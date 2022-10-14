Read full article on original website
Patrick Kane Gives Luke Richardson Game Puck for First Win as Blackhawks Coach
Kane gives Richardson game puck for first win as Hawks coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks rallied from 2-0 down to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Saturday at SAP Center for their first win of the 2022-23 season, a nice way to wrap up a three-game road trip after dropping their first two contests.
Red Wings lose Tyler Bertuzzi to injury despite win over Devils
Two games, two wins for the Detroit Red Wings. For the first time since the ill-fated 2019-20 NHL season, Hockeytown’s hockey team has earned four of a possible four points to kick off the new campaign thanks to last night’s 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. However, the win may have come at a cost as gritty forward Tyler Bertuzzi was injured when he blocked a shot and did not return to the game.
Three players that could help lift the Chicago Bulls this season
With the start of NBA season just days away, here are three players that could make a major impact for the Chicago Bulls this upcoming basketball season.
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson Records 3 Points, Shines in Season Debut
Jason Dickinson records 3 points, shines in Hawks debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Dickinson was acquired by the Blackhawks from the Vancouver Canucks five days before Opening Night, but he missed the first two games of the regular season due to visa issues. On Saturday, Dickinson joined...
Blackhawks Add Jason Dickinson to Roster, Assign Buddy Robinson
The Chicago Blackhawks have a new forward joining the mix. On Friday, the Hawks activated Jason Dickinson from the non-roster list and assigned Buddy Robinson to the AHL Rockford IceHogs. Dickinson missed the Blackhawks' first two games of the season due to visa issues. Chicago acquired him in a trade...
Former 3rd Overall Pick Reportedly Going To Be Waived
On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that "the Houston Rockets are planning to waive center Derrick Favors." The former third-overall pick was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Rockets over the offseason.
Griffins to open season with 6 rookies on roster
When the Grand Rapids Griffins open the season Friday night, fans will see some familiar faces in the lineup as well as some fresh new talent from the Red Wings prospect pipeline.
Six Cubs Move Into FanGraphs Top 100 Prospects
Given their rebuilding status, the state of the Chicago Cubs farm system is of utmost importance. With six prospects among the top 100, none can doubt that the future is bright.
Avalanche face the Wild in Central Division play
Colorado Avalanche (1-1-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-2-0, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents meet when the Minnesota Wild take on the Colorado Avalanche. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and went 15-14-3 in Central Division games last season. Goalies for the...
Playing the bumper isn’t glamorous, but MacKenzie Entwistle wants to capitalize on his role with the Chicago Blackhawks
MacKenzie Entwistle wants you to know he’s OK with either “K.” You might have noticed the Chicago Blackhawks forward’s name “officially” has been spelled with an uppercase and lowercase “K,” depending on where you look. For the record, his mom, Margaret, named him with a capital “K,” but he has been writing lowercase since grade school. “But that’s just because I was lazy,” Entwistle said. Mom ...
'He kept it close for us': Habs praise Allen after loss to Red Wings
Few fans would have predicted Friday's clash between the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings to be a goalie battle, but it featured stellar performances from Jake Allen and Ville Husso. The Habs were on the losing side of it despite a heroic 37-save effort from Allen, but his performance...
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Keith, Dickinson, Jones, More
Unsurprisingly, the 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks have struggled out of the gate. They look as disjointed as was to be expected, given the changes up and down their lineup this offseason. Time will tell if this is a trend that fans will have to embrace, with the odds currently pointing in that direction. Nevertheless, despite limited on-ice activity for Chicago to celebrate at the moment, relevant storylines continue to centre around the franchise.
10 Observations: Blackhawks Rally to Beat Sharks for First Win of Season
10 observations: Hawks rally for first win of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 at SAP Center on Saturday for their first win of the 2022-23 season. Here are 10 observations from the win:. 1. In the first 11:12...
Milwaukee Admirals Open AHL Season with Talented Roster
The Nashville Predators have three regular season games under their belt. Now it's time for the AHL Milwaukee Admirals to kick off their season tonight. The Admirals boast a very talented roster making their 2022-2023 season one to keep an eye on. The biggest and perhaps most surprising name on...
New York Knicks Waive 3 Players
On Saturday, the New York Knicks waived James Akinjo, Jalen Harris, and DaQuan Jeffries.
Chicago Blackhawks finally have first win under Luke Richardson
The Chicago Blackhawks aren’t going to have anything come easy to them this season. They are a very bad team on paper that is going to have to grind all season long to get a few wins. On Saturday night, their final game of the season-opening road trip came to a close.
Flames beat Avs 5-3 to win opener for first time since 2009
CALGARY, Alberta — Dillon Dube scored short-handed and the Calgary Flames won their season opener for the first time since 2009, beating the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Thursday night. “I saw a random stat that it’s been a while since the Flames won a season...
Derek Lalonde gets his ‘WOW’ moment as Red Wings win home opener
What did Derek Lalonde say after the Red Wings’ home opener?Derek Lalonde says Red Wings won the ‘right way’. On Friday, a sell-out crowd at Little Caesars Arena was treated to an exciting night as head coach Derek Lalonde picked up his first win with the Detroit Red Wings.
Sharks, Blackhawks honor Wilson by wearing No. 24 for warmups
Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman, longtime San Jose GM won Norris Trophy with Chicago. The Sharks 1st team captain and former GM, Doug Wilson was honored for his years of service to the organization before tonight's game. 07:00 •. It was the perfect night and the perfect opponent to honor...
Seahawks finally have 'overall, complete team win' in Week 6
The Seattle Seahawks are now 3-3 on the year and tied for first place in the NFC West. Seattle duked it out with Arizona in Week 6 to come away with a divisional win. For Pete Carroll, it was the first matchup he saw success from both his offense and defense.
