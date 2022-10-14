Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe Mertens
Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing on Dallas StreetLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Acosta and Holland Lead All ASC Runners at DBUHardin-Simmons UniversityGrand Prairie, TX
Dallas ISD Auditor Suing District Over Alleged Grade and Attendance ManipulationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
luxury-houses.net
Absolutely Stunning Estate with Nearly 14,000 SF of Entertaining Spaces in Dallas, Texas Seeks $5 Million
39 Braewood Pl, Dallas, Texas is a stunning estate in prestigious gated-guarded Glen Abbey multiple living areas on all floors, walls of windows, and a large beautiful covered backyard patio. This Estate in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 39 Braewood Pl, please contact Paulette Greene (Phone: 972-335-6564) at Ebby Halliday for full support and perfect service.
dmagazine.com
The Conclusion of Bitter Elm Thicket Zoning Battle Leaves Dallas With Lessons
The Dallas City Council on Wednesday closed the chapter on a contentious zoning battle that took nearly seven years to settle in the historically Black neighborhood of Elm Thicket/North Park. It was the conclusion of the city’s protracted attempt at controlling the style of home that can exist in this northwest Dallas neighborhood, where old cottage-style bungalows now sit beside modern, flat-roofed, square-shaped new builds that often tower over them.
starlocalmedia.com
Triad meeting between Allen entities sees 121 corridor update
From offices to parks to entertainment, Allen’s 121 corridor is slated to be a hotspot for Collin County. At a triad meeting between the city of Allen, Allen ISD and the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce last week, Dan Bowman, CEO of the Allen Economic Development Corporation, highlighted some of the major developments coming to Highway 121.
These roads are the deadliest in Texas
The state hasn't seen a day free of traffic deaths in 21 years.
KXII.com
North Texas Municipal Water District celebrates completion of Bois d’Arc Lake
FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - After more than 20 years, the North Texas Municipal Water District finally celebrated the end of construction at Bois d’ Arc Lake, the first major reservoir to be built in Texas in 30 years. “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime event for many of us,” said...
texasmetronews.com
Here’s who’ll drive the next home-buying boom in Dallas-Fort Worth
Carolina Falcón bought a newly renovated, two-bedroom home with original hardwood flooring last year with her husband in Oak Cliff, the Dallas neighborhood where she grew up. She filled a faux fireplace with candles and a disco ball, and her husband’s houseplants pour from each corner. The couple...
sachsenews.com
Property tax bills mailed to residents
Property owners can expect to receive their tax bills this month as taxing entities notify individuals about the amount of tax they owe to the county, city and school district. Tax offices began mailing tax bills to property owners in October ahead of the Jan. 31, 2023 deadline for paying...
texasmetronews.com
2022 Juanita Craft Humanitarian Award Winners Announced
For the fifth year, the State Fair of Texas and the Juanita J. Craft Civil Rights House & Museum Steering Committee are proud to announce the recipients of the Juanita Craft Humanitarian Awards. Juanita Craft tirelessly fought for civil rights and played a crucial role in integrating many Dallas establishments, including the State Fair of Texas. In honor of her efforts, achievements, and impact, the State Fair and Juanita J. Craft Civil Rights House & Museum Steering Committee commend the following individuals who continue her legacy as advocates for positive change in our community. They will be recognized at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 16 at the Briscoe Carpenter Livestock Center in the Heritage Hall of Honor, during the 2022 State Fair of Texas.
greensourcedfw.org
One Spiral closes, three new venues to open next year
Spiral Diner closed its Dallas location in August but the local franchise will open three new venues in Tarrant County next year. Photo by Kimberly Jurgens. As a Dallas-area plant-based food lover, I was crushed when I learned that the Spiral Diner in Oak Cliff would be closing its doors after serving 14 years as a popular vegan outpost. I had to read the Aug. 8 announcement twice and then confirm it with a couple of friends before I believed it to be true.
An ex-Dallas ISD schools auditor alleges she was fired after reporting grade and attendance manipulation at a high school.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. An ex-Dallas ISD schools auditor alleges she was fired after reporting grade and attendance manipulation at a high school. This has led to a lawsuit against the district. Andrea Whelan has been involved in an ongoing whistleblower fight against the Dallas ISD. Dallas News reports this comes after the Dallas ISD trustees rejected her request to be reinstated. Dallas ISD spokeswoman Robyn Harris sent an email to Dallas News saying:
texasmetronews.com
Buy Black Business Spotlight: Breakfast Brothers
Breakfast Brothers Is a Black-Owned Business located in the Dallas Fort Worth area. Breakfast Brothers recipes and ingredients come from a generational background. The Breakfast Brothers All-Purpose Seasoning was created from a family background of consistency of taste. Breakfast Brothers has two locations: 130 E. Bardin Rd Suite #128, Arlington, TX 76018 phone 682-323-7584 and 3704 W Camp Wisdom Rd. Suite 110, Dallas, Texas 75237 phone 469-726-2374. To see what’s on the menu check out the website: https://www.breakfastbrothers.com/
3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales
Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
nypressnews.com
Fall temperatures have moved in; North Texas is cooler and will get cold this week
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dramatic changes in the weather are in progress. First off, it rained at DFW this morning. That’s the first measurable rain at DFW since Sept. 2, 43 days ago. This has been the year of dry streaks; the 67-day streak this summer is the 2nd longest in the 123-year record. The one that ended this morning was the 12th longest streak.
starlocalmedia.com
Tollway expansion work in Frisco to result in traffic switch
The North Texas Tollway Authority said Thursday that as part of a widening project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, the authority is set to demolish and rebuild longer bridges on the tollway over Fields Parkway to accommodate new local development. As part of the construction process, a traffic...
Grapevine takes over Persimmons Bar & Grill; Lewisville’s police, fire departments expected to relocate and more top DFW news
The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 7-13. Grapevine City Council unanimously approved the acquisition of the restaurant’s operations at its Oct. 4 meeting. McKinney. Charley’s Philly Steaks will open a location inside of Walmart...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on S. Buckner Blvd
On October 16, 2022, at around 4:30 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 8100 block of Moberly Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined Eddi Lopez, 20, was shot while driving in the 4800 block of S. Buckner Blvd. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and took Lopez to a local hospital where he died.
checkoutdfw.com
What the opening of a new segment of the Outer Loop means to Celina, Collin County
The state of transportation in Celina hit a major milestone this week. City of Celina and Collin County officials gathered on the pavement of the newly-built Collin County Outer Loop Project near the intersection of Coit Road on Thursday morning to officially cut the ribbon on a project that will serve to improve east-west connectivity in the area.
Dozens of hand sanitizer bottles found floating in Trinity River after fire at Fort Worth warehouse, officials say
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Hand sanitizer bottles floating in the Trinity River are the result of an Oct. 6 fire at a warehouse storing the product, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, or TCEQ, said Thursday. About 20 fire trucks and 85 firefighters responded to the fire at the...
blackchronicle.com
There was not a shooting Friday night at State Fair of Texas, Dallas police say￼
Dallas Police discovered that no photographs have been fired at the State Fair of Texas on Friday night after receiving information about a shooting at Fair Park. Dallas police stated officers responded about 8:50 p.m. after receiving information about a shooting at Fair Park. But it was discovered that no...
Eye on Politics: The race for Tarrant County District Attorney
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With Election Day less than a month away, we're taking a look at voter education outreach and the latest in the Texas Governor's race. Political reporter Jack Fink also sits down for one-on-one interviews with the candidates for Tarrant County District Attorney. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Voter education outreachTuesday was the last...
