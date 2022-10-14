Read full article on original website
This Place Has the Most Creepy Name For Anywhere in Massachusetts
Throughout the state of Massachusetts, we have plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some strange names. However, there is one place throughout the state that has a name you would never expect would be anywhere. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.
Popular Pittsfield Eatery Closing At The End Of October
Some sad news to pass along to you, fellow Berkshire County residents. A popular Pittsfield restaurant that offered great food, unusual menu options, a warm atmosphere, and great music will be closing its doors permanently on October 31st. Mission Restaurant at 438 North Street, which opened back in 2007, will...
Attaboy, Bay State! New Study Ranks Massachusetts 2nd Fittest State In The Country
Way to go, all you fitness fans, ultimate work-outers, and health nuts! A recent study places Massachusetts at #2 for healthiest states. I was just telling one of my co-workers that I wouldn't have thought that a state that tends to be fairly cold for at least one-third of the year would have ranked so high. Nevertheless, I'm glad to be wrong and proud as hell!
Five Delicious Western MA Restaurants Make “Top 100 Places to Eat in New England”
Massachusetts is filled with so many amazing eateries, it's hard to pick a favorite. From delicious farm-to-table restaurants in the Berkshire hills to some of the best Italian food outside of Italy in Boston's North End, and everything in between, Massachusetts is chock-full of culinary greatness. Yelp recently put together...
10 Words We Massachusetts People Love To Misspell
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
10 of The Best Bands That Call Massachusetts Home
Massachusetts is famous for many things. While music might not be the first thing that pops into your head when you think about Massachusetts, some of the most popular bands in the world call the Bay State home. From humble beginnings stemming from Boston and stretching west to the hills,...
Berkshire County Kids Will Lose Their Minds This Weekend (9 photos)
One Berkshire County event that I have attended many times over the years is Great Barrington Rotary's Truck Day event. This event was made for kids as there is so much for them to do. For the second year in a row, Great Barrington Rotary has combined its Truck Day event with Pumpkinfest, and it's a child's dream. Get ready for the little ones to be tired out by the end of the day...lol.
Lots of MA Spots Make Top Restaurants in New England…None in the Berkshires!
A list of the top 100 restaurants to eat at in New England, according to Yelp, was recently released. There is a crazy amount of restaurants that made the list in Massachusetts! While it's awesome that we have so many of them here in the Bay State, not one of those listed are in the Berkshires.
MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Town List
We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. We're spoiled with it in comparison to a lot of states. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Most Beautiful Small Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
Is There a Legal Age Limit for Trick-or-Treat in Massachusetts?
We're almost halfway through October and Massachusetts residents are preparing for the upcoming holiday. While hundreds of thousands of people flock to Salem, Massachusetts, another 1.5 million pass through the Berkshires for fall foliage. Visitors to our state come to embrace the autumn season and enjoy what residents know is the best time of the year in Massachusetts.
LOOK: This Berkshires Home Has the Best Views in All Seasons
It's not easy to find a home that has views from the outside and in that look surreal no matter what time of year it is. This home in the Berkshires does it every which way you look and you can't believe how there is something you haven't seen before everywhere you look! Not only that, but it also has the third most square footage of any home that is currently on the market.
Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue
In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
When Will MA Residents Get Some Extra MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH?
All this talk from the Bay State's capital is ongoing as residents are waiting with bated breath to receive some extra surplus money that is waiting to be delivered. Chapter 62-F was implemented back in 1986, but reports indicate those who are of a higher tax bracket could see an extra $6,500 come back into their pockets. Let's face it: How many people are actually making $1 million a year? I can guarantee it's NOT you OR me and this is why some representatives are being vocal about how unfair this procedure is being implemented.
ANOTHER Major Bust In Western Massachusetts–Over 27,000 Bags Of Drugs Seized
What the HELL is going on in Western Massachusetts lately? Obviously, I realize that drugs are a problem all over the globe, but it just seems like there have been A LOT of drug busts recently in our end of the Bay State. Yesterday, we reported on the Holyoke bust...
Popular Restaurant in the Berkshires Set to Reopen This Week
It's always such an exciting time when any spot in the Berkshires is set to open up. That especially goes for a popular spot that will be reopening its doors this week after being forced to shut down for awhile. According to the Berkshire Eagle, one of the more popular...
These 6 Towns in the Berkshires Could Be in Hallmark Christmas Movies
Halloween isn't even upon us yet. We still have over half the month of October in front of us. But before you know it, the holiday season will be upon us and Christmas stuff will be everywhere! Something that has become synonymous with the Christmas season over the year has been Hallmark Christmas movies! While there have been plenty of those already either filmed in, or taking place in Massachusetts, there has never been one in the Berkshires!
Massachusetts Children Could be in for a Difficult Winter and Here’s Why
We recently published an article discussing how Massachusetts families are still facing food insecurity issues and how the number continues to rise. You can view that article by going here. Another major issue that Massachusetts families specifically children are facing is not having enough warm clothing for the winter. We...
LOOK: The Most Expensive Airbnb in Massachusetts is Beyond Luxurious
While the summer months might be over and the cooler temperatures are making their way into the New England region, we're all starting to miss our getaway spots during the past summer. Massachusetts happens to have a getaway spot at an Airbnb that looks like the most luxurious place you could ask for. That Airbnb also happens to be the most expensive throughout the entire state.
This Place In Berkshire County That People Near and Far Come To See Is Closing Soon
One of my family's favorite places to go is the summit of Mount Greylock. Scott, Pablo( the chihuahua), and I went up to visit and have a picnic a few weekends ago. It was a nice warm day when we got there all kinds of people had the same idea we did and were enjoying the wonderful vista views of Massachusetts and beyond.
A Drug Bust In Bennington Nets Three people From Western Mass Being arrested
The third time was the charm for Bennington Police officers & Homeland Security Investigations as they executed a search warrant at 546 Main Street Apartment A, the residence of Peter Aleksonis. Bennington Police Department has conducted a search warrant at this same residence for narcotics trafficking. Law enforcement officers had...
