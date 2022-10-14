Del Rio Road closed to westbound traffic this morning

Road closure to allow for road paving operations

– The City of Atascadero announced that on Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 11 a.m., Del Rio Road westbound between El Camino Real and Highway 101 will be closed to allow for road paving operations.

Due to the narrow road width at this location, this closure is required for public and worker safety. Residents needing to access or cross over the freeway should use either San Ramon Road or San Anselmo Road during this work window. The intersection project is near completion, according to the city.

For more information or questions regarding the projects above, contact Atascadero Public Works at (805) 470-3456 or publicworks@atascadero.org.