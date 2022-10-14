Read full article on original website
Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 17,920 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 37.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $83,000 Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOPEY. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,789,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,399,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,663,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,505,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,829,000.
Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 5,945 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AbbVie by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,817,000 after buying an additional 1,480,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Montecito Bank & Trust Has $5.64 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Barclays Cuts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $5.00
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.52.
Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 837.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Barclays
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PFSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.
Short Interest in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Expands By 15.2%
ARQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.
Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 19th
Shares of NYSE:THW opened at $12.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $17.08. Institutional Trading of Tekla World...
Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 12,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 136,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 277.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 79,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on November 2nd
SLR Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 100.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.6%.
Barclays Cuts loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $1.00
LDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Lowered to $210.00
GNRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.67.
Compass Diversified (CODI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on October 27th
Compass Diversified has raised its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years. Compass Diversified has a payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.5%.
Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,128 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,237 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,043,000 after buying an additional 1,262,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
