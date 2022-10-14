Read full article on original website
‘Dahmer’ Dethroned As Netflix #1 By Another Ryan Murphy Series
After 21 consecutive days atop Netflix’s daily chart of most watched TV series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story slipped to #2 on Friday, Oct. 14. It was overtaken by The Watcher. Both true-crime limited series come from Ryan Murphy under his big overall deal at Netflix. After the quick turnaround for Hollywood and Halston early into Murphy’s Netflix deal (Ratched and The Politician were pre-existing and not pact of that pact), the prolific producer took some time to prep the second batch of shows. As Deadline has reported, executives at the streamer had touted for over a year that the new projects, Dahmer and The Watcher — both co-created...
digitalspy.com
Outlander recasting major character with Waterloo Road star in season 7
Outlander season 7 spoilers follow. Outlander has confirmed that a character is returning for the first time since season 3, but with a new face. Jenny Murray was played by actress Laura Donnelly in the show's first three seasons, but in the upcoming season she will be played by Kristin Atherton, who played Vix Spark in Waterloo Road in 2014, and has had roles in Doctors and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.
Netflix's "The Midnight Club" Cast Just Answered Some Questions About The Show, And You'll Want To Know Their Answers
For some of the cast, The Midnight Club was their first professional acting job. In fact, Ruth Codd, who plays Anya, was discovered on TikTok.
15 Times TV Shows Said "Screw Storyboarding" And Clearly Invented The Plot As They Went Along
Sometimes, when a TV series is on the air for a long time, it starts to seem like the writers are running out of ideas. As a result, these shows get the Riverdale treatment, and they add storylines that are so convoluted it feels like they belong to a different show entirely.
ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
The Stephen King Book That Hasn't Been Adapted But Would Make 'A Great Movie,' According To King Himself
Stephen King thinks there is some untapped cinematic potential in one of his books that has gone basically untouched by Hollywood.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: The Storyline That Has Fans Demanding New Writers
'The Bold and the Beautiful' latest storyline with Thomas Forrester has fans criticizing the writing and asking for new writers.
‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Starts Shooting at Renamed Disney Studios Australia
20th Century Studios’ fantasy action film “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” has begun production in Sydney, New South Wales, at the iconic Fox Studios Australia, which have been newly renamed Disney Studios Australia. The franchise film is pitched as a new chapter in the “Planet of the Apes” saga, picking up many years after the conclusion of 2017’s “War for the Planet of the Apes.” Under the direction of Wes Ball (“The Maze Runner” trilogy) it will star Owen Teague (“It”), Freya Allan (“The Witcher”), Peter Macon (“The Orville”), Eka Darville (“Jessica Jones”) and Kevin Durand (“The Strain”). The screenplay is...
It's a scary time in Hollywood. But the horror studio behind hits like 'Halloween Ends' is making a killing
It's a scary time in Hollywood.
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Besides 'The Curse Of Bridge Hollow'
Horror and mystery films are trending on the streaming service
How to watch the Halloween movies in order online
Streaming the Halloween movies in order online is a bloody mess. Here's everything you need to know.
TVOvermind
Fans Excited over Back to the Future Marty and Doc Reunion at Comic-Con
The emotional reunion of Marty McFly and Doc Emmet Brown could have been more awesome only if they had come through time with their legendary DeLorean. The crowd cheered, and Twitter exploded as the video from New York ComicCon became viral. The movie stars who played iconic characters, 61-year-old Michael...
Collider
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
‘The Winchesters’ is a Soulless, Bland Attempt at Recapturing ‘Supernatural’ Magic
Everyone remembers their first CW show. From the many Arrowverse entries to 90210, the network has long offered an array of content for every kind of teen viewer. It’s why shows like One Tree Hill and Gilmore Girls, classics from the CW predecessor the WB, could sidle up right next to supernatural-tinged teen dramas, like The Vampire Diaries and, well, Supernatural.The CW boasts other defining traits too. To some, the network’s shows are known to be “so bad, they’re good” (see: Riverdale). Sometimes, the CW is recognized for hosting shows that can cultivate a cult following, the kind that takes...
startattle.com
From Scratch (2022 miniseries) Netflix, Zoe Saldana, trailer, release date
From Scratch follows Amy (Zoe Saldaña), an American artist who finds romance with a Sicilian chef (Eugenio Mastrandrea) in Italy. Startattle.com – From Scratch | Netflix. She embarks on a life-changing journey of love, loss, resilience and hope across cultures and continents. Network: Netflix. Release date: October 21,...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons Free Online
Cast: Jack Dylan Grazer Jack Griffo Laura Bailey Troy Baker Travis Willingham. After discovering he has powers, 11-year-old Jonathan Kent and assassin-turned-Boy-Wonder Damian Wayne must join forces to rescue their fathers (Superman & Batman) and save the planet from the malevolent alien force known as Starro. Is Batman and Superman:...
International Insider: Mipcom Back With A Bang; ‘The Crown’ “On Edge”; MIA Kicks Off; Amazon’s Handmaid’s Deal
Welcome to the International Insider, Max Goldbart here. We’ve been all over the proverbial shop this week with Mel and Jesse in sunny Rome and Zac racing round London at the speed of light to cover LFF. Read on for the biggest news in international TV and film. Mipcom Cannes Back With A Bang Three years off: A palpable sense of excitement has settled over the global TV community as buyers, sellers, execs, journalists (of course) and everyone in between gets set to jet to Cannes for Mipcom. This year’s market, rebranded Mipcom Cannes, is effectively the first in person for...
‘Ozark’ Co-Creator Bill Dubuque Strikes Overall Deal With Fifth Season
EXCLUSIVE: Bill Dubuque, the co-creator of Netflix’s Ozark, has signed an overall deal with Fifth Season. The company formerly known as Endeavor Content will work with the writer and producer to develop his own slate of original series. It builds on Dubuque’s first-look deal with the studio. Dubuque has already been building out a development slate including teaming with The Act creator Michelle Dean and The L Word: Generation Q exec producer Kristen Campo on an adaptation of Matthew McGough’s book The Lazarus Files: A Cold Case Investigation that Fifth Season is producing with Anonymous Content. Dubuque is also collaborating with the likes of Fifth Season-based producers Lynette...
