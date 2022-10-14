Read full article on original website
Donald Trump On Losing Supreme Court Case: ‘Why Didn’t We Make More Calls?’
WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump was angry and embarrassed after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit in December 2020 challenging the presidential election, according to new evidence presented by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. A message sent among Secret...
To Restore Trump As President, Millions Of Americans Believe Force Necessary: Poll
A significant chunk of the United States adult population agrees that the restoration of former President Donald Trump to office justifies the use of force, according to a new poll. What Happened: An estimated 5% of the adult U.S. population, or 13 million adults, believe the use of force would...
Trump Will Run For Office In 2024 But May Not Stay In The Whole Time, Says Book Author: 'He's Backed Himself Into A Corner'
Talks of former U.S. President Donald Trump throwing his hat into the ring for the 2024 presidential elections have appeared on and off in the press in recent times. What Happened: Trump may be forced to announce his candidature, Maggie Haberman, New York Times White House correspondent and the author of the new book, “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America,” said in an interview with CBS News.
'POTUS is pissed': Trump was 'livid' Supreme Court rejected challenge to election results, Secret Service agent warned
Former President Donald Trump was noticeably angry when the Supreme Court rejected his challenge to the results of the 2020 election and did not want people to know he lost, new evidence and testimony presented by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday revealed. In a Secret Service email obtained and...
The former U.S. president who was more traitorous than Trump
It’s important to keep in mind that Trump is not — yet — the worst ex-president in U.S. history. Trump has made a serious effort to dishonor his post-presidency, of course. He likely has encouraged future insurrections by vowing to pardon the rioters who sacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. And he’s stashed boxes of top secret documents at his home at Mar-a-Lago, raising serious national security concerns.
americanmilitarynews.com
Trump says he ‘loves the idea of testifying’ to Jan. 6 committee: Report
Former President Donald Trump said he “loves the idea of testifying” before the House Jan. 6 committee, a source close to Trump told Fox News. Trump posted a link to the Fox News report on his TruthSocial account without any additional comment Friday morning. The committee investigating the...
"Trump is losing it on Truth Social": Trump has a lot to say after getting hit with Jan. 6 subpoena
Former President Donald Trump raged on Truth Social over the subpoena issued by the House Jan. 6 committee on Thursday. Trump responded to the committee's subpoena with a barrage of so-called "truths" and issued a 14-page letter laying out his criticisms of the committee, pushing repeatedly debunked lies about his 2020 election loss. The letter falsely claimed that a majority of American citizens as well as "the entire Republican party" felt that "the Election was Rigged and Stolen."
Opinion | The Trump Subpoena Will Be the Headline, But the Real Washington News Was Elsewhere
Jeff Greenfield is a five-time Emmy-winning network television analyst and author. It was essentially two-and-a-half hours of leadup to the final moment of the Jan. 6 hearing. Donald Trump, in the words of Vice Chair Liz Cheney, had a “premeditated plan to declare the election was fraudulent and stolen before Election Day”; he knew he had lost and fed his base endless lies about it; he welcomed a siege of the Capitol and did nothing to stop it. And because, in Cheney’s words, the “cause of Jan. 6th was one man… his state of mind, his intent, his motivations…,” his testimony was required.
AOL Corp
Trump admits taking Kim Jong-un letters from White House in Maggie Haberman’s new book
Former President Donald Trump has reportedly admitted grabbing his letters with Kim Jong-un and other “tremendous stuff” when he left the White House on Jan. 20, 2021. Journalist Maggie Haberman revealed that the twice-impeached president took letters from the North Korean dictator when he jetted to Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach, Fla., resort, on the day President Biden was inaugurated.
Book: Trump claims he replaced Oval Office toilet because Obama used it
Last month excerpts of the book “Confidence Man” obtained by The Daily Mail included a section that said former President Donald Trump claimed to remove an Oval Office toilet used by his predecessor. “No, he apparently was not pleased about sitting on the White House toilet seat that...
Trump writes angry letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson after being subpoenaed
Just hours after Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson’s Jan. 6 Committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump, Trump wrote a ranting letter addressed to Thompson that questioned the work and claims of the House select committee. The committee, empaneled in 2021 and chaired by Thompson, has been investigating the...
Trump Stumped Over Why Jan. 6 Panel Didn't Just Ask Him To Testify Earlier. Nobody Else Is.
Shortly after the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify about his involvement in last year’s insurrection, he claimed he couldn’t figure out why they hadn’t asked him to do so earlier.
Donald Trump will never testify
Near the conclusion of Thursday’s U.S. House hearing into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, the committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump. This might seem like a major turning point in the investigation, and it’s not without significance. Nevertheless, the vote doesn’t mean the former president will be testifying before the committee. In fact, that possibility is remote.
Listen to Schumer plead with acting AG to ask Trump to call off rioters
CNN's Anderson Cooper shows exclusive never-before-seen footage of the January 6 riot showing Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer with other congressional leaders inside Fort McNair during assault asking for National Guard help.
How Trump Responded to the January 6 Committee Subpoena
The former president did not confirm or deny whether he plans to comply with House Committee's in lengthy statement still pushing election falsehoods.
MTP NOW Oct. 14 – Senate battleground roundup; Trump’s response to Jan. 6 committee subpoena
Republicans and Democrats attempt to figure out which voters to target in order to keep the battleground map from shrinking. Former President Trump defends his response to Jan. 6 Capitol attacks in a 14-page response after the Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena him. President Putin says there is no need for massive new strikes against Ukraine. Sara Fagen, Cornell Belcher and Mark Murray join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss President Biden campaigning out West and Senate battlegrounds.Oct. 14, 2022.
Trump may obey Jan 6 subpoena but only if his testimony is broadcast live, report says
Donald Trump has reportedly been telling his aides that he may obey the subpoena issued by the Jan 6 House select committee, provided his testimony is aired live. The select committee on Thursday voted 9-0 to subpoena the twice impeached one-time president, demanding his testimony as the bombshell hearing described his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss, which led to the US Capitol insurrection by a mob largely comprising his supporters.
Georgia Senate contender Herschel Walker fails to show for key debate – live
Walker declines to debate Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock during key election campaign – follow all the latest
