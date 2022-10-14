ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graves County, KY

Expired registration stop becomes drug arrest in Paducah

Expired registration on a motorcycle led to the arrest of a Paducah man on drug charges. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office stopped the motorcycle on Bridge Street. During the stop, the driver, 55-year-old Michael Young of Paducah, allegedly was found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Young...
PADUCAH, KY
Dyer County Sheriff’s Office warns of fraud scam

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office issued a fraud warning to citizens that scammers are apparently pretending to be law enforcement officers and calling residents to get their money. The sheriff’s office was made aware that there have been numerous phone calls made to...
DYER COUNTY, TN
Woman Injured In Lyon County Wreck On Thursday

A Kuttawa woman was transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle wreck in Lyon County. Sheriff Brent White, Lyon County EMS and Kuttawa Fire Department responded to the crash in the 400 block of KY 93 North around 11:00 Thursday morning. Sheriff White says an investigation revealed 49-year old...
LYON COUNTY, KY
Metropolis man faces charges after police claim to witness drug buy

A Metropolis man will face several drug-related charges after authorities said an off-duty officer witnessed a drug deal. The officer was at the sports park when he claims to have witnessed someone purchasing drugs. An officer on duty arrived and searched the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Peyton R. Norwood. The...
METROPOLIS, IL
2 adults, 2 children injured in Graves County crash

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four people were injured in a two vehicle crash Thursday in Graves County. It happened about 5:17 p.m. on US 45 North at Hickory Road. Deputies found 67-year-old Debra Malone, of Mayfield, still inside her vehicle. She had been trying to cross US 45 North from Poultry Road to Hickory Road, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Graves County Sheriff Hayden on fentanyl trafficking investigation

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Last Monday morning, Graves County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 31-year-old Taylor D. Jones of Mayfield on drug trafficking charges. This arrest led to three additional arrests in connection to an overdose that resulted in the death of one man and the hospitalization of a woman in Graves County.
Woman And Child Injured In Trigg County Crash

A Cadiz woman and child were injured in a wreck on Blue Spring Road in Trigg County Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say Sarah Dunn swerved to miss a deer near the intersection of Gresham Road causing her SUV to run off the road coming to a rest in a ditch.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Trial Date Set For Trigg County Infant Murder Suspect

With mediation an ineffective option, a jury trial date has been set for Shaylynn Curtis — a Trigg County woman charged with both murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of her infant son. During a Wednesday pretrial conference in Trigg County Circuit Court, Judge Jamus Redd,...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
More arrests in ongoing drug investigation in Carroll County

Three people from Huntingdon are facing multiple drug charges in an ongoing drug investigation by the TBI, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says officers with the TBI, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, Huntingdon and McKenzie Police Departments, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home on Paris Street in Huntingdon where they found drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Man arrested after more than 1 pound crystal meth found during traffic stop

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Benton man faces drug charges after sheriff’s deputies say they found crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Jeremy Johnson, 49, of Benton faces charges of operating on an expired driver’s license, trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Woman Injured In Cadiz Wreck

A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a woman to the hospital Saturday night. Cadiz Police say an SUV driven by Deborah Trowbridge of Cadiz was turning onto US 68 from North Rocky Ridge Road and pulled into the path of Sherry Clinton of Illinois who was westbound on US 68.
CADIZ, KY
Graves County field fire between Ky 2194 & KY 408 West

Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. Southern Illinois Healthcare in Carbondale wants to highlight the need for yearly mammograms. Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

