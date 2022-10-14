‘It is truly a crisis right now’: As the Lehigh Valley navigates a shortage of foster homes, this foster care community center is expanding

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Donations Needed for Local Senior CitizensProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Donations Needed to Feed Hundreds of Families at ThanksgivingProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is TerrifyingTravel MavenHackettstown, NJ
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
Related
walnutport.com
A for-profit and nonprofit are battling over former McKinley Elementary site. Allentown School Board is right in the middle of their dispute.
Allentown School District’s plans to sell McKinley Elementary to a local nonprofit are caught up in a dispute with another developer.
Trunk or treat for all ages in Lackawanna County
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A trunk or treat for folks of all ages in Lackawanna County. Corky's Garden Path in Justus was filled with Halloween fun on Saturday. There were games, a pumpkin carving contest, and a gift shop filled with fall items. There was also wine tasting for...
3 people hurt, including 16-year-old, in Paterson shooting
Three people were wounded in an early Saturday morning shooting in Paterson, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victims, 19-year-old Sunbury, Pennsylvania man; 32-year-old Passaic City resident; and a 16-year-old juvenile, were struck by gunfire on Madison and Essex streets at around 1:40 a.m. All sustained non-fatal...
Groups announce Thanksgiving food distributions in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — For more than 45 years, Friends of the Poor in Scranton has dished out thousands of meals for its annual Thanksgiving community dinner. During the pandemic, the dinner was done as a takeout and drive-thru service. Organizers say they wanted to keep people healthy for the...
Driver crashes into home in Scranton
MOOSIC, Pa. — A driver crashed into the porch of a Scranton home Sunday morning. The car hit a house on Moosic Street around 5 a.m., then struck a utility pole. Both people in the car were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions. PPL...
Halloween 2022: When, where to trick-or-treat in the Lehigh Valley
Lehigh Valley residents don’t always celebrate Halloween when the rest of the nation does. While most Warren County residents typically celebrate on Oct. 31, municipalities in Northampton and Lehigh counties have varying dates and times for trick or treating. And chances are, the date is before the Monday holiday.
Search Launched For Bucks County Woman Missing For Days
A search was under way in Bucks County for a woman missing for five days. Beth Capaldi was last seen the morning of Monday, Oct. 10 at her home in Sellersville. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Anthony Gro at 215-257-6876. to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive...
Cost of Easton’s Centre Square overhaul rises by $530K, but state is covering it
The cost of the road improvements in Easton’s Centre Square is rising by an estimated $530,000. Easton City Council at its meeting Wednesday agreed to reimburse that amount to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to handle the additional work, which the city requested to the southeast and southwest quadrants.
fox29.com
Police: Juvenile caught with loaded gun at high school football game in Lehigh Valley
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - As school safety takes center stages across the Delaware Valley, police say a male juvenile brought a loaded firearm to a football game for a Pennsylvania high school. Police spotted the reported runaway juvenile at the Bethlehem Area School District Stadium around 8:20 p.m. for a Friday...
ems1.com
Toxicologists break down what went right in Pa. day care carbon monoxide response
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The children and adults exposed to carbon monoxide at Happy Smiles Learning Center were lucky to make it out with no deaths and likely no long-term effects following a mass carbon monoxide poisoning event, Dr. Kenneth Katz said. Katz, an emergency room toxicologist with Lehigh Valley...
WFMZ-TV Online
Unwanted guest roaming through Palmer Township at night
PALMER TWP., Pa. -- A large black bear has been seen roaming through yards at night in Palmer Twp. The bear was last seen on Clover Hollow Road on Saturday morning. The Palmer Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking that homeowners follow these precautions:. Do not leave garbage...
Car crashes into building in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Clean-up is underway at one business in Luzerne County after a car crashed into its storefront. A vehicle crashed into Sports Page Great Haircuts for Men and Boys on William Street around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. There is no word yet on any injuries, and the...
Warren County sheriff’s officers add another lifesaving measure to their toolkit
Warren County sheriff’s officers have added a new lifesaving measure to their public safety toolkit: epinephrine. Used immediately, epinephrine slows down the allergic reaction, known as anaphylaxis, brought on by severe sensitivity to allergens like medications, insect stings and food, buying time to transport a patient for further medical treatment.
Taylor Hose, Engine Company #1 is being suspended
TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday night Taylor Borough Council unanimously voted to suspend all operations of Taylor Hose and Engine Co #1 Taylor Hose and Engine Co #1 is located at 614 Union Street and for the past 15 months, their all-volunteer Fire Company responded to just around 15% of all emergency calls. The […]
Five hospitalized after Lackawanna County crash
NEWTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First responders were on the scene of a crash in Lackawanna County that sent five people to the hospital on Saturday. According to the Newton-Ransom Fire Department, Fire and EMS units responded to the scene of a crash in the 11000 block of Valley Valley View Road, Newton Township, […]
Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies
The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
wrnjradio.com
Morris County woman charged with prescription fraud
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County was charged after she allegedly obtained prescription medication fraudulently in Denville Township, according to police. On September 28, police received information that a suspect identified as Kristen Amabile, 42, of Denville Township was obtaining prescription medication in a fraudulent manner,...
Teen with loaded handgun arrested at Easton-Liberty game, officials say
A teenager armed with a loaded handgun was arrested at Friday night’s football game between Easton Area High School and Liberty High School at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium, authorities reported on Saturday. Bethlehem police officers working the game observed the teen, who was believed to be a runaway,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Unknown man burglarized home and attempted to steal van in Easton
EASTON, Pa. -- Wilson Borough Police were called to the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue after a man burglarized a home and attempted to steal a vehicle. The incident happened in the early morning on October 15, 2022. Victims told police that an unknown man entered their house and stole...
Vehicle fire slows morning commute on I-78 East in Lehigh County
A vehicle fire Monday morning along Interstate 78 East in South Whitehall Township caused temporary traffic issues. One lane was closed just before 7:30 p.m. as flames spit from the vehicle on the far right side of the highway, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation camera. Traffic slowed to...
Comments / 0