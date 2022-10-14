Read full article on original website
‘Dahmer’ Dethroned As Netflix #1 By Another Ryan Murphy Series
After 21 consecutive days atop Netflix’s daily chart of most watched TV series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story slipped to #2 on Friday, Oct. 14. It was overtaken by The Watcher. Both true-crime limited series come from Ryan Murphy under his big overall deal at Netflix. After the quick turnaround for Hollywood and Halston early into Murphy’s Netflix deal (Ratched and The Politician were pre-existing and not pact of that pact), the prolific producer took some time to prep the second batch of shows. As Deadline has reported, executives at the streamer had touted for over a year that the new projects, Dahmer and The Watcher — both co-created...
Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 11, 2022
What movies and TV shows are trending on the Netflix Top 10 for Tuesday, October 11, 2022?
‘The Peripheral’ Co-Creator on the Show’s Line Between Reality & Virtual Reality
Gaming expert Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) is experiencing a timeless kind of terror in Prime Video‘s The Peripheral. While trying out a cutting-edge virtual reality headset that sends her to London in the future, she comes to realize the scene of danger she’s playing a part in isn’t virtual; it’s quite real. And her participation in a crime has put her in grave danger.
7 Shows Like ‘The Midnight Club’
The Midnight Club is Mike Flanagan’s latest series to drop on Netflix – and just in time for the spooky season. Following the success of The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, this new series hit the streamer on October 7, 2022, and features many of Flanagan’s regulars, like Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, and Henry Thomas.
Here's What Fans Really Think About Mike Flanagan's New Netflix Series, "The Midnight Club"
Gimme allll those jump scares.
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: The Storyline That Has Fans Demanding New Writers
'The Bold and the Beautiful' latest storyline with Thomas Forrester has fans criticizing the writing and asking for new writers.
‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Starts Shooting at Renamed Disney Studios Australia
20th Century Studios’ fantasy action film “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” has begun production in Sydney, New South Wales, at the iconic Fox Studios Australia, which have been newly renamed Disney Studios Australia. The franchise film is pitched as a new chapter in the “Planet of the Apes” saga, picking up many years after the conclusion of 2017’s “War for the Planet of the Apes.” Under the direction of Wes Ball (“The Maze Runner” trilogy) it will star Owen Teague (“It”), Freya Allan (“The Witcher”), Peter Macon (“The Orville”), Eka Darville (“Jessica Jones”) and Kevin Durand (“The Strain”). The screenplay is...
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - October 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
James Denton on Chance of More ‘Good Witch’: ‘I Think the Odds Are Decent’
If you’re hoping that there’s more Good Witch to come in some form, whether another movie or another season, it seems like that’s at least a possibility. “I think there’s a chance. I know [with] the popularity of the show and the circumstances under which it ended sort of abruptly that it would not surprise me if we revisit it,” James Denton, who played Dr. Sam Radford alongside Catherine Bell’s Cassie Nightingale in the Hallmark franchise, told TV Insider recently while discussing Perfect Harmony, which premieres October 16.
New Planet of the Apes movie confirms release date
The next instalment of the Planet of the Apes franchise was announced back in 2019, and now Disney has given it an official release date. The movie, titled Kingdom of the Planets of the Apes, will be released in May 2024, as officially confirmed by Disney earlier this week. Directed...
How to watch the Halloween movies in order online
Streaming the Halloween movies in order online is a bloody mess. Here's everything you need to know.
It's a scary time in Hollywood. But the horror studio behind hits like 'Halloween Ends' is making a killing
It's a scary time in Hollywood.
‘The Challenge’ Vet Johnny Bananas on What ‘USA’ Version Was Lacking & All Those Quitters
Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio knows The Challenge. He has, after all, been in eight of them (between the regular seasons and Champs vs. Stars). And now, he’s back in the newest season of MTV‘s Ride or Dies, entering as a twist following the first elimination alongside his partner Nany Gonzalez. The trailer for the season (below) shows host TJ Lavin’s famous “take care, hope to see you never,” which he’s said to previous quitters. And given how many people quit the final of The Challenge: USA — everyone but the two winners — we couldn’t help but wonder what Devenanzio thought of the CBS edition of the show.
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Hold Hands As They Join Kourtney & Travis For Landon Barker Concert: Photos
Date night! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly looked like they were ready for a romantic evening as they held hands on their way to Landon Barker‘s birthday concert on Sunday, October 16. The pop-punk star, 32, and Transformers actress, 36, looked ready to hang out with their pals Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, as they celebrated the Blink-182 drummer‘s son.
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Besides 'The Curse Of Bridge Hollow'
Horror and mystery films are trending on the streaming service
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
‘The Winchesters’ is a Soulless, Bland Attempt at Recapturing ‘Supernatural’ Magic
Everyone remembers their first CW show. From the many Arrowverse entries to 90210, the network has long offered an array of content for every kind of teen viewer. It’s why shows like One Tree Hill and Gilmore Girls, classics from the CW predecessor the WB, could sidle up right next to supernatural-tinged teen dramas, like The Vampire Diaries and, well, Supernatural.The CW boasts other defining traits too. To some, the network’s shows are known to be “so bad, they’re good” (see: Riverdale). Sometimes, the CW is recognized for hosting shows that can cultivate a cult following, the kind that takes...
‘SNL’: Megan Thee Stallion Pitches Herself for Shondaland Shows (VIDEO)
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion could be the next Shondaland superstar, if her Saturday Night Live hosting gig on Saturday, October 15, was any indication! In her monologue on the NBC sketch-comedy show, Megan made a convincing argument for a role in the Shonda Rhimes-produced Bridgerton. And later in the show, she joined SNL cast members Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson in a faux trailer for the unfortunately-fake Shondaland show, Hot Girl Hospital.
