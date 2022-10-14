Read full article on original website
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
No. 10 Billikens Come from Behind for 13th Straight Win, 2-1 at Dayton
•Sophia Stram poked in a loose ball in the 70th minute to put Saint Louis in front, and the 10th-ranked Billikens inched closer to another Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season title with a 2-1 victory over Dayton Sunday afternoon at Baujan Field in Dayton. •With two games remaining, SLU (15-1, 8-0...
WSOC Preview: A-10 Leader SLU, Second-Place Dayton Clash Sunday
Game 16 #10 Saint Louis (14-1, 7-0 A-10) at Dayton (12-2-1, 6-1 A-10) Date // Time Sunday, October 16, 2022 // Noon Central. Location Dayton, Ohio (Baujan Field) •The top two teams in the Atlantic 10 Conference current standings and preseason poll square off Sunday, Oct. 16, as 10th-ranked Saint Louis faces Dayton in a crucial late-season match. Kickoff at Baujan Field in Dayton, Ohio, is set for noon Central.
Stistrup Petersen’s Strike Propels Billikens
ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis freshman Mads Stistrup Petersen scored on a free kick in the 69th minute to give Saint Louis a crucial 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference victory over George Washington Saturday night at Hermann Stadium. With the victory, the Billikens improve to 8-4-1 overall and 4-1-1 in...
Preseason College Basketball Rankings: #23 Saint Louis Billikens
The Saint Louis Billikens had a very disappointing season last year. Javonte Perkins tore his ACL just a couple of weeks before the season started and that seemed to majorly throw them off. But he is back healthy this year and five of the top six guys from last year’s team return as well. The Billikens start the season as one of the favorites in the Atlantic-10.
MSOC Preview: Billikens Host GW, Alumni Saturday Night
Match No. 13 Saint Louis (7-4-1, 3-1-1 A-10) vs. George Washington (6-5-2, 2-3 A-10) Date // Time Friday, Oct. 14 // 7 p.m. Location St. Louis, Mo. (Hermann Stadium) Saint Louis hosts an important Atlantic 10 Conference men's soccer match Saturday night when George Washington comes to town. Game time at Hermann Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
VB PREVIEW: Billikens Welcome Davidson for Pair of Weekend Matches
Saint Louis (12-7, 4-3 A-10) vs. Davidson (13-5, 7-0 A-10) Oct. 14-15 | St. Louis, Mo. (Chaifetz Pavilion) • Saint Louis returns home for a pair of Atlantic 10 Conference matches against league co-leader Davidson this weekend. • The Billikens are 13-3 all-time against the Wildcats, including victories in eight...
Billikens Storm Back to Knock Off Davidson
Saint Louis 3, Davidson 1 (15-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-12) Friday, October 14, 2022 | St. Louis, Mo. (Chaifetz Pavilion) • Jillian Mattingly registered a career-high 10 blocks, Emily Henken posted 14 kills and Saint Louis handed Davidson its first Atlantic 10 Conference loss of the season, snapping a seven-match unbeaten streak for the Wildcats Friday night at Chaifetz Pavilion.
Joseph Erlanger House, St. Louis, Missouri.Unknown author, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. It is often said that the value of historic landmarks can never be truly measured. These assets provide a connection to the past and an insight into our history. They also anchor communities, inspire economic development, and are a source of civic pride.
Festus Overcomes Farmington on the Road
(Farmington) The Festus Tigers snapped a three game losing streak to Farmington and earned the three seed in Class 4 District 1 with a 41-20 victory at Haile Memorial Stadium. Farmington struck first with a 13 play 65 yard drive that melted eight minutes off the clock…. Festus answered...
25th annual Bands of America returns to St. Louis
More than 60 bands came to the Dome at America's Center for the 25th annual Bands of America competition.
Maplewood History: The Rise and Fall of the Maplewood K-Mart
Shortest post I’ve ever made.
4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or wish to travel there in the near future and you are also a big fan of seafood and like to order it whenever you find it a menu, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
St. Louis advocates optimistic the city’s reparations effort will advance
Reparations is often something people hear about in an international setting — such as ongoing reparations that are paid to Holocaust survivors or reparations South Africa paid to apartheid victims. This weekend, elected officials — including St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Congresswoman Cori Bush — will gather for...
St. Louis Mayor to Join Reparations Event This Weekend
Mayor Tishaura Jones has supported providing reparations to Black St. Louisans in the past
Missouri Minute: Kansas City Chamber of Commerce opposes Amendment 4; St. Louis hotel employees fight to unionize
A St. Louis judge heard a lawsuit Wednesday from six attorneys general, including Missouri's Eric Schmitt, who want to block President Joe Biden's nearly $500 billion student loan forgiveness program. Schmitt argues that enacting the program results in the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority losing revenue. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce publicly opposed Amendment 4, which mandates an increase in the Kansas City Police Department's budget and is set to appear on the ballot in November. The group argued that the responsibility of delegating funds to the department should fall to local leaders. And, employees at a large hotel in St. Louis are the latest to fight for unionization. Kick-start your Thursday with these stories and the rest of your business news below.
St. Louis, home of The Exorcist
That’s right, it’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is back. Filling the empty void between summer and Christmas, Halloween is a time full of cheesy horror flicks, weird-tasting legumes, and awkward costumes. Some cities across the United States are brimming with tales of the supernatural, but the “Gateway to the West” we know and love doesn’t receive the same spotlight. What if I told you that one of the greatest horror movies of all time was based on a story from right here in St. Louis? The story that inspired the 1973 film, The Exorcist, took place less than 20 minutes from Priory. For the residents of the cozy, colonial Bel-Nor neighborhood, a brush with the paranormal would stake its claim in St. Louis history.
Yep folks the Curder Burger is a reality at Culver’
ST. LOUIS — It started as an April Fool’s prank. Folks lined up for Culver’s Curder Burger, a creation of cheese curds centered on a burger. People petitioned Culver’s and now the Curder Burger is a real deal. Visit Culvers.com.
Sugaree Baking Company in St. Louis closing at the end of the year
After 27 years, Sugaree Baking Company will close at the end of the year. The pandemic and staffing shortages took a toll on the business.
Karen’s Diner opening permanent location in south St. Louis
"At Karen's, you will be greeted and waited upon by rude waiters and forced to play a variety of games."
Peak fall colors may come to St. Louis sooner than expected
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The fall color show continues to advance ahead of the pace set the past several years. There is now some decent color starting to show up across much of the area, especially out near the Lake of the Ozarks up over northeast Missouri into northern Illinois. We’re starting to see some […]
