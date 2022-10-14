Read full article on original website
IPD and IC authorities searching for suspect in Sunday burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary at an Ithaca College facility on the Commons is under investigation. According to authorities, an unknown person forced their way inside the Physician Assistant Studies Program site and stole a TV. Police say the suspect was found sleeping in the building Sunday by an IC employee, then fled the scene. He’s described as a Black man in his 40s with a thin beard, between five foot seven and five foot nine, and was wearing camouflage pants, a white t-shirt, black combat-style boots, and a black kitchen apron.
Report of menacing with a gun in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are searching for a man. Just after 8:00 a.m., IPD received a call from someone who says they had a gun pointed at them. They were driving on South Albany Street towards Clinton Street when they say a man passing them on a bicycle pointed what appeared to be a handgun at their head. The suspect continued southbound and could not be located by authorities a short time later. He is described as a black male in his 20s wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
‘Severe hoarding’ gives Syracuse firefighters a challenge; cause under investigation
Syracuse, N.Y. — A house packed with “severe hoarding” gave Syracuse firefighters a challenge Saturday while they battled a fire that is still under investigation, firefighters said. Firefighters responded to a fire at 2:01 p.m. on the 600 block of Pond Street, according to a Facebook post...
New York State Woman in Hospital After Being Attacked With 70-inch TV
Domestic disputes can often turn ugly, as police say one woman from New York state needed stitches after being attacked recenlty. Law enforcement says that a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with a number of offenses, including possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child. What...
Binghamton Billboards Seek Justice for Aliza Spencer
The effort to track down the killer of a 12-year-old Binghamton girl is moving to the streets of her hometown. City police have said nothing in recent weeks about their investigation into the fatal shooting of Aliza Spencer, a sixth-grade student who was shot in the chest last spring. Aliza...
Op-Ed: An open letter to the City of Ithaca concerning social justice and the Green New Deal
This is an op-ed written by 53 people, all of whom have signed the letter at the bottom. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The undersigned Tompkins County social justice and renewable energy leaders are concerned to...
State police searching for felon in Steuben County
AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Bath are searching for a Steuben County man wanted on a felony warrant, and are asking the public for help. According to state police, Adam Hosmer, 34, of Steuben County, is wanted on charges of burglary in the second and third degree on a Violent Felony […]
Daughters of murdered Canandaigua woman walk with Willow to end domestic violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The pain of grief is still very real for the Baker family. Paige, Claire and Jillian Baker are still trying to cope with their mothers death. Julie Baker was a victim of domestic violence. She was kidnapped and murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 2020. To keep her memory alive, the girls walk with Willow every year.
Man arrested after robbery in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Dryden man has been arrested and charged with a felony after police responded to a robbery Thursday afternoon. According to Ithaca Police, at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, units responded to a report of a robbery in the 500 block of W. State St. in Ithaca. According to the release, […]
Syracuse Police searching for suspect who shot man in the leg
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police are looking for the suspect who shot a 39-year-old man in the leg on Friday. Officers responded to Upstate Hospital just after 2:45 p.m. where they found the 39-year-old man who had been shot. Police say he is expected to survive. Syracuse Police...
Weapon charge for Cortland County man
GENOA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland County man is facing charges after a traffic stop in Cayuga County. State Police at Auburn pulled over what they called a “suspicious vehicle” on Venice Road in the Town of Genoa on Monday. 33-year-old Derek Beckwith, of Little York, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a weapon and two misdemeanor drug possession charges. He was transported to Cayuga County Jail for arraignment.
Counterfeit Cash Passed in Cortland County
Cortland County Sheriff’s officials are warning about fake money being passed in the region. Authorities say they have been investigating several cases that happened Tuesday, October 11 in the Town of Cortlandville in which two Black males are wanted for questioning. Authorities did not specify what businesses had been...
Cortland man wanted for summer burglary found and arrested
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man arrested in connection with a summer burglary. On July 25th, Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported assault. The victim said two men unlawfully entered their home and assaulted them. An arrest warrant for 26-year-old Leonard Walker was issued at that time. Deputies caught up with Walker on Wednesday. He is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanors of assault and conspiracy. He was remanded to Cortland County Jail and will reappear in Cortlandville Town Court on November 9th.
Syracuse Fire Department battles large fire in hoarded home
(SYRACUSE, N.Y.)- The Syracuse Fire Department was alerted by the 911 call center about a possible fire on the 600 block of Pond Street on October 15 at approximately 2:00 p.m. Firefighters from Station 2 (Lodi and North Salina St.) reportedly arrived within minutes and witnessed heavy smoke bellowing from...
Chemung County Nursing Facility to celebrate 100-year-old residents
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Nursing Facility has announced an event that will celebrate nine Chemung County residents who are 100 years or older. The event is named the “Celebration of the Century.” It will take place on October 19, 2022, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Chemung County Nursing Facility. The […]
Cortland County counterfeiters sought to be identified
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying subjects in relation to investigations surrounding several counterfeit money cases.
Syracuse man, 79, arrested for 1989 double murder in Danby
George Peacock, 76, and Catherine Peacock, 73, who were found dead Sept. 17, 1989, in their home.
Man sentenced after assault, drug indictment in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been sentenced to over a year behind bars following an indictment earlier this spring that accused him of drug possession and assault. Ranzell Brown was sentenced to 1.5 years plus two years of post-release supervision on October 14, 2022, according to the Chemung County Court. Brown was charged […]
Two Wanted in Connection to Scam in Owego
New York State Police need help to identify two people in connection to a scam at the Owego Speedway gas station. The pair allegedly engaged in several purchases, including lottery tickets and Visa cards, ultimately stealing $3,693 from the store. This incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on October 5th. Police...
Homeless crisis in Broome as shelters are full
Broome County has run out of places for the homeless to stay.
