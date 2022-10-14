Read full article on original website
Melinda French Gates says MacKenzie Scott's 'trust-based' approach to philanthropy is 'a great model' that could inspire others to give
MacKenzie Scott has donated over $12 billion since signing the Giving Pledge, vowing to give away most of her wealth to philanthropy in her lifetime.
A Seat at the Table: Black Executives Discuss Landing On Corporate Boards at Black Men Xcel Summit
Three Black corporate executives sat down for a lunchtime conversation on how Black men and women can get on corporate boards at the Black Men Xcel Summit. The chat featured Citizens Bancshares Corporation Chairman Ray Robinson, FedEx Senior Vice President Shannon Brown and Thompson Hospitality Corporation Chairman Warren M. Thompson. The chat was hosted by Black Enterprise Editor-in-Chief Derek Dingle.
MacKenzie Scott donates $15 million to a social enterprise that provides affordable eyeglasses to millions of people
Her donation to VisionSpring will give greater access to affordable eyecare and help generate more income for agricultural and artisan workers.
Insiders say Elemy often couldn't deliver on its promise to provide quick access to autism care
Plus a look at the real-estate brokerage Compass, the tech founder who makes $200,000 ghostwriting tweets for VCs, and if Zuckerberg should step down.
MedicalXpress
Medical jargon is source of confusion for non-physicians
In work published in the Journal of Hospital Medicine, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers examined whether the general public understands the medical jargon that physicians typically use in their introductions to patients. They found specialty names and seniority titles are sources of misunderstanding. "Jargon is pervasive in medicine and...
yankodesign.com
Top 10 medical innovations that are a boon to modern healthcare
If there’s something that the pandemic taught us it’s that health truly is wealth! We cannot take our health and well-being for granted, and a mindset of preparedness and precaution is extremely integral during such times. The medical industry has been making leaps and jumps in its innovations, to ensure such a brutal pandemic doesn’t occur again. Designers have been coming up with new and improved, life-saving medical designs that not only boost medical care but relieve some of the pressure from our tireless medical force. From an award-winning inflatable stretcher design to a Dyson award-winning injection accessory – these designs tackle a variety of problems in the health and medical field. They’re a boon to modern healthcare and a reminder that we cannot take our health for granted any longer!
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “7 myths we tell ourselves about AI and why they matter” – Clara Durodie, Cognitive Finance in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
If the robots really are coming, they can expect a very confused reception, says Clara Durodie, Founder & CEO of Cognitive Finance. People think they know a lot about artificial intelligence, or AI, but they don’t. Many businesses, when we first meet them, don’t have a good grasp of what it is, and wildly under or over-estimate how it can be used.
Phramalive.com
A CLEAR Approach to Health Literacy: Making Healthcare Equitable and Accessible for All
A CLEAR approach to health literacy: Making healthcare equitable and accessible for all. I am an unequivocal health literacy champion. My coworkers are used to me banging my “clear communications” drum at every meeting, over and over. But I can’t help it, because it’s just that important. Understanding and applying health literacy principles is about empowering people to find, discern, and use information to improve their own health, or the health of those they care for —and not just for those we might perceive as having a low reading comprehension level. Clear communication (achieved with the support of health literacy principles) makes healthcare spaces more equitable and accessible for everyone.
Halloween Costumes for Entrepreneurs (Infographic)
Need a last minute costume idea? We've got you covered.
gulfcoastmedia.com
History of vaccine mandates in the US
Controversy about vaccine mandates is not new. Stacker used resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Institutes of Health to compile a history of vaccine mandates in the U.S. dating back to the 18th century. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We...
pharmaceutical-journal.com
Pharmacists should have read-write access to health records, standards body says
The Professional Record Standards Body (PRSB) has said that pharmacists should have full read and write access to patient health records. The PRSB, which creates standards for health and social care records, was asked by the NHS to look at what information community pharmacies — as well as optometry, dentistry, ambulance and community services — would need access to, as part of shared care records.
