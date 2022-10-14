ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham endorses candidate for supervisor

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RfWuz_0iZ5R10t00
Dr. Bruce Jones.

San Luis Obispo County’s new Second Supervisorial District includes portions of North County

– This week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham announced his endorsement of retired surgeon Dr. Bruce Jones’ campaign for Supervisor.

“With sky-high inflation, gas, and grocery prices, San Luis Obispo County is expensive enough. We can’t afford to have our county government driving up costs even more by raising taxes and fees,” said Assemblyman Cunningham. “Dr. Jones will work to make our region more affordable. He’ll protect Proposition 13, support our local police and fire, and advocate for keeping Diablo Canyon open.”

“Assemblyman Cunningham has always been a strong and independent voice for the Central Coast. He is a staunch supporter of Proposition 13, and has been making the case for keeping Diablo Canyon open for years,” said Dr. Jones. “This race will determine the direction of our county for the years to come. I am proud to have his support, and will work extremely hard as our Supervisor to continue the work Assemblyman Cunningham started on the extension of Diablo Canyon.”

Dr. Jones lives in Templeton with his wife, JoAnn, his children, and his grandchildren. A former chairman of the Templeton Area Advisory Group, Dr. Jones has spent his career giving back to his community. First as a surgeon and member of a hospital’s board of directors, then as a volunteer doctor helping people around the world.

San Luis Obispo County’s new Second Supervisorial District includes the communities of San Miguel, San Simeon, Cambria, Cayucos, Lake Nacimiento, West Templeton, West Paso Robles, Harmony, and the City of Atascadero.

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Column: City needs to oppose new cannabis stores

Seneca famously said “…nothing happens to the wise person contrary to their expectations”. And so most Paso Roblans know that the city council is pursuing an ill-advised plan to permit Paso pot shops. (retail cannabis stores). The city and some local business leaders have joined forces to chase tax revenue at the expense of our unique, small-town Americana atmosphere. It appears the city has been sold a bill of goods by cannabis entrepreneurs like Helios Dayspring, who is now serving prison time for bribing San Luis Obispo County politicians.
PASO ROBLES, CA
vinography.com

Paso Garagiste Festival: November 12, Paso Robles

One of my favorite pastimes involves tasting wines made by small winemakers who either are just beginning their journeys to becoming more established, or those who are deliberately small and will always remain that way. By deliberately small, I mean they make a couple of hundred cases of wine, have...
PASO ROBLES, CA
A-Town Daily News

FEMA remaps county flood zones

– The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has proposed changes to the Flood Hazard Maps in specific areas of San Luis Obispo County. These specific areas are:. Salinas River, from the northern boundary of Paso Robles, through San Miguel, to the county line. San Luis Obispo Creek, from the southern...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Lompoc Record

Central Coast AirFest wows thousands Saturday, back for more Sunday

Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Arroyo Quemada Neighbors Complain the Dump Smells Foul

Living down-canyon from the county dump is bound to result in odor issues, but residents along Arroyo Quemada Lane noticed an unbearable uptick in the odors carried by the offshore winds from the Tajiguas facility during the past year. “There’s a new piece of equipment, the anaerobic digester,” said Bruce...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
A-Town Daily News

Former Atascadero mayor endorses Dr. Bruce Jones for supervisor

– Former Atascadero mayor Ray Johnson recently endorsed Dr. Bruce Jones for supervisor of San Luis Obispo County’s Second Supervisorial District. “Atascadero is the hub of the new second district, and its residents deserve a County Supervisor who will fight for them,” said former Mayor Johnson. “Dr. Bruce Jones is a North County resident, and he’ll work to fix our broken infrastructure and repair our roads. Dr. Jones will protect Proposition 13, fully-fund our law enforcement, and make SLO County more affordable for working families. I am proud to support Dr. Jones, and know that he will stand-up for Atascadero residents as our next supervisor.”
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
766
Followers
1K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy