Ithaca, NY

rewind1077.com

IPD and IC authorities searching for suspect in Sunday burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary at an Ithaca College facility on the Commons is under investigation. According to authorities, an unknown person forced their way inside the Physician Assistant Studies Program site and stole a TV. Police say the suspect was found sleeping in the building Sunday by an IC employee, then fled the scene. He’s described as a Black man in his 40s with a thin beard, between five foot seven and five foot nine, and was wearing camouflage pants, a white t-shirt, black combat-style boots, and a black kitchen apron.
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

Report of menacing with a gun in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are searching for a man. Just after 8:00 a.m., IPD received a call from someone who says they had a gun pointed at them. They were driving on South Albany Street towards Clinton Street when they say a man passing them on a bicycle pointed what appeared to be a handgun at their head. The suspect continued southbound and could not be located by authorities a short time later. He is described as a black male in his 20s wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

State police searching for felon in Steuben County

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Bath are searching for a Steuben County man wanted on a felony warrant, and are asking the public for help. According to state police, Adam Hosmer, 34, of Steuben County, is wanted on charges of burglary in the second and third degree on a Violent Felony […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Man arrested after robbery in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Dryden man has been arrested and charged with a felony after police responded to a robbery Thursday afternoon. According to Ithaca Police, at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, units responded to a report of a robbery in the 500 block of W. State St. in Ithaca. According to the release, […]
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse Police searching for suspect who shot man in the leg

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police are looking for the suspect who shot a 39-year-old man in the leg on Friday. Officers responded to Upstate Hospital just after 2:45 p.m. where they found the 39-year-old man who had been shot. Police say he is expected to survive. Syracuse Police...
SYRACUSE, NY
rewind1077.com

Weapon charge for Cortland County man

GENOA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland County man is facing charges after a traffic stop in Cayuga County. State Police at Auburn pulled over what they called a “suspicious vehicle” on Venice Road in the Town of Genoa on Monday. 33-year-old Derek Beckwith, of Little York, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a weapon and two misdemeanor drug possession charges. He was transported to Cayuga County Jail for arraignment.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Counterfeit Cash Passed in Cortland County

Cortland County Sheriff’s officials are warning about fake money being passed in the region. Authorities say they have been investigating several cases that happened Tuesday, October 11 in the Town of Cortlandville in which two Black males are wanted for questioning. Authorities did not specify what businesses had been...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man wanted for summer burglary found and arrested

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man arrested in connection with a summer burglary. On July 25th, Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported assault. The victim said two men unlawfully entered their home and assaulted them. An arrest warrant for 26-year-old Leonard Walker was issued at that time. Deputies caught up with Walker on Wednesday. He is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanors of assault and conspiracy. He was remanded to Cortland County Jail and will reappear in Cortlandville Town Court on November 9th.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse Fire Department battles large fire in hoarded home

(SYRACUSE, N.Y.)- The Syracuse Fire Department was alerted by the 911 call center about a possible fire on the 600 block of Pond Street on October 15 at approximately 2:00 p.m. Firefighters from Station 2 (Lodi and North Salina St.) reportedly arrived within minutes and witnessed heavy smoke bellowing from...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Man sentenced after assault, drug indictment in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been sentenced to over a year behind bars following an indictment earlier this spring that accused him of drug possession and assault. Ranzell Brown was sentenced to 1.5 years plus two years of post-release supervision on October 14, 2022, according to the Chemung County Court. Brown was charged […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Wanted in Connection to Scam in Owego

New York State Police need help to identify two people in connection to a scam at the Owego Speedway gas station. The pair allegedly engaged in several purchases, including lottery tickets and Visa cards, ultimately stealing $3,693 from the store. This incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on October 5th. Police...
OWEGO, NY

