ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Considering Creole, Keeping The Culture

Do you have a favorite hot spot where your family has gathered for generations? Is it still there? Sadly, when it comes to Black-owned bars and lounges, many have been disappearing from local landscapes – often without fanfare or mention. New Orleans native L. Kasimu Harris has watched with dismay as many of these vital Black establishments have closed their doors in recent years. Since 2018, he has been documenting those that remain, capturing photos and oral histories as part of his ongoing series, "Vanishing Black Bars & Lounges." He joins us to talk about the project.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

Despite the protests of more than 100 residents Tuesday night, the St. Tammany Parish Planning Commission gave tentative approval to a controversial new Mandeville area subdivision opponents say will flood Greenleaves subdivision during heavy rains. The protesters turned out from Greenleaves, Cherry Creek and The Lakes subdivisions all located south,...
MANDEVILLE, LA
WWL

Two generations reflect on leading Liberty Bank

NEW ORLEANS — The largest Black-owned bank in the country was founded right here in New Orleans. Liberty Bank and Trust Company got its start in the 1970s and Alden McDonald Jr. was its first president. McDonald was the President & CEO of Liberty Bank and Trust Company for...
WASHINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Pearl River Town Council candidates want to serve community

Seven candidates are in the race to fill the five seats on the Pearl River Town Council, with the election scheduled for Nov. 8. Three incumbents — Angel Galloway, Tim Moray and Kathryn Walsh — will defend their seats as newcomers Kristy Franatovich, Jerrod Hutchinson, Virgil Phillips and Cheryl Schultheis hope to secure their spots within the town’s leadership.
PEARL RIVER, LA
NOLA.com

St. Claude Arts Park opens this week with free outdoor concerts

During the pandemic, Zeitgeist Theatre & Lounge added drive-in movies, screening films on the side of its building just over the parish line in Arabi. Now, that wall is covered by a purple mural by Kalli Padgett, and the lot has been built into the St. Claude Arts Park, a brand-new outdoor venue and art market space. The official ribbon cutting is this week, and there will be two concerts in the park, both free of charge, courtesy of the Jazz Foundation of America.
ARABI, LA
whereyat.com

Oak Street 2022 Poboy Festival

After a two-year hiatus, the Oak Street Merchants, Residents, and Property Owners are back with their 14th annual Poboy Fest this fall on November 6 from 10 to 6 p.m. The event will feature three stages for live music performances, over 40 food vendors, an arts market, and a children's area. In addition, the 2022 festival will place an emphasis on highlighting the history of the poboy with tailored programming and events.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Artist from Lake Charles explores gender, identity and the body in a male-dominated art world

In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. Throughout her career, Lake Charles native Lynda Benglis has created challenging and inventive works of sculpture, painting, video and performance art, using a wide range of materials such as glass, ceramic, latex, aluminum, beeswax, polyurethane and mixed media.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WWL

NOPD searching for two missing teens

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are searching for two missing teens and are asking for your help in finding them. 15-year-old Johani Morazan was last seen by her father leaving their home on Saturday, according to investigators. They say Johani has not been seen or heard from since then. Investigators have not revealed any other information at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man indicted with Metairie murder of his best friend, intimidation of witness in case

A New Orleans man will stand trial for allegedly gunning down his best friend as they celebrated the defendant's birthday during a night out in Metairie. Brandon Thomas-Clark, 22, was indicted Thursday on charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation of a witness, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

Slidell woman accuses neighbor of home invasion

SLIDELL, La. — A Slidell man has been arrested after he was accused of a home invasion armed with a knife. The sheriff said, around 4 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the home invasion in the 1000 block of Clarise Court. John Holland was arrested and accused of forcing...
SLIDELL, LA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana

Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy