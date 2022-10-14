Read full article on original website
ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
Profund Advisors LLC Sells 6,066 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 85,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 54,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,128 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,237 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,043,000 after buying an additional 1,262,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $83,000 Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOPEY. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,789,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,399,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,663,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,505,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,829,000.
N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 37.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,583 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $79,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $7,575,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Compass Diversified (CODI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on October 27th
Compass Diversified has raised its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years. Compass Diversified has a payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.5%.
Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,102 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 416.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
Core Alternative Capital Purchases 83 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.60.
Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 303 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $980,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance
Shares of WEC opened at $84.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36.
Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 837.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.21.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IBM. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.
Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13
Atlas has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atlas to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.
