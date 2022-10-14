Read full article on original website
Simmons Bank Purchases 2,880 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $83,000 Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOPEY. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,789,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,399,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,663,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,505,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,829,000.
Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Barclays
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on C. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.96.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Barclays
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MS. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.
Barclays Cuts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $5.00
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.52.
ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
William Blair Begins Coverage on STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)
STM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DELL. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.
Compass Diversified (CODI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on October 27th
Compass Diversified has raised its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years. Compass Diversified has a payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.5%.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Mizuho
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NET. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.70.
N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 37.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 837.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $480.00 at Mizuho
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.94.
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 54,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IBM. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.
Barclays Cuts loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $1.00
LDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.
Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 303 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $980,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 350 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.75.
