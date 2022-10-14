Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Get Heroic Savings On 10 PC Games Through This $5 Fanatical Bundle
Fanatical’s new Heroic bundle offers 10 Steam games for just $5. Considering the bundle’s contents would normally total over $153, this is a major steal. The bundle includes two Oddworld games: the HD remaster of the action-shooter hybrid Stranger’s Wrath, and the “New and Tasty” remake of the original 2D puzzle platformer Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysey. Both games are excellent introductions to this wacky (and sometimes unsettling) world for newcomers, and great excuses for existing fans to return to these cult classics.
This indie FPS could pass for a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners roguelike
Deadlink is launching on Steam Early Access next week
NME
‘Gotham Knights’ will run at 30 FPS on consoles, with no performance mode
Gotham Knights will run at 30 FPS on consoles with no performance mode available when the game launches on October 21. That’s according to Gotham Knights executive producer Fleur “Flaoua” Marty (as spotted by Wario64 on Twitter) speaking in the game’s Discord server, where she directly addressed console players.
Resident Evil Village DLC makes unforgivable change to Lady Dimitrescu
The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, the DLC for the time trial mode in Resident Evil Village, is letting players step into the shoes of Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. However, Capcom has had to make an unforgivable change to our fearsome femme fatale in order for her to be playable: she's now shorter than she was.
NME
Epic Games reveals ‘Fallout 3’ and more as next week’s free titles
Epic Games has unveiled the games that will be going free-to-play on its platform next week, and the collection includes Fallout 3. Starting from October 20 and running through to October 27, players will be able to grab Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition for free on Epic’s PC platform.
Starfield will be single player with no online multiplayer modes
Will Starfield be single player or multiplayer?
GTA 5 gets massive San Andreas map expansion
Over nine years on from the release of Grand Theft Auto V, and fans are still hooked. Well, not that they’ve really got much other choice - the next game in the series is in development, as we all know, but chances are, it’s a long way off from actually coming out. We’ve still not got an actual trailer, although we now know a lot more about it thanks to the colossal leak which surfaced online last month.
In Order To Make Lady Dimitrescu Playable, Resident Evil Village Shrank Her To A Manageable Size
Shadows of Rose, the impending downloadable content for Resident Evil Village, is drawing near. With it comes a fresh take on the Mercenaries gameplay option, which was previously made available to players. When the future Gold Edition of Resident Evil Village is released, players will have the option to play as either Chris Redfield, Heisenburg, or the infamous Lady Dimitrescu.
New Tales from the Borderlands Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story
When you hit rock bottom, the only way to go is up! Turn your bad day upside down in New Tales from the Borderlands. Read on to find out more about New Tales from the Borderlands, its release date, gameplay, and story. New Tales from the Borderlands release date: October...
hypebeast.com
New 'Sonic Frontiers' Trailer Showcases Combat and Upgrade Systems
Throughout 2022, SEGA has treated Sonic fans to plenty of teasers and trailers regarding the latest Sonic title, Sonic Frontiers. Showing off the “open zone” islands that players will explore, beautiful landscapes have already been revealed. Now, a closer look at what fans can expect from the famous hedgehog himself has been shared.
CNET
Pokemon Sword and Shield's Online Events to End Next Month
Pokemon Sword and Shield will no longer receive online updates or events after next month. While online play will still be available in both games, there will be no new Max Raid events after the final Wild Area News update on Nov. 1. Following that update, Pokemon that previously only appeared during special events, such as Gigantamax Snorlax, will be available in Max Raids.
Starfield resurrects The Elder Scrolls’ most annoying character
The Adoring Fan is now in outer space
NME
Valve registers ‘Neon Prime’ as game software trademark
Valve has registered a new trademark for us with video game software, in the form of Neon Prime. Two records have been listed on the United States Patent and Trademark Office for Neon Prime, filed by Valve in September. The “goods and services” section of one of these Neon Prime records shows that it can be used in “computer game software, electronic game software, video game software, computer game programs downloadable via the internet.”
Xbox Series S is holding back multiplatform new-gen games, claims developer
A Gotham Knights developer took to Twitter with a controversial opinion on the Xbox Series S - it's the culprit of the new-gen hardware clique that is holding multiplatform titles back with its "potato" GPU. Of course, we are above the tribalism of the console wars of yore, appreciating the...
NME
Konami tease imminent ‘Silent Hill’ announcement
Konami has teased an imminent Silent Hill announcement for later this week, with many believing that a new game is on the way. Per a new tweet from the studio, an announcement regarding a new “update for the Silent Hill series” is set to be revealed at 2pm PDT (10pm BST) on Wednesday (October 19).
NME
‘Guild Wars 2’ adds NPC based on real-life hero
Developer ArenaNet has announced that Guild Wars 2 will be introducing a brand new story event featuring an NPC based on a real-life hero. Supported by the charity organization Children Miracle Network, the free-to-play, massively multiplayer online role-playing game will see 10-year-old April Arellano join Guild Wars 2 during the Extra Life 2022 Game Day event on November 4.
New God of War Ragnarok PS5 bundle doesn't include that epic controller
Save on the console, digital game, and standard controller
PC Magazine
Microsoft's DirectStorage 1.1 Promises to Reduce Game Load Times by 3X
We’re still waiting for game developers to incorporate DirectStorage 1.0, Microsoft’s effort to reduce PC game load times. But that isn’t stopping the company from preparing a new version of DirectStorage that promises to cut down load times even more. On Thursday, Microsoft introduced DirectStorage 1.1, which...
techunwrapped.com
Steam Deck can now run original Game Boy cartridges
The Steam Deck It has only been with us for a short time, but it has already become a benchmark for portable consoles. In addition to being able to play PC titles lying on the couch, Valve’s machine has also proven to be a perfect device for emulating old games. If you like retro and have many game boy cartridges at home, do not miss what we are going to tell next.
ComicBook
Starfield Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Feature From The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion
Bethesda's upcoming RPG, Starfield, is going to be bringing back a fan-favorite feature that hasn't been seen since The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion. While Bethesda Game Studios has likely made a greater name for itself in recent years with titles like Skyrim and Fallout 4, Oblivion is a game that remains incredibly popular with longtime fans. Now, Starfield is going to look to include a gameplay feature that has gone on to become essentially a meme from Oblivion.
