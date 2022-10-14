Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces $15 million Jobs That Build Initiative to hire more construction workers for capital projects [VIDEO]
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has announced a new $15 million Jobs That Build Initiative to eliminate real-world barriers to careers in infrastructure, and help keep pace with the demand for capital projects generated by unprecedented federal and state investments. The program offers grants of up to $10,000 per worker to enhance recruitment efforts, facilitate smarter training, and support enduring employee retention.
Bay Net
Gov. Hogan Names Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford To Oversee Gubernatorial Transition
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that he has named Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford to formally oversee the gubernatorial transition for the State of Maryland, and serve as chief liaison to the incoming administration. “We are fully committed to a smooth, orderly transition in Maryland and look forward...
Ocean City Today
Maryland has 18 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Maryland using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
enewschannels.com
Notary Training Network launches in Maryland
(BALTIMORE, Md.) — NEWS: Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
Voters will decide on Initiative 82 in November
WASHINGTON — Election season is well underway and one of the big topics in D.C. is Initiative 82. It would, over time, eliminate the tipped wage system that exists in some restaurants and bars. The debate has been an ongoing battle for years in the District. One restaurateur thinks...
WTOP
Study ranks DC 21st, Baltimore 5th in U.S. cities with biggest inflation increase
The D.C. area is listed 21st, and Baltimore fifth in a new study measuring inflation in U.S. cities amid a 40-year high in inflation. D.C. saw an inflation of 6.5% compared to last year. Baltimore’s inflation was 10.2% over the same period, according to the WalletHub study. Inflation is...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland 'voter integrity' group gathering volunteers to recount ballots by hand
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A group dedicated to "stamping out fraud and inaccuracies in Maryland’s voter rolls" is currently collecting hundreds of volunteers to organize a hand recount immediately after Election Day. "Democracy is at stake," said republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox during Wednesday's debate. The 'Maryland Voter...
recordpatriot.com
In race for Maryland attorney general, Peroutka looks to 'God's law'
Michael Peroutka was energized as he discussed his favorite topic. The Republican candidate for Maryland's attorney general was speaking to an audience of about 150 people - mostly enthusiastic supporters - at a forum on the U.S. Constitution at Towson University earlier this month. "Would you say this with me,...
thecentersquare.com
Maryland board gives green light to soccer stadium study
(The Center Square) – Five as-yet unspecified locations in the Baltimore area will be part of a forthcoming study examining the feasibility of a new soccer stadium. The three-member Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved the Maryland Stadium Authority’s request to approve a $25,000 allocation toward the cost of preparing a market, economic and site analysis for the potential venue.
Wbaltv.com
Gov. Larry Hogan recounts Jan. 6: 'It was panic'
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan filled in more of the picture of the events on Jan. 6, 2021, after a new video released shows congressional leaders seeking help. Earlier this week, never-before-seen video was released from the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, including clips of congressional leaders working with the governors of Maryland and Virginia to send law enforcement officers.
foxbaltimore.com
Md. drivers fired up after charged comments on electric cars in gubernatorial debate
(WBFF) — Mutual disdain was on full display when the two candidates vying to be Maryland's next governor clashed during their first and likely final debate. "Frankly, I’m standing on stage right now with an extremist election denier," said Democratic nominee Wes Moore. "This is outrageous and ridiculous....
Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore
Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland
A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
foxbaltimore.com
6,500 trout stocked in Maryland waters, available for fishers
WASHINGTON (7News) — Seven counties in Maryland had their Fall trout stocking this past week. 6,500 fish were loaded into Maryland waters becoming available for people to catch. The types of fish and specific places they were loaded can be found below:. Carroll County:. Piney Run Reservoir was stocked...
ggwash.org
Why would a hospital association fight a law to allow DC to boot and tow dangerous drivers’ cars?
I felt a surge of joy last week when I spotted the DC Hospital Association among the list of witnesses for the Committee on Transportation and the Environment’s hearing on traffic safety and the Booting and Impoundment Reform Amendment Act. “At last,” I thought, “hospitals are speaking up for how damaging reckless driving is, for their patients, for their overworked staff, for public health as a whole.” How wrong I was.
foxbaltimore.com
Md. Gov. Hogan on Jan. 6 after release of new video: 'It was a day I'll never forget'
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — During a news conference, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan discussed the events that happened during the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, describing it as a day he will never forget. New video from that day was released this week, and Governor Hogan said during...
New Rt. 301 Nice/Middleton Bridge from Maryland to Virginia now open (+ Fly-over video)
MD Governor Larry Hogan (passenger) crossed the new bridge in a 1948 Ford Super Deluxe reflecting the era of the original bridge (1940)Courtesy of MDTA. The new bridge that carries Route 301 across the Potomac River and connects King George County, VA and Charles County, MD opened today, October 13, for traffic in both directions.
CBS News
Maryland child dies of complications from COVID-19, health officials say
BALTIMORE - A young child recently died of complications with COVID-19, according to the Maryland Department of Health. New data shows that a Maryland child younger than 9 years old was recorded as a COVID-19 death. Records show this is the 10th Maryland child to died of COVID-19 complications.
WJLA
Cold cases involving DC, Maryland serial child rapist solved after 11 years, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A cold case involving a serial child rapist who committed violent crimes across Washington, D.C. and Maryland has been solved, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Thursday. Alphonso Owens, 42, of Washington, D.C., was indicted by grand juries in Prince George’s County, Maryland and the District...
foxbaltimore.com
Counting of mail-in ballots to begin after Election Day in more than half of Md. counties
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland State Board of Elections released its expected schedule for counting ballots and noted that more than half of the state's counties won't start counting mail-in ballots until after Election Day, despite a court ruling allowing it. Anne Arundel Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Garrett,...
