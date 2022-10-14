Read full article on original website
Related
Everything ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alums Sarah Drew and Jesse Williams Have Said About a Japril Spinoff
The more Japril, the better? It seems both Grey’s Anatomy fans and Jackson (Jesse Williams) and April (Sarah Drew) are on board for more content from the onscreen couple after the actors’ respective exits from the long-running medical drama. Williams and Drew both joined the cast of Grey’s Anatomy during season 6 and their characters […]
Chandra Wilson’s Children: Meet The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Two Daughters & Son With Partner
Chandra Wilson has a high-profile career playing Dr. Miranda Bailey on TV’s wildly popular hit series Grey’s Anatomy. But the Emmy nominated actress and People’s Choice Award winner, 53, has a fulfilling life behind the scenes as well. And although she’s been extremely private about her longtime partner, she does sometimes open up about her three children, ranging in age from 16 to 28.
Grey’s Anatomy: How Lucas Hiding His True Identity Is Setting Up An Awkward Confrontation
Lucas chose not to divulge his true identity to his fellow first-year residents on Grey's Anatomy, and awkward times are ahead.
Grey's Anatomy Recap: Meredith Reveals Her Feelings for Nick and the Interns Solve a Mystery
“I know I’m still in love with you,” Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) told her ex Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) on Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy. This Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy, called "Wasn't Expecting That," chronicled the new class of interns and surgeons working together to solve a medical mystery at Grey Sloan Memorial. Meredith also revealed her true feelings for her ex, Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), after they spent six months apart. The storyline was reminiscent of the show's...
'Grey's Anatomy' Fans Spot Clue Lucas Adams' Mom Will Be Revealed Very Soon
"Okay I really want to know which sister is Lucas's mom," wrote one "Grey's Anatomy" fan after the latest dramatic episode.
‘Chicago P.D.’: How Jesse Lee Soffer Exits NBC Series
SPOILER ALERT: The following contains spoilers from tonight’s episode of NBC’s Chicago P.D. “A Good Man.” After a successful 9-season+ run, Jesse Lee Soffer exited NBC’s Chicago P.D. in tonight’s episode titled “A Good Man.” The good news is, his character Detective Jay Halstead did not die and could potentially return in the future. It wouldn’t be the first time a departed and beloved character has returned to the One Chicago fold. Chicago Fire‘s Jesse Spencer and Monica Raymund have appeared, as well as Yaya DaCosta in Chicago Med, most recently. The episode opens with Hailey (Tracy Spiridakos) waking up one morning and...
Fans React to Kelli Giddish’s Replacement on Law & Order: SVU
Writers for Law & Order: SVU are setting up Amanda Rollins to leave the 16th… The post Fans React to Kelli Giddish’s Replacement on Law & Order: SVU appeared first on Outsider.
Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series
Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
‘NCIS’: Who Plays Gage Winchester, Agent Jessica Knight’s Ex-Boyfriend?
Agent Jessica Knight finds herself in an awkward position when her ex-boyfriend Gage Winchester arrives to help with a case. Here's who plays Gage on NCIS.
Goodbye Gibbs: Mark Harmon Officially Removed From ‘NCIS’ Opening Credits
Gibbs has officially been erased. Nearly one year (11 months to be exact) after Mark Harmon left NCIS, his character has been removed from the opening credits. For nearly 20 years, Harmon starred in the hit police series as protagonist Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Last October, the 71-year-old actor officially said goodbye to the show four episodes into Season 19, when his character decided to remain in Alaska and not return to work. However, Harmon assured fans that Gibbs is “not retired” and that he is “living in Alaska as far as I know,” per Entertainment Tonight.
Is Hetty Returning to 'NCIS: Los Angeles'? Cast and Crew On Linda Hunt
Henrietta "Hetty" Lange has been played by actress Linda Hunt since 2009 but in recent years she has only made occasional appearances on "NCIS: Los Angeles."
EW.com
CBS to air first-ever 'NCIS-verse' crossover with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i
CBS is giving the people what they want: a massive "NCIS-verse" crossover!. EW has exclusively learned that NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will join forces for a special TV event. This is the first time in the franchise's history that all three shows are crossing over with each other (NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have previously crossed over), and they're appropriately going big.
'Chicago Med' Star Announces Shocking News About His Character This Season
Dr. Choi is ready to hang up his scrubs. After eight seasons on Chicago Med, Brian Tee has officially announced his exit from the series. While Deadline initially broke the news following Wednesday’s episode of the One Chicago medical drama, the actor addressed his decision on Instagram shortly after.
NBC Reveals Date of Kelli Giddish's Final Law & Order: SVU Episode
Kelli Giddish's time on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is officially coming to a close. The actress' final SVU episode will air Thursday, December 8, though no other details are known yet about the plot or circumstances of her character's departure. Giddish is set to guest star on Law & Order: Organized Crime at some point this season, which seemingly eliminates the possibility of her character getting killed off.
CBS President Says “The Door Is Open” For Mark Harmon To Return As Gibbs In ‘NCIS’
In season 19 of NCIS, fans said goodbye, along with Agent McGee, to Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon. The actor’s departure followed a long and emotional arc for the character that has fans missing him already. But that farewell may not be permanent, according to new assurances from CBS.
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Developing Father-Son Comedy at CBS
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are once again taking their father-son act to the small screen, this time in their first joint sitcom. The real-life relatives will play father and son in a CBS multi-cam comedy, co-written by Wayans and Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), our sister site Deadline reports. Wayans will reportedly play a famous, divorced radio show host known as “Poppa,” who vows to make a proper adult out of his grown son (Wayans Jr.), who is quickly approaching 40. For what it’s worth, Wayans Jr.’s character is said to have all of his father’s charm “and none of...
‘Grey’s Anatomy': Harry Shum Jr. Teases How Blue Will Use Some Secret ‘Intel’ to Be Assigned More Surgeries in Episode 2
The latest class of interns at Grey Sloan Memorial is tasked with ushering in a new era for the hospital, and for “Grey’s Anatomy,” which is signaling a major shift after 19 seasons as it looks toward a potential future without Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). Harry Shum...
Fire Country: next episode promo, cast and everything we know about the new drama
Fire Country is a brand new firefighting drama on primetime. Here’s everything we know about the series.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘SNL’: Megan Thee Stallion Pitches Herself for Shondaland Shows (VIDEO)
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion could be the next Shondaland superstar, if her Saturday Night Live hosting gig on Saturday, October 15, was any indication! In her monologue on the NBC sketch-comedy show, Megan made a convincing argument for a role in the Shonda Rhimes-produced Bridgerton. And later in the show, she joined SNL cast members Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson in a faux trailer for the unfortunately-fake Shondaland show, Hot Girl Hospital.
The Rookie Season 5, Episode 4 preview: An epic crossover event
The Rookie Season 5, Episode 4 is the first hour of a two-episode crossover event. Can Nolan and the team save Bailey before it’s too late?. If you were looking forward to crossover events between The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds, you’ll be excited to hear that the first big one is coming this week. Everything happens in one hour tonight, so there’s no need to wait until Tuesday for the conclusion.
Comments / 0