of indigenous women coming up missing or murdered or, which started with the abuse."
Sherman Teen With Disability And Her Service Dog Crowned In Miss Dallas Teen Pageant
Negative opinions can really discourage people from pursuing their interests and dreams, this is especially true for children and young teens who are finding their way in the world. But then there’s the stubborn kind, those who make fuel out of demoralizing comments to pursue their dreams even harder. This...
KXII.com
Family ghost tours around Grayson Co.
GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) -Ghost sightings, mysterious disappearances, and unexplained phenomena. Make-believe? Or real life stories that happened in Grayson County. Both Denison and Sherman offer downtown ghost walking tours. Sarah McRae, Sherman Tourism and Main Street Manager said, “a lot of people really enjoy this spooky like of tales...
Dedication Celebrates First Major Texas Lake Constructed in 30 Years
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) officially dedicated Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County, TX, today, celebrating the completion of the state’s newest major reservoir. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005478/en/ North Texas Municipal Water District Executive Director Jenna Covington speaks at the Bois D’Arc Lake Dedication (Photo: Business Wire)
KXII.com
Oklahoma approves 20 million in emergency drought relief funding for farmers and ranchers
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The difference between the Hat Six Ranch two years ago and now is drastic. What was once a sprawling field of lush green grass is all dead. “I’m fifty-five years old, and I’ve been in agriculture my whole life,” said Mike Vandevier, a farmer and the owner of Southern Select Feeds. “I would say, especially on the water side of it. This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”
KTEN.com
Durant clothing store offers budget alternative for parents
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) – As many parents know, shopping for your kid can be expensive and frequent. Ellie's Closet in downtown Durant aims to eliminate at least one of those problems. Who is Ellie?. “That's my sister!" said Brayden Williams. Ellie is just learning how to walk, but she...
KTEN.com
Love Co. Sheriff named to OK. Sheriff's Association board
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) -- The Love County Sheriff's office has been working to expand its network over the last week. Sheriff Andy Cumberledge and Undersheriff Trent Daniel made a trip to represent Love County at the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association training expo. Sheriff Cumberledge was also named to OSA's board...
BBB issues warning about wedding photographer based in Collin County
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A letdown. A Lifetime movie. Not the words you would expect someone to use when describing their wedding day. But some North Texas brides say that's how they feel, and they all blame their wedding photographer. Now the Better Business Bureau is stepping in with its own warning about the Collin County company.CBS11 spoke to 18 brides who said they hired Olivia Seymour Photography for their engagement and/or wedding photos. Fourteen of those brides say Seymour did not show up for their big days, and missed many engagement shoots as well.Sarah Barrington says Seymour messaged her hours...
KTEN.com
The Brickyard restaurant and bar opens in Atoka
ATOKA, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- Atoka is welcoming in a new restaurant and bar, The Brickyard, to the area where Reba's Place is under construction. The husband and wife owners say it was a lot of hard work, but they're proud to finally be opening up today. "Actually my wife's idea,"...
A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer. A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney. Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there. Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney. "Someone had found...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
KXII.com
Fatal fire in western Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A house fire left one person dead early Friday morning in Love County. Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said deputies and first responders were called to a fully engulfed house fire in the western part of the county. One person and one pet were not able to...
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Oct. 14, 2022
SMITH, MELISSA RENEE – POSS CS PG 1 <1G. RAPER, MATTHEW HENRY – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMB. COFFIN, RICHARD DWIGHT – CCC/ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICL. BROWN, LATOYA LOLITA – CCC/MTR-ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ. ATKINSON, JEWELIA STAR MARIE – PD EVADING ARREST DETENTION.
fox4news.com
SPCA of Texas gets custody of 34 cats recovered from North Texas property
GREENVILLE, Texas - The SPCA of Texas was awarded custody of 34 cats recovered from a property in Hunt County last week. The decision was made during a civil custody hearing Thursday. A judge also awarded the SPCA $8,539.50 in restitution. This case started to be investigated on October 3,...
KXII.com
Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
KXII.com
Sherman police respond to a drive by shooting in local neighborhood
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Around 4:30 pm on Wednesday, Sherman police were called to a drive-by shooting that took place behind The Grayson County Home-Hospice, just off of 75 in South Sherman. Shots were fired at a house in the 700 block of South Austin Street. Officers said an unknown...
KXII.com
Police searching for missing Gainesville man
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Police are asking for help locating a missing Gainesville man. The Gainesville Police Department said 47-year-old Keith Edward Glover is 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds, has graying brown hair, and green eyes. Glover is also unshaven and has a tattoo on his face near his left eye.
