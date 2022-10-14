ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings lose Tyler Bertuzzi to injury despite win over Devils

Two games, two wins for the Detroit Red Wings. For the first time since the ill-fated 2019-20 NHL season, Hockeytown’s hockey team has earned four of a possible four points to kick off the new campaign thanks to last night’s 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. However, the win may have come at a cost as gritty forward Tyler Bertuzzi was injured when he blocked a shot and did not return to the game.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Add Jason Dickinson to Roster, Assign Buddy Robinson

The Chicago Blackhawks have a new forward joining the mix. On Friday, the Hawks activated Jason Dickinson from the non-roster list and assigned Buddy Robinson to the AHL Rockford IceHogs. Dickinson missed the Blackhawks' first two games of the season due to visa issues. Chicago acquired him in a trade...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Avalanche face the Wild in Central Division play

Colorado Avalanche (1-1-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-2-0, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents meet when the Minnesota Wild take on the Colorado Avalanche. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and went 15-14-3 in Central Division games last season. Goalies for the...
DENVER, CO
Chicago Tribune

Playing the bumper isn’t glamorous, but MacKenzie Entwistle wants to capitalize on his role with the Chicago Blackhawks

MacKenzie Entwistle wants you to know he’s OK with either “K.” You might have noticed the Chicago Blackhawks forward’s name “officially” has been spelled with an uppercase and lowercase “K,” depending on where you look. For the record, his mom, Margaret, named him with a capital “K,” but he has been writing lowercase since grade school. “But that’s just because I was lazy,” Entwistle said. Mom ...
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

'He kept it close for us': Habs praise Allen after loss to Red Wings

Few fans would have predicted Friday's clash between the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings to be a goalie battle, but it featured stellar performances from Jake Allen and Ville Husso. The Habs were on the losing side of it despite a heroic 37-save effort from Allen, but his performance...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Blackhawks News & Rumors: Keith, Dickinson, Jones, More

Unsurprisingly, the 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks have struggled out of the gate. They look as disjointed as was to be expected, given the changes up and down their lineup this offseason. Time will tell if this is a trend that fans will have to embrace, with the odds currently pointing in that direction. Nevertheless, despite limited on-ice activity for Chicago to celebrate at the moment, relevant storylines continue to centre around the franchise.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Milwaukee Admirals Open AHL Season with Talented Roster

The Nashville Predators have three regular season games under their belt. Now it's time for the AHL Milwaukee Admirals to kick off their season tonight. The Admirals boast a very talented roster making their 2022-2023 season one to keep an eye on. The biggest and perhaps most surprising name on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Flames beat Avs 5-3 to win opener for first time since 2009

CALGARY, Alberta — Dillon Dube scored short-handed and the Calgary Flames won their season opener for the first time since 2009, beating the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Thursday night. “I saw a random stat that it’s been a while since the Flames won a season...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Sharks, Blackhawks honor Wilson by wearing No. 24 for warmups

Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman, longtime San Jose GM won Norris Trophy with Chicago. The Sharks 1st team captain and former GM, Doug Wilson was honored for his years of service to the organization before tonight's game. 07:00 •. It was the perfect night and the perfect opponent to honor...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy