Simmons Bank Purchases 2,880 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $83,000 Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOPEY. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,789,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,399,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,663,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,505,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,829,000.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance
Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $18.84 on Monday. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $58.79. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46.
Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13
Atlas has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atlas to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.
Montecito Bank & Trust Has $5.64 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance
NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $7.89 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55.
Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 303 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $980,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 837.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,102 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 416.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 54,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Short Interest in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Declines By 11.3%
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Management LLC grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.
Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on November 2nd
SLR Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 100.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.6%.
Core Alternative Capital Purchases 83 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. MillerKnoll Stock Up 4.1 %. MLKN stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low...
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Mizuho
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NET. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.70.
Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 12,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 136,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 277.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 79,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
