Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $83,000 Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOPEY. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,789,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,399,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,663,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,505,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,829,000.
Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,583 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $79,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $7,575,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 37.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 5,945 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Simmons Bank Purchases 2,880 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC
Montecito Bank & Trust Has $5.64 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 17,920 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 303 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
Profund Advisors LLC Sells 6,066 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $480.00 at Mizuho
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.94.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $544.47.
Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU) Short Interest Update
Shares of ARGU opened at $10.07 on Monday. Argus Capital has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argus...
Core Alternative Capital Purchases 83 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Short Interest Update
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Partners Technology Merger. A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 33.3% during the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 3.6% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 330,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 4.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 213,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 733.4% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 115,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.
Barclays Cuts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $5.00
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.52.
Short Interest in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Expands By 15.2%
ARQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.
