Read full article on original website
Related
The Sims 4 will be free for everyone to download and play from tomorrow
Merry free-Sims 4 Eve to one and all, as the popular simulation game is just one day away from being available to download and play for the grand price of diddly squat. There's no longer any need to wait for it to drop in price to get your hands on the perfect method to while away the hours of your own life by pretending to live someone else's.
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Reveals Leon's Pokemon Lineup With New Poster
Pokemon Journeys is gearing up for the highly anticipated grand finals battle between Ash Ketchum and current Galar and undefeated champion Leon airing overseas, and the newest poster for the series has given fans the look at Leon's full line up that he's bringing to the battle! Ash Ketchum was first inspired to take on the World Coronation Series following his Gigantamax confrontation with Leon, and thus since has been rising through the ranks of the tough tournament in order to get his chance at a rematch. Now he's finally going to get that chance after making it to the Masters Tournament finals.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 Patch 3.38: Full notes and October 13 updates
Overwatch 2 has finally released a patch for the copious amount of bugs and issues plaguing its launch. But has it fixed all of them?. No, it has not. There are still countless issues that require Blizzard’s focus. Players have had issues with crashing, even being forced to reinstall the title due to “Error Starting Game” prompts forcing them out of lobbies. The game is in desperate need of work, but to be fair, it will take some time to chip away at all the issues.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Surprise Confirms Another October Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers already had several games to look forward to this month with Xbox confirming a couple of additions for the first few weeks of October, but ahead of the announcement for the month's second wave, we've gotten a surprise confirmation of another game. Publisher Devolver Digital announced this week that Phantom Abyss, a game that's been on Steam in early access for a while now, will soon be available on Xbox platforms and as part of the Xbox Game Pass collection on October 20th.
NME
Epic Games reveals ‘Fallout 3’ and more as next week’s free titles
Epic Games has unveiled the games that will be going free-to-play on its platform next week, and the collection includes Fallout 3. Starting from October 20 and running through to October 27, players will be able to grab Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition for free on Epic’s PC platform.
Starfield is reportedly the biggest Bethesda RPG ever
We all knew Starfield would be massive, but it seems that the spacefaring adventure is Bethesda’s most expansive RPG to date. During an interview with PCGamesN, former Bethesda lead artist Nate Purkeypile explains that Starfield‘s development team is more than twice as big as any other game in the company’s history.
Cultic might be the year's grungiest retro FPS
This spiritual successor to '90s classic Blood delivers the goods. And the dynamite.
Starfield will be single player with no online multiplayer modes
Will Starfield be single player or multiplayer?
Apex Legends Season 15 Map Teased by Respawn
Respawn Entertainment has dropped a pair of teasers in anticipation of its rumored fifth map for Apex Legends. For those keeping up at home, Season 15 appears to be shaping up as one with plenty of new content, including a new map in addition to another new Legend. On Tuesday, Respawn added its first teaser for Season 15, a Special Golden Ticket item that gives players access to an upcoming LTM called "A New Home" on Oct. 18.
Bleacher Report
The 5 Best Landing Spots for Oilers Winger Jesse Puljujärvi
It's only been six years since the Edmonton Oilers plucked Jesse Puljujärvi with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, but you're forgiven if it feels longer. Then-GM Peter Chiarelli immediately signed the strapping Finn to a three-year deal worth better than $10 million and envisioned him sliding in alongside 2015 pick Connor McDavid and bringing the franchise back toward relevance after a decade in limbo.
NHL・
This indie FPS could pass for a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners roguelike
Deadlink is launching on Steam Early Access next week
dotesports.com
All current Overwatch 2 hero win rates confirmed by Blizzard
It’s been over a week since the release of Overwatch 2. Fans are transitioning quickly into the new systems and game modes, with a collection of new heroes to pilot in their ranked adventures. Every player wants to figure out what characters will make it into the meta, but...
Bleacher Report
NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo Undergoing Treatment for Brain Tumor
Basketball Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutombo is receiving treatment for a brain tumor in Atlanta. The NBA released the following statement regarding Mutombo and his condition on Saturday:. In the press release, the NBA noted that Mutombo is in "great spirits" and will receive "the best care possible" from...
NBA・
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Gets New Day-One Horror Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers should be no strangers to getting day-one releases at this point, and this week, players got yet another one. A gruesome, moody, atmospheric horror game called Scorn that comes from developer Ebb Software has landed on Xbox Game Pass for those with an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console. It won't take you long to beat either (once you master its mechanics, that is), which makes it a worthwhile Xbox Game Pass endeavor if you're at all interested in it.
Comments / 0