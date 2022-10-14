Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 54,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

