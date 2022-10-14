ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durant, OK

bryancountypatriot.com

AllianceHealth hosts Candlelight Vigil for infant loss

DURANT – October 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day. Please join AllianceHealthe Durant Women’s Center on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. in honor of all the babies born sleeping, those whom we have carried but never met or held in our arms, and those who fell asleep after birth.
DURANT, OK
denisonian.com

Denison’s power structures prevent equality and inclusivity

To start off, I do not place blame on any Denison Staff members who are simply doing their job. Rather, I blame the institution from which workers are being told how to do their job who need to be held accountable for their actions. In other words, Denison, in my...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Ada ride against domestic violence

ADA, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- The annual ride to end domestic violence in Ada takes place on October 15th. "A lot of us that have been through it in our own life," said organizer Tina Blankenship. "And we know how difficult it can be for someone to get out before something actually happens to them, and with the rising rate of indigenous women coming up missing or murdered or, which started with the abuse."
ADA, OK
KXII.com

Family ghost tours around Grayson Co.

GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) -Ghost sightings, mysterious disappearances, and unexplained phenomena. Make-believe? Or real life stories that happened in Grayson County. Both Denison and Sherman offer downtown ghost walking tours. Sarah McRae, Sherman Tourism and Main Street Manager said, “a lot of people really enjoy this spooky like of tales...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
The Associated Press

Dedication Celebrates First Major Texas Lake Constructed in 30 Years

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) officially dedicated Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County, TX, today, celebrating the completion of the state’s newest major reservoir. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005478/en/ North Texas Municipal Water District Executive Director Jenna Covington speaks at the Bois D’Arc Lake Dedication (Photo: Business Wire)
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Oklahoma approves 20 million in emergency drought relief funding for farmers and ranchers

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The difference between the Hat Six Ranch two years ago and now is drastic. What was once a sprawling field of lush green grass is all dead. “I’m fifty-five years old, and I’ve been in agriculture my whole life,” said Mike Vandevier, a farmer and the owner of Southern Select Feeds. “I would say, especially on the water side of it. This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Durant clothing store offers budget alternative for parents

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) – As many parents know, shopping for your kid can be expensive and frequent. Ellie's Closet in downtown Durant aims to eliminate at least one of those problems. Who is Ellie?. “That's my sister!" said Brayden Williams. Ellie is just learning how to walk, but she...
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Love Co. Sheriff named to OK. Sheriff's Association board

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) -- The Love County Sheriff's office has been working to expand its network over the last week. Sheriff Andy Cumberledge and Undersheriff Trent Daniel made a trip to represent Love County at the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association training expo. Sheriff Cumberledge was also named to OSA's board...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
CBS DFW

BBB issues warning about wedding photographer based in Collin County

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A letdown. A Lifetime movie. Not the words you would expect someone to use when describing their wedding day. But some North Texas brides say that's how they feel, and they all blame their wedding photographer. Now the Better Business Bureau is stepping in with its own warning about the Collin County company.CBS11 spoke to 18 brides who said they hired Olivia Seymour Photography for their engagement and/or wedding photos. Fourteen of those brides say Seymour did not show up for their big days, and missed many engagement shoots as well.Sarah Barrington says Seymour messaged her hours...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

The Brickyard restaurant and bar opens in Atoka

ATOKA, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- Atoka is welcoming in a new restaurant and bar, The Brickyard, to the area where Reba's Place is under construction. The husband and wife owners say it was a lot of hard work, but they're proud to finally be opening up today. "Actually my wife's idea,"...
ATOKA, OK
CBS DFW

A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer. A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney. Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there. Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney. "Someone had found...
MCKINNEY, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

Fatal fire in western Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A house fire left one person dead early Friday morning in Love County. Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said deputies and first responders were called to a fully engulfed house fire in the western part of the county. One person and one pet were not able to...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || Oct. 14, 2022

SMITH, MELISSA RENEE – POSS CS PG 1 <1G. RAPER, MATTHEW HENRY – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMB. COFFIN, RICHARD DWIGHT – CCC/ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICL. BROWN, LATOYA LOLITA – CCC/MTR-ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ. ATKINSON, JEWELIA STAR MARIE – PD EVADING ARREST DETENTION.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
KXII.com

Sherman police respond to a drive by shooting in local neighborhood

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Around 4:30 pm on Wednesday, Sherman police were called to a drive-by shooting that took place behind The Grayson County Home-Hospice, just off of 75 in South Sherman. Shots were fired at a house in the 700 block of South Austin Street. Officers said an unknown...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Police searching for missing Gainesville man

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Police are asking for help locating a missing Gainesville man. The Gainesville Police Department said 47-year-old Keith Edward Glover is 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds, has graying brown hair, and green eyes. Glover is also unshaven and has a tattoo on his face near his left eye.
GAINESVILLE, TX

