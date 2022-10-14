ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan announces $15 million Jobs That Build Initiative to hire more construction workers for capital projects [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has announced a new $15 million Jobs That Build Initiative to eliminate real-world barriers to careers in infrastructure, and help keep pace with the demand for capital projects generated by unprecedented federal and state investments. The program offers grants of up to $10,000 per worker to enhance recruitment efforts, facilitate smarter training, and support enduring employee retention.
MARYLAND STATE
enewschannels.com

Notary Training Network launches in Maryland

(BALTIMORE, Md.) — NEWS: Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Voters will decide on Initiative 82 in November

WASHINGTON — Election season is well underway and one of the big topics in D.C. is Initiative 82. It would, over time, eliminate the tipped wage system that exists in some restaurants and bars. The debate has been an ongoing battle for years in the District. One restaurateur thinks...
POLITICS
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland 'voter integrity' group gathering volunteers to recount ballots by hand

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A group dedicated to "stamping out fraud and inaccuracies in Maryland’s voter rolls" is currently collecting hundreds of volunteers to organize a hand recount immediately after Election Day. "Democracy is at stake," said republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox during Wednesday's debate. The 'Maryland Voter...
MARYLAND STATE
recordpatriot.com

In race for Maryland attorney general, Peroutka looks to 'God's law'

Michael Peroutka was energized as he discussed his favorite topic. The Republican candidate for Maryland's attorney general was speaking to an audience of about 150 people - mostly enthusiastic supporters - at a forum on the U.S. Constitution at Towson University earlier this month. "Would you say this with me,...
MARYLAND STATE
thecentersquare.com

Maryland board gives green light to soccer stadium study

(The Center Square) – Five as-yet unspecified locations in the Baltimore area will be part of a forthcoming study examining the feasibility of a new soccer stadium. The three-member Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved the Maryland Stadium Authority’s request to approve a $25,000 allocation toward the cost of preparing a market, economic and site analysis for the potential venue.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Gov. Larry Hogan recounts Jan. 6: 'It was panic'

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan filled in more of the picture of the events on Jan. 6, 2021, after a new video released shows congressional leaders seeking help. Earlier this week, never-before-seen video was released from the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, including clips of congressional leaders working with the governors of Maryland and Virginia to send law enforcement officers.
MARYLAND STATE
CarBuzz.com

Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore

Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
WASHINGTON, DC
iheart.com

This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland

A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
foxbaltimore.com

6,500 trout stocked in Maryland waters, available for fishers

WASHINGTON (7News) — Seven counties in Maryland had their Fall trout stocking this past week. 6,500 fish were loaded into Maryland waters becoming available for people to catch. The types of fish and specific places they were loaded can be found below:. Carroll County:. Piney Run Reservoir was stocked...
MARYLAND STATE
ggwash.org

Why would a hospital association fight a law to allow DC to boot and tow dangerous drivers’ cars?

I felt a surge of joy last week when I spotted the DC Hospital Association among the list of witnesses for the Committee on Transportation and the Environment’s hearing on traffic safety and the Booting and Impoundment Reform Amendment Act. “At last,” I thought, “hospitals are speaking up for how damaging reckless driving is, for their patients, for their overworked staff, for public health as a whole.” How wrong I was.
WASHINGTON, DC

