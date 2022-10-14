ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Stop repairing Tobin Bridge, replace it with a tunnel

THE TOBIN BRIDGE, which opened in February 1950, is approaching its projected 70-year lifespan. Perhaps it is time to consider an alternative to the never-ending series of increasingly costly and traffic-disruptive bridge repair projects, including the recent three-year restoration and rehabilitation project costing nearly $42 million and its predecessor, completed at a cost of $95 million, also for structural repairs and repainting. That project was necessary to repair floor beam fissures and other structural deficiencies.
Public Health Warning: there’s sewage in Boston Harbor

BOSTON—October 14, 2022—The following is a public health warning related to a recent sewage discharge, also known as a combined sewer overflow (CSO). State regulations require local public health departments to provide notice to the public when these discharges may create a risk to public health, including when a discharge lasts for more than two hours.
Blue Line to be shut down for repairs

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Blue Line is getting ready for repairs and will be offering shuttles at night for passengers, the MBTA said. Shuttle buses will replace Blue Line service between Bowdoin and Orient Heights on weeknights starting Monday night Oct. 17. The Blue Line will be shut down for crews to complete work on the tracks, the MBTA said.
Herb Chambers nocturne in the key of $500 Gs

Sketches of political maneuvering and corruption, as seen across the street from Allston Jaguar dealership. It’s the first pandemic lockdown. The sound of the generators from across the street will not let me sleep. For 11 months, I heard the unnatural nightmare of the construction crew building a luxury car dealership for Herb Chambers. Allston shops begin to board up because the owners can’t afford to pay rent–the economic toil of the coronavirus exacting its plight upon the city. From my window, I watched the building next to the construction site slowly vacate, lives compartmentalized in moving vans, then carried away.
Somerville officials try to get the hole story

R.S.Y. Buchanan peers at Somerville officials peering down a new sinkhole on Park Street, near the commuter rail tracks, today. Yesterday, Luke Maher took a gander at Somerville's newest fountain, shooting water up on Avon Street after a Fed Ex driver managed to knock a knob off a temporary water hose:
DCR to remove car-blocking boulders from Stony Brook parking lot, state rep says

Workers from DCR, who put down a string of boulders across one of the few remaining parking lots in Stony Brook Reservation on Friday will remove them today - and pick up the trash that led them to put them there - state Rep. Rob Consalvo (14th Suffolk) says, adding that ISD will join the trash picker uppers to see if they can identify who dumped the trash and possibly fine them.
Proposed City Council Redistricting Map would Split South Boston into 2 Districts; Emergency Meeting On Wed, 10/19, 6pm At The Condon School

Community Groups Resolve to File Suit if Approved by the City Council and Mayor. BOSTON – With the City’s redistricting process currently underway, there are at least two proposed maps that would divide South Boston into District 2 and District 3. In particular, these maps would separate the Anne Lynch Homes at Old Colony and West Broadway Development into District 2 and District 3. If a map that splits South Boston is passed, this will negatively impact neighbors, communities of color, our seniors, veterans, and persons with disabilities who live in these housing developments, and greatly impact the ability for our residents to act together and advocate for their common interests.
Pharmacy across street from Hyde Park senior apartments closing

The Walgreens on Hyde Park Avenue in Hyde Park, across from the Blake Estates senior-citizen apartments, is closing its doors forever on Nov. 9, according to the Hyde Park group on Facebook. Fortunately for Blake Estates residents and other nearby carless folks, the Shaw's on the other side of a...
Crews investigating commercial fire in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover Fire Department said that they responded to a fire at a commercial building that included three restaurants. Authorities confirmed they responded to the fire at 19 Essex St. just before 4 a.m. Sunday. The fire was knocked down with no injuries reported. The cause of...
Why the city helped fund a $47 million real estate deal in East Boston

"As Boston continues to grow, we are moving urgently to ensure that all of our residents and families have access to safe, affordable housing." A community development organization, with funding from the city of Boston and local investors, has purchased 36 apartment buildings in East Boston to ensure that they are permanently affordable.
Activists in costume protest fossil fuel investments of Chase Bank in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Climate Courage activists gathered in Downtown Crossing Saturday to protest fossil fuel investments made by Chase Bank. Some of the protesters wore animal costumes, surrounded by people wearing methane bubble suits. Protesters said the demonstration was to tell banks to invest in the protection of ecosystems, not in fossil fuel companies.
