ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Chandra Wilson’s Children: Meet The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Two Daughters & Son With Partner

Chandra Wilson has a high-profile career playing Dr. Miranda Bailey on TV’s wildly popular hit series Grey’s Anatomy. But the Emmy nominated actress and People’s Choice Award winner, 53, has a fulfilling life behind the scenes as well. And although she’s been extremely private about her longtime partner, she does sometimes open up about her three children, ranging in age from 16 to 28.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Grey's Anatomy Recap: Meredith Reveals Her Feelings for Nick and the Interns Solve a Mystery

“I know I’m still in love with you,” Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) told her ex Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) on Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy. This Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy, called "Wasn't Expecting That," chronicled the new class of interns and surgeons working together to solve a medical mystery at Grey Sloan Memorial. Meredith also revealed her true feelings for her ex, Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), after they spent six months apart. The storyline was reminiscent of the show's...
TV SERIES
defpen

Jesse Williams Reveals Why He Doesn’t Watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

More than a year has passed since Jesse Williams stepped away from his role as Dr. Jackson Avery in the popular ABC series, Grey’s Anatomy. Since then, Williams has landed roles in Your Place or Mine and Team Joy, but he has not spent much time watching the hit ABC drama. In a recent interview with Variety, Williams revealed that he hasn’t kept up with the show since he left it in 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Chicago P.D.’: How Jesse Lee Soffer Exits NBC Series

SPOILER ALERT: The following contains spoilers from tonight’s episode of NBC’s Chicago P.D. “A Good Man.” After a successful 9-season+ run, Jesse Lee Soffer exited NBC’s Chicago P.D. in tonight’s episode titled “A Good Man.” The good news is, his character Detective Jay Halstead did not die and could potentially return in the future. It wouldn’t be the first time a departed and beloved character has returned to the One Chicago fold. Chicago Fire‘s Jesse Spencer and Monica Raymund have appeared, as well as Yaya DaCosta in Chicago Med, most recently. The episode opens with Hailey (Tracy Spiridakos) waking up one morning and...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series

Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Goodbye Gibbs: Mark Harmon Officially Removed From ‘NCIS’ Opening Credits

Gibbs has officially been erased. Nearly one year (11 months to be exact) after Mark Harmon left NCIS, his character has been removed from the opening credits. For nearly 20 years, Harmon starred in the hit police series as protagonist Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Last October, the 71-year-old actor officially said goodbye to the show four episodes into Season 19, when his character decided to remain in Alaska and not return to work. However, Harmon assured fans that Gibbs is “not retired” and that he is “living in Alaska as far as I know,” per Entertainment Tonight.
TV SERIES
Parade

Say Goodbye to the O'Briens! The Series Finale of 'Chesapeake Shores' Is Here!

It's a bittersweet moment for Chessies, as fans of Chesapeake Shores like to call themselves. After six seasons, the Hallmark Channel series comes to an end. In the series finale, Sarah (Jessica Sipos) and Kevin’s (Brendan Penny) baby arrives, kicking off a week of celebration. As Mick (Treat Williams) and Megan (Barbara Niven) prepare for their wedding, broken relationships are mended, and new surprises abound for all of the O'Brien clan.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chicago Med Reunion Ahead? Did TWD Vic Deserve Gorier Death? Did She-Hulk Disney+ Menu Fool You? And More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including The Midnight Club, The Walking Dead, NCIS, The Winchesters and Andor! 1 | In The Midnight Club, is there any connection between Regina (Athena’s mom) calling Julia “bright girl,” and the grown up Julia calling Ilonka the same thing? Does Ilonka actually possess some untapped magic or knowledge inside her, or are all of the cult’s beliefs and teachings a bunch of hogwash? And considering that wild finale reveal, any educated guesses as to what Dr. Stanton’s...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Law & Order SVU's Mariska Hargitay shares heartfelt tribute to David Graziano

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay has paid tribute to showrunner David Graziano with a heartfelt message. In a post on Instagram, Hargitay, who plays Detective Olivia Benson on the show, shared a snap of the whole cast. “#AboutLastNight Welcome @davidgraziano.tv. We're so fortunate to have you,...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

NBC Reveals Date of Kelli Giddish's Final Law & Order: SVU Episode

Kelli Giddish's time on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is officially coming to a close. The actress' final SVU episode will air Thursday, December 8, though no other details are known yet about the plot or circumstances of her character's departure. Giddish is set to guest star on Law & Order: Organized Crime at some point this season, which seemingly eliminates the possibility of her character getting killed off.
TV SERIES
People

Chicago P.D. Star Jesse Lee Soffer Shares Message with Fans After Series Exit: 'I'm Just Grateful'

"Thank you for going on this journey with me," Jesse Lee Soffer tweeted following his final episode Wednesday night Jesse Lee Soffer is paying tribute to loyal Chicago P.D. viewers after his final episode aired Wednesday night. Millions of fans tuned in as he handed in his badge and headed to the airport.  In August, the 38-year-old Chicago P.D. star — who plays Detective Jay Halstead on the NBC cop drama — announced that he will be leaving the series early in season 10. On Wednesday, Soffer tweeted, "For anyone that's ever been...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Chicago Med: Brian Tee to Exit NBC Drama After Eight Seasons

Someone page the staffing department at Chicago Med, because yet another doctor is leaving the hospital: Brian Tee, who plays Dr. Ethan Choi, will exit the NBC drama later this year after eight seasons, our sister site Deadline reports. Tee’s last appearance will be in Episode 9, titled “Could Be the Start of Something New,” airing Dec. 7. (He will return to make his directorial debut with Episode 16.) Tee has starred on the series since its debut in 2015, but was temporarily absent during a big chunk of Season 7 while he was filming the upcoming Prime Video series Expats opposite...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Developing Father-Son Comedy at CBS

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are once again taking their father-son act to the small screen, this time in their first joint sitcom. The real-life relatives will play father and son in a CBS multi-cam comedy, co-written by Wayans and Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), our sister site Deadline reports. Wayans will reportedly play a famous, divorced radio show host known as “Poppa,” who vows to make a proper adult out of his grown son (Wayans Jr.), who is quickly approaching 40. For what it’s worth, Wayans Jr.’s character is said to have all of his father’s charm “and none of...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy