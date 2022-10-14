Lydia Alwan, now 11, was just seven years old when she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in her leg. After surgery and chemotherapy, the cancer returned two years later. At nine years old she went through another round of chemotherapy treatments and a second complex reconstructive surgery, including a replacement of her hip, femur, and knee. She was declared cancer-free in August 2021.

