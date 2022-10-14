Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham endorses candidate for supervisor

Dr. Bruce Jones.

– This week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham announced his endorsement of retired surgeon Dr. Bruce Jones’ campaign for Supervisor.

“With sky-high inflation, gas, and grocery prices, San Luis Obispo County is expensive enough. We can’t afford to have our county government driving up costs even more by raising taxes and fees,” said Assemblyman Cunningham. “Dr. Jones will work to make our region more affordable. He’ll protect Proposition 13, support our local police and fire, and advocate for keeping Diablo Canyon open.”

“Assemblyman Cunningham has always been a strong and independent voice for the Central Coast. He is a staunch supporter of Proposition 13, and has been making the case for keeping Diablo Canyon open for years,” said Dr. Jones. “This race will determine the direction of our county for the years to come. I am proud to have his support, and will work extremely hard as our Supervisor to continue the work Assemblyman Cunningham started on the extension of Diablo Canyon.”

Dr. Jones lives in Templeton with his wife, JoAnn, his children, and his grandchildren. A former chairman of the Templeton Area Advisory Group, Dr. Jones has spent his career giving back to his community. First as a surgeon and member of a hospital’s board of directors, then as a volunteer doctor helping people around the world.

San Luis Obispo County’s new Second Supervisorial District includes the communities of San Miguel, San Simeon, Cambria, Cayucos, Lake Nacimiento, West Templeton, West Paso Robles, Harmony, and the City of Atascadero.