Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $83,000 Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOPEY. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,789,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,399,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,663,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,505,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,829,000.
americanbankingnews.com
WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,102 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 416.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance
NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $7.89 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55.
americanbankingnews.com
ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Simmons Bank Purchases 2,880 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on November 2nd
SLR Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 100.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.6%.
americanbankingnews.com
Barclays Cuts loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $1.00
LDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.
americanbankingnews.com
Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 12,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 136,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 277.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 79,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Compass Diversified (CODI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on October 27th
Compass Diversified has raised its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years. Compass Diversified has a payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.5%.
americanbankingnews.com
Core Alternative Capital Purchases 83 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 17,920 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 5,945 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AbbVie by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,817,000 after buying an additional 1,480,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 303 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $980,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU) Short Interest Update
Shares of ARGU opened at $10.07 on Monday. Argus Capital has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argus...
americanbankingnews.com
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance. NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $6.50 on Monday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.25 and...
americanbankingnews.com
Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Lowered to $210.00
GNRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.67.
americanbankingnews.com
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $480.00 at Mizuho
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.94.
americanbankingnews.com
M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comments / 0