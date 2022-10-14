ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

Get Heroic Savings On 10 PC Games Through This $5 Fanatical Bundle

Fanatical’s new Heroic bundle offers 10 Steam games for just $5. Considering the bundle’s contents would normally total over $153, this is a major steal. The bundle includes two Oddworld games: the HD remaster of the action-shooter hybrid Stranger’s Wrath, and the “New and Tasty” remake of the original 2D puzzle platformer Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysey. Both games are excellent introductions to this wacky (and sometimes unsettling) world for newcomers, and great excuses for existing fans to return to these cult classics.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Epic Games reveals ‘Fallout 3’ and more as next week’s free titles

Epic Games has unveiled the games that will be going free-to-play on its platform next week, and the collection includes Fallout 3. Starting from October 20 and running through to October 27, players will be able to grab Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition for free on Epic’s PC platform.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

GTA 5 gets massive San Andreas map expansion

Over nine years on from the release of Grand Theft Auto V, and fans are still hooked. Well, not that they’ve really got much other choice - the next game in the series is in development, as we all know, but chances are, it’s a long way off from actually coming out. We’ve still not got an actual trailer, although we now know a lot more about it thanks to the colossal leak which surfaced online last month.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

In Order To Make Lady Dimitrescu Playable, Resident Evil Village Shrank Her To A Manageable Size

Shadows of Rose, the impending downloadable content for Resident Evil Village, is drawing near. With it comes a fresh take on the Mercenaries gameplay option, which was previously made available to players. When the future Gold Edition of Resident Evil Village is released, players will have the option to play as either Chris Redfield, Heisenburg, or the infamous Lady Dimitrescu.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

New 'Sonic Frontiers' Trailer Showcases Combat and Upgrade Systems

Throughout 2022, SEGA has treated Sonic fans to plenty of teasers and trailers regarding the latest Sonic title, Sonic Frontiers. Showing off the “open zone” islands that players will explore, beautiful landscapes have already been revealed. Now, a closer look at what fans can expect from the famous hedgehog himself has been shared.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Pokemon Sword and Shield's Online Events to End Next Month

Pokemon Sword and Shield will no longer receive online updates or events after next month. While online play will still be available in both games, there will be no new Max Raid events after the final Wild Area News update on Nov. 1. Following that update, Pokemon that previously only appeared during special events, such as Gigantamax Snorlax, will be available in Max Raids.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Valve registers ‘Neon Prime’ as game software trademark

Valve has registered a new trademark for us with video game software, in the form of Neon Prime. Two records have been listed on the United States Patent and Trademark Office for Neon Prime, filed by Valve in September. The “goods and services” section of one of these Neon Prime records shows that it can be used in “computer game software, electronic game software, video game software, computer game programs downloadable via the internet.”
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Konami tease imminent ‘Silent Hill’ announcement

Konami has teased an imminent Silent Hill announcement for later this week, with many believing that a new game is on the way. Per a new tweet from the studio, an announcement regarding a new “update for the Silent Hill series” is set to be revealed at 2pm PDT (10pm BST) on Wednesday (October 19).
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Guild Wars 2’ adds NPC based on real-life hero

Developer ArenaNet has announced that Guild Wars 2 will be introducing a brand new story event featuring an NPC based on a real-life hero. Supported by the charity organization Children Miracle Network, the free-to-play, massively multiplayer online role-playing game will see 10-year-old April Arellano join Guild Wars 2 during the Extra Life 2022 Game Day event on November 4.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Microsoft's DirectStorage 1.1 Promises to Reduce Game Load Times by 3X

We’re still waiting for game developers to incorporate DirectStorage 1.0, Microsoft’s effort to reduce PC game load times. But that isn’t stopping the company from preparing a new version of DirectStorage that promises to cut down load times even more. On Thursday, Microsoft introduced DirectStorage 1.1, which...
SOFTWARE
techunwrapped.com

Steam Deck can now run original Game Boy cartridges

The Steam Deck It has only been with us for a short time, but it has already become a benchmark for portable consoles. In addition to being able to play PC titles lying on the couch, Valve’s machine has also proven to be a perfect device for emulating old games. If you like retro and have many game boy cartridges at home, do not miss what we are going to tell next.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Starfield Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Feature From The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion

Bethesda's upcoming RPG, Starfield, is going to be bringing back a fan-favorite feature that hasn't been seen since The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion. While Bethesda Game Studios has likely made a greater name for itself in recent years with titles like Skyrim and Fallout 4, Oblivion is a game that remains incredibly popular with longtime fans. Now, Starfield is going to look to include a gameplay feature that has gone on to become essentially a meme from Oblivion.
VIDEO GAMES

