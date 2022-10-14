Read full article on original website
This Stunning Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe is Selling At No Reserve
A supercar in luxurious clothing. As far as automotive prestige goes, you can't really get much better than a Rolls-Royce from a modern era. These cars are completely unmissable and instantly iconic pillars of fame and fortune to anyone who sees them making it sort of a peacock show for anyone who wants to showcase their abundance of wealth and style. While it's sort of a given that the exterior and interior of one of these vehicles is always going to be one of the most attention catching things on the road at any given time, you might not expect them to be pretty great in terms of performance as well.That's exactly what this particular 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom drophead coupe aims to show the world and you'll surely be surprised when you see what's under the hood.
Rule The Road in This 1953 Buick Special Convertible
This is an affordable way to get into classic car collecting. Plenty of people think they need to have hundreds of thousands of dollars sitting around to get into collecting classic cars. That’s the case if you’re going for the big fish, the white whale cars everybody seems to swoon over and are in immaculate, showroom condition. However, you can cut your teeth on something far more affordable, like this 1953 Buick Special, offered by Freije & Freije's Upper Midwest Auction on October 15th in Glencoe, MN.
21-Year-Old Porsche 911 Turbo With 72,000 Miles Costs Nearly As Much As Brand New Carrera
Here's a wonderful dilemma to be faced with: you have around $100,000 to spend on a Porsche 911 but can't decide whether to buy a box-fresh base 911 Carrera or a lovingly restored 911 Turbo with far more power but older tech. The 911 Turbo in question is a 2002...
426 Hemi-Powered Challenger Convertible Is A Highlight of Mecum's Chicago Sale
This combination might just be the greatest muscle car of its time. If you know anything about Mopar then you'll understand that the Challenger is and has always been one of the Dodge brand’s biggest sellers. In the late 1960s and early 1970s the name Challenger was all anybody could really talk about in the automotive muscle car industry. You could get pretty much whatever engine you wanted, though most went with the 383 cubic inch V8 or the 440 cubic inch Magnum V8. This particular vehicle is a great example of an engine that stops both of those power trains in their tracks as it features some of the most desirable engineering techniques available in that time. On top of that it looks pretty good too with a color that we all know and love, plum crazy purple.
Own The Road in This 11k-Mile Buick Limited Selling at The Raleigh Classic
Style is the name of the game for this automobile. While Buick is typically recognized is a luxury brand above all else, there is one thing that you might not even think about when going to purchase one. Simply put, these autos are really intimidating to anyone not familiar with the dominating styling and expressive facias. For decades this has been one of the best parts of the brand overall which is exactly why the cars have been used and everything from mafia films to crime shows. This particular vehicle is a great example of just that as you might expect some billionaire tycoon or high-level investigator behind the wheel. Now you can feel like a true mob boss by purchasing this 1976 Buick limited.
Autoblog
The Moke Californian is an official revival of a 1960s classic
Break out the Union Jack bandana and head for the beach. The official Mini Moke is returning to the United States for the first time in four decades. The new Moke Californian will be highway-legal in the States for the first time, offering a decent range and all the open-air charm of its predecessor. Pricing and release date details will be released at a later date.
electrek.co
Trek says its new ultra-lightweight road e-bike looks and feels like a non-electric bike
Trek has just unveiled its lightest electric bike to date, the Trek Domane+ SLR. The stealthy e-bike is designed to slot right in alongside non-electric bikes without sticking out. Trek Domane+ SLR. Weighing in at a mere 11.75 kg (25.9 pounds), the Trek Domane+ SLR is the company’s lightest electric...
makeuseof.com
Do Electric Cars Need Different Tires Compared to a Regular Car?
One problem that many first-time EV owners run into is maintenance. While EVs are very similar to traditional vehicles, they also have significant differences, and one example of this is the type of tires they require. So do electric vehicles require special tires, and if so, how are they different?
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Cost?
The 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series III Obsidian is the most expensive. Here's its price and what you'll get for your money. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
The Lotus Evija is now the world's most powerful production car
The Lotus Evija is now in production, and the final specs are even wilder than what Lotus originally promised. The electric hypercar was confirmed on Friday with a combined output from its four-motor powertrain of 2,011 hp, making it the most powerful car in production. The setup is also said to deliver 1,256 lb-ft of torque.
Autoblog
GMC Hummer EV's taillights cost thousands to replace
The GMC Hummer EV pickup hasn’t stopped raising eyebrows since GM pulled back the curtain on the behemoth in Spring 2021. It’s huge, not all that efficient, and unbelievably expensive, but now we’re learning how much replacement parts cost for the new EV. The Drive dug up...
GMC Terrain Headlight Recall Fix Is Just a Piece of Tape
Facebook, GMCGMC calls it a "Headlamp Applique Kit." A more honest name is the piece of cloudy tape that keeps the NHTSA off of the company's case.
Recreated Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Comes From The Minds That Built The New Stratos
For dyed-in-the-wool Alfa Romeo fans, the automaker is a mere shadow of what it once was. Yes, products like the Giulia Quadrifoglio show remnants of an enthusiast brand, but vehicles like the Tonale show that Alfa-Romeo is chasing the mainstream consumer. And who can blame them? That's where the money is - but we do miss the iconic sports cars of the past, vehicles like the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale.
Tree Hugger
17-Year-Old Designs Greener Motor That Could Revolutionize EVs
When I started my video call with Robert Sansone, I had to offer a disclaimer: While I write regularly about the experience of driving electric vehicles, and about policies that promote them, my expertise stops when you pop the hood and look at what actually drives them. That disclaimer was...
Autoblog
2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Road Test: Conspicuous conservatism
HOLLY, Mich. -- The redesigned 2023 Toyota Tundra came with several key “first-ever” innovations. A pair of turbocharged six-cylinders replaced the old truck’s V8, a new Capstone trim intends to play in the uber-expensive half-ton space, and an overhauled tech suite makes for a significantly better user experience than before. That’s all well and good, but does it enhance ownership in a meaningful way? To answer that, we spent some time in the TRD Pro – Toyota’s tried-and-true off-road model, which returns packing a new powertrain and some fresh gimmicks.
Autoblog
Best windshield wipers in 2022
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Windshield wiper blades are almost always the last thing on your mind, but they can become a big problem if they’re not working properly. Keeping your windshield clear and dry is a vital job, though, so it’s best not to ignore worn or broken wiper blades. The good news is that they’re super easy to source and install, and you won’t need fancy tools. We’ve selected our favorite wiper blade replacements to help get your easy DIY project started on the right foot. Let’s get rolling.
scitechdaily.com
Battery Tech Breakthrough: 10-Minute Charge Time Paves Way for Mass Adoption of Affordable Electric Car
Scientists develop a new technique that charges EV batteries in just 10 minutes. A design breakthrough has enabled a 10-minute charge time for a typical electric vehicle battery. A paper detailing the record-breaking combination of a shorter charge time and more energy acquired for a longer travel range was published on October 12 in the journal Nature.
generalaviationnews.com
Pilot mistakenly pulls mixture control instead of carb heat
The pilot reported that, while on final approach to the airport in Bishop, California, he was high, so he reduced power, extended 10° of flaps, and entered a slip while he applied carburetor heat. Shortly after the engine lost power. He unsuccessfully attempted to restart the Cessna 150’s engine....
2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 Spied On Video Squealing At The Nurburgring
Development is well underway for the new Mercedes CLE-Class, which is expected to replace two-door versions of the C-Class and E-Class. That applies to hotter AMG models as well, and a new video from Carspotter Jeroen on YouTube provides our first live look at what should be the AMG CLE 63 in action.
Aviation International News
Daher Brings Two Latest Turboprops to Henderson Static Display
Daher Aircraft (Booth 3232, Static AD_510) is showcasing at the NBAA-BACE static display its two new flagship single-engine turboprops: the TBM 960, an upgraded replacement for the TBM 940; and the Kodiak 900, a faster, more comfortable complement to the Kodiak 100 Series III utility aircraft. The TBM 960’s FAA...
