westkentuckystar.com
Expired registration stop becomes drug arrest in Paducah
Expired registration on a motorcycle led to the arrest of a Paducah man on drug charges. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office stopped the motorcycle on Bridge Street. During the stop, the driver, 55-year-old Michael Young of Paducah, allegedly was found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Young...
Man wanted for multiple charges after Henry County assault, considered ‘armed and dangerous’
Deputies in Henry County are trying to track down an "armed and dangerous" man accused of assaulting two women on Thursday.
kbsi23.com
Dyer County Sheriff’s Office warns of fraud scam
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office issued a fraud warning to citizens that scammers are apparently pretending to be law enforcement officers and calling residents to get their money. The sheriff’s office was made aware that there have been numerous phone calls made to...
KFVS12
Minn. fugitive wanted for child abduction arrested in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A fugitive involved in a recent child abduction out of Minnesota was arrested in Fulton County on Friday, Oct. 14. According to the Fulton Police Department, Deanna Konz, who was wanted on two counts of Depriving Custody and Parent Rights, was arrested during a traffic stop.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Lyon County Wreck On Thursday
A Kuttawa woman was transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle wreck in Lyon County. Sheriff Brent White, Lyon County EMS and Kuttawa Fire Department responded to the crash in the 400 block of KY 93 North around 11:00 Thursday morning. Sheriff White says an investigation revealed 49-year old...
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis man faces charges after police claim to witness drug buy
A Metropolis man will face several drug-related charges after authorities said an off-duty officer witnessed a drug deal. The officer was at the sports park when he claims to have witnessed someone purchasing drugs. An officer on duty arrived and searched the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Peyton R. Norwood. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
Catalytic converters stolen from West KY contractor, KSP seeking suspects
GRAND RIVERS, KY — Three catalytic converters were stolen from Jim Smith Contracting in Grand Rivers and Kentucky State Police are asking for public help identifying the two suspects. According to a Thursday release, the theft happened around 2 a.m. on September 15, and the pair were caught on...
kbsi23.com
2 adults, 2 children injured in Graves County crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four people were injured in a two vehicle crash Thursday in Graves County. It happened about 5:17 p.m. on US 45 North at Hickory Road. Deputies found 67-year-old Debra Malone, of Mayfield, still inside her vehicle. She had been trying to cross US 45 North from Poultry Road to Hickory Road, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
kbsi23.com
Graves County Sheriff Hayden on fentanyl trafficking investigation
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Last Monday morning, Graves County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 31-year-old Taylor D. Jones of Mayfield on drug trafficking charges. This arrest led to three additional arrests in connection to an overdose that resulted in the death of one man and the hospitalization of a woman in Graves County.
wkdzradio.com
Woman And Child Injured In Trigg County Crash
A Cadiz woman and child were injured in a wreck on Blue Spring Road in Trigg County Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say Sarah Dunn swerved to miss a deer near the intersection of Gresham Road causing her SUV to run off the road coming to a rest in a ditch.
wkdzradio.com
Trial Date Set For Trigg County Infant Murder Suspect
With mediation an ineffective option, a jury trial date has been set for Shaylynn Curtis — a Trigg County woman charged with both murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of her infant son. During a Wednesday pretrial conference in Trigg County Circuit Court, Judge Jamus Redd,...
thunderboltradio.com
More arrests in ongoing drug investigation in Carroll County
Three people from Huntingdon are facing multiple drug charges in an ongoing drug investigation by the TBI, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says officers with the TBI, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, Huntingdon and McKenzie Police Departments, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home on Paris Street in Huntingdon where they found drugs and drug paraphernalia.
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after more than 1 pound crystal meth found during traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Benton man faces drug charges after sheriff’s deputies say they found crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Jeremy Johnson, 49, of Benton faces charges of operating on an expired driver’s license, trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tennessee man’s legal battle after finding TWRA hidden camera on his property
The TWRA, at the time of the case, was actually within its rights to install cameras on private property. But things are changing.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Cadiz Wreck
A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a woman to the hospital Saturday night. Cadiz Police say an SUV driven by Deborah Trowbridge of Cadiz was turning onto US 68 from North Rocky Ridge Road and pulled into the path of Sherry Clinton of Illinois who was westbound on US 68.
KFVS12
Graves County field fire between Ky 2194 & KY 408 West
Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. Southern Illinois Healthcare in Carbondale wants to highlight the need for yearly mammograms. Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves...
KFVS12
SEMI crash cleared at KY 94 near Kentucky-Tennessee border in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department reports a SEMI crash that was blocking KY 94 near the KY-TN State Line in Fulton County has been cleared. This crash near the 2 mile marker in Kentucky involved an overturned grain truck and a passenger vehicle. The...
Kentucky man accused of illegal caviar sell
A man is being charged with the conspiracy to sell shovelnose sturgeon and roe that were taken in violation of Kentucky law.
