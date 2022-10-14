ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board

Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
KENTUCKY STATE
Daily Mail

Aldi could to forced to pay millions in compensation for making warehouse workers start 15 minutes early for safety checks and 'warm-up activities'

The Federal Court has found supermarket chain Aldi underpaid workers at one of its distribution centres by making them commence work before their rostered start. Aldi could be liable for millions of dollars in compensation after a Federal Court judge found the supermarket chain had underpaid warehouse workers in Sydney.
RETAIL
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Workers won't be able to say "I quit" much longer as job openings fall

Workers still have the upper hand, with 1.67 open jobs for each unemployed American in August. But that's down from July's 1.9, and economists see that dropping more as the jobs market cools. That means workers may not be in the driver's seat much longer. Some see 1.2 mln jobs...
JOBS
shefinds

Walmart Announces Layoffs Ahead Of The Holidays—Here's What Employees Need To Know

According to a new report, Walmart plans to cut more than 1,000 jobs at an Atlanta, GA facility. This location, as reported by Reuters, tends to online orders placed on the Walmart website. In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) that was filed last week, the department store giant revealed that it would lay off 1,458 workers at the e-commerce fulfillment center located in Fulton Parkway in the Georgia capital.
ATLANTA, GA
Tyla

Woman paid just $9 after working over 70 hours as a bartender

A bartender working in the US has spoken out about the shockingly low amount she was paid after working a whopping 70 hours. It takes lived experience working in the hospitality industry to truly realise just how hard every waiter, bartender, chef and other member of staff works. And to know the saying, 'the customer is always right,' is absolute bulls**t.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
calmatters.network

Silver Taube: Epidemic of unpaid labor in rehab programs must be stopped

Unpaid work-based programs are often the cornerstone of alcohol and drug rehab. In a July 7, 2020 article that is part of a Reveal investigative series on these programs, reporter Shoshana Walter said her team identified at least 300 rehab facilities in 44 states that required unpaid labor from participants. They found that, in recent years, at least 60,000 people have gone through these programs annually. Some participants work at thrift stores or car washes, and others work at profitable corporations such as Exxon, Shell, Walmart and Tyson.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy