MedicalXpress
Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US
In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
Women urged to look out for small sign of a heart attack
Women are being warned to look out for a little-known sign of a heart attack after new research found that women are not aware of their risk of developing coronary heart disease. Watch the campaign video below:. The key risk factors for coronary heart disease are alcohol, smoking, a poor...
cohaitungchi.com
Is Leg Pain at Night A Warning Sign of Vascular Disease?
Is leg pain at night often interrupting your sleep? It could more than a normal sign of getting older. Pain in your legs and feet at night, or when trying to sleep, is often a symptom of peripheral artery disease (PAD). You are reading: Causes of muscle tension in the...
verywellhealth.com
Type 2 Diabetes Life Expectancy
If you’re living with type 2 diabetes, you may wonder how the disease will affect your life expectancy. While type 2 diabetes can impact your life expectancy, effectively managing the condition can help you avoid serious health problems. Understanding the risk factors that affect survival can help you take action to reduce these risks.
survivornet.com
Teacher Mom, 43, Thought ‘Stitch In Her Side’ Was From Sleeping In Strange Hotel Beds On A Scottish Vacation: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Ros Atkins struggled with a pain in her side that she thought was from a pulled muscle. It turned out to be caused by stage four colon cancer. Colon or bowel cancer is a general term for cancer that begins in the large bowel, but generally we use the term colorectal cancer in the United States.
Potentially harmful respiratory disease may be on the rise in children, warns CDC
As the northern hemisphere heads into cold and flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns healthcare providers to prepare for a possible increase in cases of another respiratory infection called enterovirus D68 (EV-D68). It is classified as a non-polio enterovirus which are very common and cause 15 million infections annually in the US. There are more than 100 known types of enteroviruses and rhinoviruses that circulate throughout the year.
News-Medical.net
Over-the-counter aspirin effective in preventing blood clots following surgery to repair bone fractures
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
buffalohealthyliving.com
Flu Shots and Your Heart
It’s that time of the year again, where signs everywhere promote the availability of flu shots. Fortunately, for most of us, the flu may make us feel achy and miserable, and cause us to remain out of commission for a few days. However, for those who have heart disease...
cohaitungchi.com
Why Do I Sweat in My Sleep?
Sweating in your sleep can have different causes. Some causes of night sweats, like going through menopause, are common. Other causes of sweating in your sleep like infections and cancer are less common but still important to be aware of. You are reading: Do you sweat a lot with diabetes...
Healthline
Can High Blood Sugar Cause Dizziness?
In people with diabetes, dizziness is one of the symptoms that can happen due to high blood glucose levels. The level of dizziness can vary, from mild lightheadedness to feeling like the ground beneath you is tilting. Some describe the experience as if their head is spinning, even though they’re standing still.
msn.com
When Should You Go To The Hospital For High Blood Pressure?
High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, but its symptoms are not always obvious. Contrary to popular belief, not everyone will experience sweating, facial flushing, nosebleeds, or headaches because of this condition, says the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, about one-third of U.S. sufferers are unaware of their problem, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). For this reason, hypertension is often referred to as a "silent killer."
IFLScience
"Breath Training" Twice A Day Can Lower Blood Pressure, Study Finds
Do you go to the gym to strengthen your body? Well, you may be missing out on training some vital muscles – the ones involved in breathing. New research shows that training these muscles each day can reduce high blood pressure and promote heart health. The cardiovascular and respiratory...
US experiencing ‘steep rise’ in flu activity amid low vaccination rates, CDC warns
The autumn and winter flu season has started and illness is increasing across the US, a report from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to say. A new CDC report on Friday will likely confirm the spread of flu and similar illnesses to further parts of the southeast and south-central US, where influenza has been reported in increasing numbers in recent weeks, NBC News reported on Thursday.
Healthline
What Is Polycystic Liver Disease?
Polycystic liver disease (PLD) is a rare, inherited condition. PLD causes benign (noncancerous) cysts of varying sizes to grow throughout your liver. These cysts get larger over time but often cause no symptoms. When symptoms do occur, they may include physical discomfort or more serious complications. Most people with PLD...
CDC head: US ‘ripe to have potentially a severe flu season’
The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said she believes the U.S. is “ripe” for a severe flu season this year. “Not everybody got flu vaccinated last year, and many people did not get the flu,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told NBC News. “So, that makes us ripe to have potentially a severe flu season.”
MedicalXpress
Study reveals high incidence of chronic kidney disease in diabetes beset by disparities
An article published in the New England Journal of Medicine highlights a study revealing a concerningly high incidence, or rate of new onset, of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in people with diabetes that was most evident in racial and ethnic minority groups. The prevalence of kidney failure requiring dialysis or...
Yahoo!
Concerned about heart disease? Experts say you need to know these 5 things
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S. In fact, one person dies every 34 seconds in the country from heart disease, which was responsible for one in every five deaths in 2020. But despite how common —and deadly — heart disease is,...
drugtopics.com
Early Menopause Could Be Linked to Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Diagnoses
New data indicate that a diabetes diagnosis may be associated with earlier onset of menopause. A diagnosis of diabetes, either type 1 or type 2 diabetes, was linked to entering menopause at an earlier age, according to data presented at the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) 2022 Annual Meeting. An...
studyfinds.org
Heart inflammation risk much higher after COVID-19 infection than after getting vaccinated
HERSHEY, Pa. — Some remain wary of the potential heart health side-effects supposedly linked to COVID-19 vaccines, but new research finds the coronavirus itself is a far greater cardiovascular threat. COVID-19 infection results in a seven times higher risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart) in comparison to COVID-19 vaccination, Penn State College of Medicine scientists report.
