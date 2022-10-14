ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Popular Pittsfield Eatery Closing At The End Of October

Some sad news to pass along to you, fellow Berkshire County residents. A popular Pittsfield restaurant that offered great food, unusual menu options, a warm atmosphere, and great music will be closing its doors permanently on October 31st. Mission Restaurant at 438 North Street, which opened back in 2007, will...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Attaboy, Bay State! New Study Ranks Massachusetts 2nd Fittest State In The Country

Way to go, all you fitness fans, ultimate work-outers, and health nuts! A recent study places Massachusetts at #2 for healthiest states. I was just telling one of my co-workers that I wouldn't have thought that a state that tends to be fairly cold for at least one-third of the year would have ranked so high. Nevertheless, I'm glad to be wrong and proud as hell!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
10 Words We Massachusetts People Love To Misspell

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
10 of The Best Bands That Call Massachusetts Home

Massachusetts is famous for many things. While music might not be the first thing that pops into your head when you think about Massachusetts, some of the most popular bands in the world call the Bay State home. From humble beginnings stemming from Boston and stretching west to the hills,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Berkshire County Kids Will Lose Their Minds This Weekend (9 photos)

One Berkshire County event that I have attended many times over the years is Great Barrington Rotary's Truck Day event. This event was made for kids as there is so much for them to do. For the second year in a row, Great Barrington Rotary has combined its Truck Day event with Pumpkinfest, and it's a child's dream. Get ready for the little ones to be tired out by the end of the day...lol.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Town List

We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. We're spoiled with it in comparison to a lot of states. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Most Beautiful Small Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
Is There a Legal Age Limit for Trick-or-Treat in Massachusetts?

We're almost halfway through October and Massachusetts residents are preparing for the upcoming holiday. While hundreds of thousands of people flock to Salem, Massachusetts, another 1.5 million pass through the Berkshires for fall foliage. Visitors to our state come to embrace the autumn season and enjoy what residents know is the best time of the year in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
LOOK: This Berkshires Home Has the Best Views in All Seasons

It's not easy to find a home that has views from the outside and in that look surreal no matter what time of year it is. This home in the Berkshires does it every which way you look and you can't believe how there is something you haven't seen before everywhere you look! Not only that, but it also has the third most square footage of any home that is currently on the market.
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA
Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue

In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
When Will MA Residents Get Some Extra MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH?

All this talk from the Bay State's capital is ongoing as residents are waiting with bated breath to receive some extra surplus money that is waiting to be delivered. Chapter 62-F was implemented back in 1986, but reports indicate those who are of a higher tax bracket could see an extra $6,500 come back into their pockets. Let's face it: How many people are actually making $1 million a year? I can guarantee it's NOT you OR me and this is why some representatives are being vocal about how unfair this procedure is being implemented.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
These 6 Towns in the Berkshires Could Be in Hallmark Christmas Movies

Halloween isn't even upon us yet. We still have over half the month of October in front of us. But before you know it, the holiday season will be upon us and Christmas stuff will be everywhere! Something that has become synonymous with the Christmas season over the year has been Hallmark Christmas movies! While there have been plenty of those already either filmed in, or taking place in Massachusetts, there has never been one in the Berkshires!
MOVIES
LOOK: The Most Expensive Airbnb in Massachusetts is Beyond Luxurious

While the summer months might be over and the cooler temperatures are making their way into the New England region, we're all starting to miss our getaway spots during the past summer. Massachusetts happens to have a getaway spot at an Airbnb that looks like the most luxurious place you could ask for. That Airbnb also happens to be the most expensive throughout the entire state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
