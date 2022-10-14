Read full article on original website
Simmons Bank Purchases 2,880 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 54,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $544.47.
Core Alternative Capital Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $83,000 Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOPEY. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,789,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,399,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,663,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,505,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,829,000.
Profund Advisors LLC Sells 6,066 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 85,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.40.
Barclays Cuts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $5.00
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.52.
Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 837.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Short Interest in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Decreases By 22.0%
SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.46.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance
Shares of WEC opened at $84.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance
NASDAQ PAYX opened at $109.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92.
Core Alternative Capital Purchases 83 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $320.00
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.32.
Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,583 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $79,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $7,575,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
3,630 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72,412 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $22,488,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3,163.2% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 555,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after buying an additional 538,120 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,846,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares during the period.
Montecito Bank & Trust Has $5.64 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
