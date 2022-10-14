ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, WY

Warmer Monday with Clear Skies and Calm Weather

Quiet, warm weather continues today with clear skies. Later this week, the wind will increase before a strong cold front moves through this weekend. Today’s highs will be in the low 60s for Dubois and Jeffrey City and the mid to upper 60s for Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland. Tonight’s lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Lander Valley’s Tigers Earned their 5th win Friday Night; Other local teams suffered defeats

The 7th week of Wyoming High School Football is almost in the books, given a few contests remaining on Saturday. Friday night, Lander Valley was the only local team to come away with a victory, 31-13 over Worland at Bill Bush Stadium. Riverton lost up at Buffalo 53-21, Cokeville shut out Thermopois 49-0 and Big Piney topped Wyoming Indian 53 to 12. Saturday Dubois plays at H.E.M and Ten Sleep is at home to Burlington.
Wind River wrangled up by rivals

PAVILLION – One of the biggest, best and longest rivalries in the history of Fremont County took place on Thursday night as the Shoshoni Wranglers (5-1) traveled 30 miles down the road to play the Wind River Cougars (6-0). The Cougars would catch a break early with the Wranglers’ top receiver, Trey Fike, being a gametime scratch for the pivotal game that would see the winner atop the 1A 9-man West Conference with an undefeated conference record.
