Read full article on original website
Related
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to hand $1.35 million to workers after it used tips to pay wages
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to pay its staff $1.35 million after it used a portion of servers' tips to pay bussers' wages in a string of labor law violations. The Department of Labor ruled that Empire Diner, in Landsdowne, would have to pay back wages and damages to 107 servers at the restaurant.
Upworthy
Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board
Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
Aldi could to forced to pay millions in compensation for making warehouse workers start 15 minutes early for safety checks and 'warm-up activities'
The Federal Court has found supermarket chain Aldi underpaid workers at one of its distribution centres by making them commence work before their rostered start. Aldi could be liable for millions of dollars in compensation after a Federal Court judge found the supermarket chain had underpaid warehouse workers in Sydney.
Afraid of Being Fired? Consider Working a ‘Forever Job’ with the Federal Government
According to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are currently 6 million Americans who are unemployed. Though that's still less than pandemic levels, it's not exactly...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Workers won't be able to say "I quit" much longer as job openings fall
Workers still have the upper hand, with 1.67 open jobs for each unemployed American in August. But that's down from July's 1.9, and economists see that dropping more as the jobs market cools. That means workers may not be in the driver's seat much longer. Some see 1.2 mln jobs...
JOBS・
Americans Are Choosing To Be ‘Over-Employed’ Instead of Working Back-to-Back Jobs
As inflation increases the costs of everything from food to shelter, more workers need to take on multiple jobs or side gigs to make ends meet. But instead of working multiple retail or food service...
Travel Nurses Suing Agencies Say Their Pay was Slashed in 'Bait and Switch'
Nurses across the U.S. report having their pay cut up to 70% after they relocate for work. Now some are trying to fight back via class actions.
The Biden administration wants to make it easier for gig workers to be full-time so Uber drivers and home health workers could qualify for benefits and better pay
The gig economy is propped up by low-paid contractors who often don't have benefits. The new rule seeks to treat more of them as full-time workers.
North Carolina restaurant that kept workers' tips ordered to pay $157,000, federal officials say
Jay's Kitchen in Goldsboro, North Carolina, was ordered to pay over $150,000 in back pay to 65 staff members, the U.S. Department of Labor said.
10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs...
JOBS・
Amazon Raises Hourly Pay for Warehouse and Delivery Workers
An Amazon worker delivers boxes in Los Angeles. Amazon has increased its pay for warehouse workers and delivery drivers. Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo. As more and more of its workers talk about joining labor unions to seek higher pay, Amazon has decided to give those employees a raise. Amazon announced it’s...
Companies are ‘hanging on to workers for dear life’ as employees continue to wield their power over bosses
Workers may not need to worry about layoffs as much as they think. Some employers are acting like John Cusack outside your door with a boombox, as they try to hold on to the good thing that they have. “Companies are still confronting this enormous churn and losing people, and...
Walmart Announces Layoffs Ahead Of The Holidays—Here's What Employees Need To Know
According to a new report, Walmart plans to cut more than 1,000 jobs at an Atlanta, GA facility. This location, as reported by Reuters, tends to online orders placed on the Walmart website. In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) that was filed last week, the department store giant revealed that it would lay off 1,458 workers at the e-commerce fulfillment center located in Fulton Parkway in the Georgia capital.
Amazon workers at ‘critical’ Joliet facility walk off the job: ‘Without MDW2, nothing moves’
(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Outside of Amazon’s MDW2 facility in Joliet, members of Warehouse Workers for Justice walked out and picketed with signs calling for “actions, not apologies.”. The walkout came as workers have demanded safer work conditions and a base pay rate of $25 per hour. Close...
Woman paid just $9 after working over 70 hours as a bartender
A bartender working in the US has spoken out about the shockingly low amount she was paid after working a whopping 70 hours. It takes lived experience working in the hospitality industry to truly realise just how hard every waiter, bartender, chef and other member of staff works. And to know the saying, 'the customer is always right,' is absolute bulls**t.
No Tip? Restaurant Keeps Servers' Gratuities, Gets Slapped With Six-Figure Fine
Patrons at sit-down restaurants pay for their meals and typically leave something extra for their server, known as a gratuity or a tip. One restaurant decided to keep the tips from staff and faces a big fine. What Happened: North Carolina-based “Jay’s Kitchen” was ordered to pay $157,287 to staff...
Business Report: making gig workers full-fledged employees
The Biden administration is proposing a new rule that could put more gig workers on company payrolls, scrapping a Trump administration rule from 2021 that made it easier for firms to classify workers as independent contractors.
Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies
The U.S. Department of Labor proposes new rules for classifying workers, saying that thousands of people are incorrectly labeled contractors.
Being in a union means you could make $1.3 million more over your lifetime
A new study finds that workers who are in a union for their whole careers make $1.3 million more than non-union workers — and they retire earlier.
calmatters.network
Silver Taube: Epidemic of unpaid labor in rehab programs must be stopped
Unpaid work-based programs are often the cornerstone of alcohol and drug rehab. In a July 7, 2020 article that is part of a Reveal investigative series on these programs, reporter Shoshana Walter said her team identified at least 300 rehab facilities in 44 states that required unpaid labor from participants. They found that, in recent years, at least 60,000 people have gone through these programs annually. Some participants work at thrift stores or car washes, and others work at profitable corporations such as Exxon, Shell, Walmart and Tyson.
Comments / 0