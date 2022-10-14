Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
English learners make up nearly half of this kindergarten. Here's how the school's adjusting.
Dolores Suzos, who moved to New Orleans from Honduras in 2005, heard about the English language program at Andrew H. Wilson Charter School the way many parents of her children's classmates did: through a family member or friend, often a fellow newcomer. Over time, word of Wilson’s support for students...
NOLA.com
Cynthia Lee Sheng: Recreation revamp is going forward, with citizen input
A headline changes the way people read an article and the way they remember it. It frames the rest of the reader’s experience and sets the tone for what follows. First impressions truly matter, so when a headline such as the one printed on Oct. 13 is so tragically misleading, it causes shifts in perception for a reader.
WDSU
Filming in St. Bernard Parish on Tuesday will have simulated gunfire
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — The St. Bernard Parish Government has announced that there will be filming with simulated gunfire at the 40 Arpent Wetlands Observatory, located at the end of Jean Lafitte and Benjamin Street in Chalmette. Filming is currently scheduled for 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. The...
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Considering Creole, Keeping The Culture
Do you have a favorite hot spot where your family has gathered for generations? Is it still there? Sadly, when it comes to Black-owned bars and lounges, many have been disappearing from local landscapes – often without fanfare or mention. New Orleans native L. Kasimu Harris has watched with dismay as many of these vital Black establishments have closed their doors in recent years. Since 2018, he has been documenting those that remain, capturing photos and oral histories as part of his ongoing series, "Vanishing Black Bars & Lounges." He joins us to talk about the project.
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
Despite the protests of more than 100 residents Tuesday night, the St. Tammany Parish Planning Commission gave tentative approval to a controversial new Mandeville area subdivision opponents say will flood Greenleaves subdivision during heavy rains. The protesters turned out from Greenleaves, Cherry Creek and The Lakes subdivisions all located south,...
Two generations reflect on leading Liberty Bank
NEW ORLEANS — The largest Black-owned bank in the country was founded right here in New Orleans. Liberty Bank and Trust Company got its start in the 1970s and Alden McDonald Jr. was its first president. McDonald was the President & CEO of Liberty Bank and Trust Company for...
NOLA.com
Pearl River Town Council candidates want to serve community
Seven candidates are in the race to fill the five seats on the Pearl River Town Council, with the election scheduled for Nov. 8. Three incumbents — Angel Galloway, Tim Moray and Kathryn Walsh — will defend their seats as newcomers Kristy Franatovich, Jerrod Hutchinson, Virgil Phillips and Cheryl Schultheis hope to secure their spots within the town’s leadership.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish is getting two new state cultural districts. Here's where.
Louisiana has signed off on two new state cultural districts in Gretna and Jean Lafitte, where renovations of historic buildings may qualify for state historic tax credits and qualifying works of original art sold there will be exempt from local sales tax. The announcement Wednesday from Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser...
NOLA.com
St. Claude Arts Park opens this week with free outdoor concerts
During the pandemic, Zeitgeist Theatre & Lounge added drive-in movies, screening films on the side of its building just over the parish line in Arabi. Now, that wall is covered by a purple mural by Kalli Padgett, and the lot has been built into the St. Claude Arts Park, a brand-new outdoor venue and art market space. The official ribbon cutting is this week, and there will be two concerts in the park, both free of charge, courtesy of the Jazz Foundation of America.
whereyat.com
Oak Street 2022 Poboy Festival
After a two-year hiatus, the Oak Street Merchants, Residents, and Property Owners are back with their 14th annual Poboy Fest this fall on November 6 from 10 to 6 p.m. The event will feature three stages for live music performances, over 40 food vendors, an arts market, and a children's area. In addition, the 2022 festival will place an emphasis on highlighting the history of the poboy with tailored programming and events.
NOLA.com
Talking Business with Andreanecia Morris, Executive Director of Housing NOLA
Andreanecia Morris is an outspoken and passionate advocate for affordable housing in New Orleans. She has spent much of the past decade at the helm of Housing NOLA — a coalition of community leaders and organizations formed in 2014 to draft and implement a citywide plan to create more affordable housing.
NOLA.com
Artist from Lake Charles explores gender, identity and the body in a male-dominated art world
In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. Throughout her career, Lake Charles native Lynda Benglis has created challenging and inventive works of sculpture, painting, video and performance art, using a wide range of materials such as glass, ceramic, latex, aluminum, beeswax, polyurethane and mixed media.
NOLA.com
Kyiv Ballet's first U.S. tour comes to New Orleans on Oct. 22 and Lafayette on Oct. 23
The Kyiv City Ballet left Ukraine for its first United States tour earlier this year. Little did the company know that Russia would invade its country, making it impossible for the production to return home. So, the Kiyev Ballet will continue its tour, bringing its show to the Orpheum Theatre...
NOPD searching for two missing teens
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are searching for two missing teens and are asking for your help in finding them. 15-year-old Johani Morazan was last seen by her father leaving their home on Saturday, according to investigators. They say Johani has not been seen or heard from since then. Investigators have not revealed any other information at this time.
wwno.org
The recall attempt of Mayor Cantrell: who is behind it and how is it being funded?
The committee to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has raised more than $63,000 for the effort. But where exactly are all these contributions coming from? The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate’s editorial page director and columnist, Stephanie Grace, breaks down the funding from big Republican donors to smaller grassroots contributions.
NOLA.com
Man indicted with Metairie murder of his best friend, intimidation of witness in case
A New Orleans man will stand trial for allegedly gunning down his best friend as they celebrated the defendant's birthday during a night out in Metairie. Brandon Thomas-Clark, 22, was indicted Thursday on charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation of a witness, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
WDSU
Slidell woman accuses neighbor of home invasion
SLIDELL, La. — A Slidell man has been arrested after he was accused of a home invasion armed with a knife. The sheriff said, around 4 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the home invasion in the 1000 block of Clarise Court. John Holland was arrested and accused of forcing...
NOLA.com
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell owes at least $29,989.40 for 2022 travel alone, new city records show
Mayor LaToya Cantrell owes taxpayers at least $29,989.40 for first-class upgrades to 12 flights she took between Jan. 18 and Sept. 28 of this year — including previously unreported trips to Los Angeles and Austin in September, according to new records Cantrell’s office released to the City Council late Friday.
Allegations fly in legal battle over Mayor Cantrell-created nonprofit
NEW ORLEANS — Board members at Forward Together New Orleans, a nonprofit formed by Mayor LaToya Cantrell, are suing the executive director they fired in August, trying to stop him from seizing control of the charity's money. But Shaun Randolph claims he is still FTNO’s executive director and contends...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana
