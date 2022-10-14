ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Thrilling Carnival Rides Set Up at the Sunset Mall This Weekend

By Matt Trammell
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO – Looking for something fun to do this weekend? If so there is a carnival at the Sunset Mall.

Crews moved in a number of rides into the mall parking lot earlier this week. This is the same company that brings in the carnival to the San Angelo Rodeo. This means that fan favorites, including the Freak Out, the Giant Ferris wheel, and more are available to ride.

It is unknown the times of operation but San Angelo LIVE! has reached out to the Sunset Mall for more information. The Sunset Mall is located at 4001 Sunset Dr.

