ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Chandra Wilson’s Children: Meet The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Two Daughters & Son With Partner

Chandra Wilson has a high-profile career playing Dr. Miranda Bailey on TV’s wildly popular hit series Grey’s Anatomy. But the Emmy nominated actress and People’s Choice Award winner, 53, has a fulfilling life behind the scenes as well. And although she’s been extremely private about her longtime partner, she does sometimes open up about her three children, ranging in age from 16 to 28.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Grey's Anatomy Recap: Meredith Reveals Her Feelings for Nick and the Interns Solve a Mystery

“I know I’m still in love with you,” Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) told her ex Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) on Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy. This Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy, called "Wasn't Expecting That," chronicled the new class of interns and surgeons working together to solve a medical mystery at Grey Sloan Memorial. Meredith also revealed her true feelings for her ex, Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), after they spent six months apart. The storyline was reminiscent of the show's...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Chicago P.D.’: How Jesse Lee Soffer Exits NBC Series

SPOILER ALERT: The following contains spoilers from tonight’s episode of NBC’s Chicago P.D. “A Good Man.” After a successful 9-season+ run, Jesse Lee Soffer exited NBC’s Chicago P.D. in tonight’s episode titled “A Good Man.” The good news is, his character Detective Jay Halstead did not die and could potentially return in the future. It wouldn’t be the first time a departed and beloved character has returned to the One Chicago fold. Chicago Fire‘s Jesse Spencer and Monica Raymund have appeared, as well as Yaya DaCosta in Chicago Med, most recently. The episode opens with Hailey (Tracy Spiridakos) waking up one morning and...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series

Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Goodbye Gibbs: Mark Harmon Officially Removed From ‘NCIS’ Opening Credits

Gibbs has officially been erased. Nearly one year (11 months to be exact) after Mark Harmon left NCIS, his character has been removed from the opening credits. For nearly 20 years, Harmon starred in the hit police series as protagonist Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Last October, the 71-year-old actor officially said goodbye to the show four episodes into Season 19, when his character decided to remain in Alaska and not return to work. However, Harmon assured fans that Gibbs is “not retired” and that he is “living in Alaska as far as I know,” per Entertainment Tonight.
TV SERIES
EW.com

CBS to air first-ever 'NCIS-verse' crossover with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i

CBS is giving the people what they want: a massive "NCIS-verse" crossover!. EW has exclusively learned that NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will join forces for a special TV event. This is the first time in the franchise's history that all three shows are crossing over with each other (NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have previously crossed over), and they're appropriately going big.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

NBC Reveals Date of Kelli Giddish's Final Law & Order: SVU Episode

Kelli Giddish's time on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is officially coming to a close. The actress' final SVU episode will air Thursday, December 8, though no other details are known yet about the plot or circumstances of her character's departure. Giddish is set to guest star on Law & Order: Organized Crime at some point this season, which seemingly eliminates the possibility of her character getting killed off.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Developing Father-Son Comedy at CBS

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are once again taking their father-son act to the small screen, this time in their first joint sitcom. The real-life relatives will play father and son in a CBS multi-cam comedy, co-written by Wayans and Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), our sister site Deadline reports. Wayans will reportedly play a famous, divorced radio show host known as “Poppa,” who vows to make a proper adult out of his grown son (Wayans Jr.), who is quickly approaching 40. For what it’s worth, Wayans Jr.’s character is said to have all of his father’s charm “and none of...
TV & VIDEOS
WFMZ-TV Online

‘SNL’: Megan Thee Stallion Pitches Herself for Shondaland Shows (VIDEO)

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion could be the next Shondaland superstar, if her Saturday Night Live hosting gig on Saturday, October 15, was any indication! In her monologue on the NBC sketch-comedy show, Megan made a convincing argument for a role in the Shonda Rhimes-produced Bridgerton. And later in the show, she joined SNL cast members Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson in a faux trailer for the unfortunately-fake Shondaland show, Hot Girl Hospital.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

The Rookie Season 5, Episode 4 preview: An epic crossover event

The Rookie Season 5, Episode 4 is the first hour of a two-episode crossover event. Can Nolan and the team save Bailey before it’s too late?. If you were looking forward to crossover events between The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds, you’ll be excited to hear that the first big one is coming this week. Everything happens in one hour tonight, so there’s no need to wait until Tuesday for the conclusion.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy