Citrus County Chronicle
Kemp vs. Abrams II: Republican has incumbent advantage now
ATLANTA (AP) — In 2018, Brian Kemp spent much of his campaign for Georgia governor in Stacey Abrams’ shadow as the Democratic Party star tried to become the nation's first Black female governor. In the end, he won narrowly anyway.
Patronis, Hattersley square off for CFO
TALLAHASSEE — Florida voters next month will choose a state chief financial officer who will have a big role in trying to reform the property-insurance system, as the industry faces an uncertain future exacerbated by billions of dollars in claims from Hurricane Ian. Republican Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis...
Weekly roundup: Getting out the vote
TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis this week took a step toward giving voters in areas devastated by Hurricane Ian more ways to make sure their ballots are counted on Election Day. The upcoming elections will decide races for governor, Congress and the state Cabinet, along with down-ballot contests such...
