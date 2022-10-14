Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited to a Spooky Twilight Tour of Pembroke's Oldest Cemetery!Dianna CarneyPembroke, MA
This Class Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Local Marshfield Brewery Announces Scary Good NEW Beer Will Drop at Spooky Movie Night!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Theta Chi fraternity house filled with 9 non-affiliated students this yearThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
universalhub.com
DCR continues campaign to make access to Stony Brook Reservation as difficult as possible
DCR, which has been hauling boulders into Stony Brook Reservation for years to close off parking space, this weekend shut off access to a small parking lot on Enneking Parkway that provided access to the main paved path that circles around the reservation forest and Turtle Pond. The shutdown means...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Stop repairing Tobin Bridge, replace it with a tunnel
THE TOBIN BRIDGE, which opened in February 1950, is approaching its projected 70-year lifespan. Perhaps it is time to consider an alternative to the never-ending series of increasingly costly and traffic-disruptive bridge repair projects, including the recent three-year restoration and rehabilitation project costing nearly $42 million and its predecessor, completed at a cost of $95 million, also for structural repairs and repainting. That project was necessary to repair floor beam fissures and other structural deficiencies.
Public Health Warning: there’s sewage in Boston Harbor
BOSTON—October 14, 2022—The following is a public health warning related to a recent sewage discharge, also known as a combined sewer overflow (CSO). State regulations require local public health departments to provide notice to the public when these discharges may create a risk to public health, including when a discharge lasts for more than two hours.
whdh.com
Blue Line to be shut down for repairs
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Blue Line is getting ready for repairs and will be offering shuttles at night for passengers, the MBTA said. Shuttle buses will replace Blue Line service between Bowdoin and Orient Heights on weeknights starting Monday night Oct. 17. The Blue Line will be shut down for crews to complete work on the tracks, the MBTA said.
bostonhassle.com
Herb Chambers nocturne in the key of $500 Gs
Sketches of political maneuvering and corruption, as seen across the street from Allston Jaguar dealership. It’s the first pandemic lockdown. The sound of the generators from across the street will not let me sleep. For 11 months, I heard the unnatural nightmare of the construction crew building a luxury car dealership for Herb Chambers. Allston shops begin to board up because the owners can’t afford to pay rent–the economic toil of the coronavirus exacting its plight upon the city. From my window, I watched the building next to the construction site slowly vacate, lives compartmentalized in moving vans, then carried away.
Work halts at Mattapan’s Ryan Park wading pool after neighbors object to project
Construction was set to begin on Saturday to transform the wading pool into a spray deck, but was canceled after community opposition. A plan to transform a popular Mattapan wading pool into a spray deck has been paused after opponents voiced frustration over the lack of community input. The Department...
universalhub.com
Somerville officials try to get the hole story
R.S.Y. Buchanan peers at Somerville officials peering down a new sinkhole on Park Street, near the commuter rail tracks, today. Yesterday, Luke Maher took a gander at Somerville's newest fountain, shooting water up on Avon Street after a Fed Ex driver managed to knock a knob off a temporary water hose:
Despite progress, some residents fighting South Coast Rail service
The South Coast Rail is expected to begin service in late 2023.
universalhub.com
DCR to remove car-blocking boulders from Stony Brook parking lot, state rep says
Workers from DCR, who put down a string of boulders across one of the few remaining parking lots in Stony Brook Reservation on Friday will remove them today - and pick up the trash that led them to put them there - state Rep. Rob Consalvo (14th Suffolk) says, adding that ISD will join the trash picker uppers to see if they can identify who dumped the trash and possibly fine them.
Proposed City Council Redistricting Map would Split South Boston into 2 Districts; Emergency Meeting On Wed, 10/19, 6pm At The Condon School
Community Groups Resolve to File Suit if Approved by the City Council and Mayor. BOSTON – With the City’s redistricting process currently underway, there are at least two proposed maps that would divide South Boston into District 2 and District 3. In particular, these maps would separate the Anne Lynch Homes at Old Colony and West Broadway Development into District 2 and District 3. If a map that splits South Boston is passed, this will negatively impact neighbors, communities of color, our seniors, veterans, and persons with disabilities who live in these housing developments, and greatly impact the ability for our residents to act together and advocate for their common interests.
WCVB
Truck gets stuck under overpass at Boston's Logan Airport, blocking access to terminal
BOSTON — A tractor-trailer truck got stuck under an overpass at Boston Logan International Airport, creating a bit of a hang-up Friday night. The truck blocked access to Logan's Terminal B, which caused traffic to be rerouted through Terminal A as crews worked to dislodge the tractor-trailer. No injuries...
Police: Electrical surges causing transformer fires, smoke in buildings throughout Waltham
According to the Waltham Police Department, electrical surges are causing transformer fires, malfunctioning traffic lights and smoke in buildings throughout the city. The exact scope or severity of the incident is unknown at this time. Boston 25 has reached out to Waltham Police and will update this story when more information is available.
universalhub.com
Pharmacy across street from Hyde Park senior apartments closing
The Walgreens on Hyde Park Avenue in Hyde Park, across from the Blake Estates senior-citizen apartments, is closing its doors forever on Nov. 9, according to the Hyde Park group on Facebook. Fortunately for Blake Estates residents and other nearby carless folks, the Shaw's on the other side of a...
universalhub.com
Maybe it's just as well those new Red Line trains are late: Upgrade of the yard where they'd be maintained is delayed and mired in lawsuits
A $214-million revamp of the Red Line's Cabot Yard in South Boston that was originally scheduled for completion this past February is now as delayed as the snazzy new subway cars it was supposed to maintain, with no lead contractor in place but a growing number of lawsuits swirling around it.
WCVB
Man rescued from shredding machine at Everett, Massachusetts, scrap metal recycling business
EVERETT, Mass. — First responders have rescued a man hurt hours earlier in an industrial accident involving a shredder at an Everett, Massachusetts, business. Sky 5 showed dozens of firefighters and first responders around what appeared to be a large scrap metal shredder machine at a recycling business called Scrap-It Inc. at 431 Second Street.
whdh.com
Crews investigating commercial fire in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover Fire Department said that they responded to a fire at a commercial building that included three restaurants. Authorities confirmed they responded to the fire at 19 Essex St. just before 4 a.m. Sunday. The fire was knocked down with no injuries reported. The cause of...
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
Why the city helped fund a $47 million real estate deal in East Boston
"As Boston continues to grow, we are moving urgently to ensure that all of our residents and families have access to safe, affordable housing." A community development organization, with funding from the city of Boston and local investors, has purchased 36 apartment buildings in East Boston to ensure that they are permanently affordable.
whdh.com
Tractor trailer crashes into overpass at Logan Airport, causing traffic and forcing reroutes
BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities at Logan International Airport are trying to clear a tractor trailer after the vehicle crashed into an overpass near the Central Parking Garage. A Massport spokesperson said a truck that was too tall for the area it was driving into collided with an overpass while trying to enter the Terminal B “curb area” Friday night.
whdh.com
Activists in costume protest fossil fuel investments of Chase Bank in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Climate Courage activists gathered in Downtown Crossing Saturday to protest fossil fuel investments made by Chase Bank. Some of the protesters wore animal costumes, surrounded by people wearing methane bubble suits. Protesters said the demonstration was to tell banks to invest in the protection of ecosystems, not in fossil fuel companies.
