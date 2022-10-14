ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 biggest early warning signs of dementia, CDC says

Slide 1 of 11: According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Dementia is not a specific disease, but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities.” The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, though there are several types of dementia including frontotemporal dementia (FTD), dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), and vascular dementia (VaD) to name a few. Globally, more than 50 million people have dementia, and an estimated 10 million new cases are reported each year. Projections show that the number of affected individuals will reach 82 million in 2030 and 152 million by 2050. A dementia diagnosis comes after a series of tests of memory, problem-solving, and other cognitive abilities performed by a health care provider. Blood tests, brain scans, and physicals are carried out to help doctors figure out the underlying cause. Dementia is broken down into early, mid, and late stages, with a worsening of symptoms as the condition progresses. The long-term effects of dementia can be difficult for both those affected and their caregivers, family, and friends, and can include a lack of family recognition, difficulty walking, and significant memory impairment. The afflicted person becomes completely dependent on others for care. Early diagnosis is especially important and can help with planning both at home, with preventive care and other measures such as reminders, and at work. It also enables dementia patients to access clinical trials and available therapies that may improve cognitive functioning and overall quality of life. Neural Effects consulted the CDC’s list of warning signs for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease to review what adults should look for before seeking an official medical diagnosis. This list may also prove helpful for those who’ve noticed loved ones who are experiencing one or more early signs of dementia.
Gizmodo

Diabetes Drug Linked to Lower Risk of Dementia, Study Finds

New research this week is the latest to suggest that some drugs meant to treat type 2 diabetes might also help prevent dementia in high-risk groups. The study found that older people who used a relatively older class of antidiabetic medication were less likely to develop dementia than those who used other common antidiabetic drugs. The findings might warrant new clinical trials to confirm the untapped potential of these drugs, the authors say.
EatingWell

Scientists Just Found a Link Between COVID-19 and Developing Alzheimer's

As we head into our third fall and winter dealing with COVID-19, scientists are still trying to understand what the long-term effects of the virus will be like—and a new study from Case Western Reserve University suggests that for older adults, contracting COVID could be a major obstacle for their cognitive health.
Healthline

More Hot Flashes, Night Sweats During Menopause Linked to Dementia, Stroke Risk

Hot flashes and night sweats during menopause may be an indication of an increased risk for issues like stroke and dementia, according to a new study. The new research suggests that people who experience more hot flashes and night sweats during menopause have more white matter hyperintensities, a brain biomarker that can put people at higher risks for dementia and stroke.
UPI News

Common diabetes drugs may fight dementia, atrial fibrillation, studies suggest

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A class of Type 2 diabetes drugs called glitazones is linked to a 22% reduced risk of dementia, according to a new study led by the University of Arizona. The researchers said this drug class, also known as thiazolidinediones or TZDs, which helps insulin work better, may effectively prevent dementia in patients at high risk who have mild or moderate Type 2 diabetes.
docwirenews.com

A Novel Model Can Predict Death in Older Adults with Dementia

A new study sought to assess the accuracy of a novel model to predict death in community-dwelling older adults suffering from dementia. The findings were reported in JAMA Internal Medicine. To conduct this study, researchers used two national cohorts comprised of a total of 6,671 community-dwelling older adults with dementia;...
Medical News Today

Study says Mediterranean diet may not reduce dementia risk

To investigate the role diet plays in the development of dementia, as well as dementia related to Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia, Lund University researchers analyzed dietary data from 28,025 people in Sweden over a 20-year timeframe. At the onset of the research, the participant’s average age was 58, and none were diagnosed with dementia.
NIH Director's Blog

Leisure activities may improve longevity for older adults

Physical activity is vital for your health. Exercise helps you maintain a healthy weight and prevent chronic diseases ranging from heart disease to diabetes. The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults get a minimum of 2.5 to 5 hours of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity each week, or at least half that amount of vigorous-intensity activity.
Joel Eisenberg

New Alzheimer’s Drug Reported to Substantially Decrease Cognitive Impairment

Placebo-based studies have been called “groundbreaking” and “game-changing.”. Anonymous Alzheimer’s Disease RepresentationShutterstock. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. Though I had worked as a mental health professional for several years, I no longer practice. Therefore, no medical advice will be offered herein on my part.
reviewofoptometry.com

How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye

This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
drugtopics.com

Early Menopause Could Be Linked to Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Diagnoses

New data indicate that a diabetes diagnosis may be associated with earlier onset of menopause. A diagnosis of diabetes, either type 1 or type 2 diabetes, was linked to entering menopause at an earlier age, according to data presented at the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) 2022 Annual Meeting. An...
healio.com

CVD risk factors confer elevated risk for mortality in severe COVID-19

CVD risk factors were associated with mortality in patients hospitalized for COVID-19, but preexisting CVD was not, researchers reported in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes. Further, myocardial injury, with or without CVD, was linked to increased odds of death or CV events in this population, according to the researchers. “The...
diabetesdaily.com

An Old-School Diabetes Drug Might Help Prevent Dementia

New research has shown that an older class of type 2 diabetes drugs may protect against dementia. A study of over 500,000 older adults with diabetes found that those who were prescribed glitazones – also known as thiazolidinediones, or TZDs – were 22 percent less likely to develop dementia.
