Core Alternative Capital Purchases 83 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 837.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 17,920 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13
Atlas has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atlas to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Simmons Bank Purchases 2,880 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
Profund Advisors LLC Sells 6,066 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 85,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 12,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 136,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 277.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 79,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 303 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $980,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,128 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,237 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,043,000 after buying an additional 1,262,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
Short Interest in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Declines By 11.3%
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Management LLC grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays
HBM has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DELL. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.
Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02
Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian small-cap securities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia. Receive News & Ratings for Spheria Emerging Companies Daily - Enter your email address...
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance
Several research firms recently issued reports on FLT. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $254.00 to $196.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $261.91.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Mizuho
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NET. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.70.
Montecito Bank & Trust Has $5.64 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.
