Three Easy Recipes for Sweet Potatoes
Healthy and delicious sweet potatoes provide super side dishes for everyday meals. Try these three easy recipes for sweet potatoes beyond the usual and expected. Sweet potatoes, once relegated to holiday meals, now feature weekly on casual supper menus. From baked to mashed to fries, this potato graces our dinner table at least once a week.
thespruceeats.com
Baked Brie in Puff Pastry
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Baked brie in puff pastry (also called brie en croûte) is an elegant cheese appetizer, and you don't have to be a pro to prepare and bake it. You can throw this appetizer together in as little as 10 minutes—it's easy enough to make for a quick family snack and fancy enough for a holiday party or special event.
Food & Wine
Thanksgiving Pie Recipes to Suit Every Taste and Preference
Thanksgiving dessert goals often focus on traditional, picture-perfect pies that involve gluten (flaky crusts), nuts (pecans), dairy (butter, milk, whipped cream), and stress (the blind bake! the lattice!) to the exclusion of many with dietary restrictions — not to mention a cook's sanity. This year, we decided to put...
12tomatoes.com
Roasted Lemon Rosemary Chicken
A simple, rustic, one-pan dinner that never disappoints. I think that a roasted chicken dinner is probably my favorite dinner in existence. To me, there’s nothing else that’s quite as comforting as juicy succulent chicken, flavorful roasted veggies, and savory drippings to spoon over it all. I often accomplish this by roasting a whole chicken over a bed of veggies or even using two pans if I’m really concerned about getting the ideal texture on both the bird and veg… And that works great. But when I’m a little more pressed for time, or when I want to introduce a few more flavors to both components, or I want to pop the whole meal in the oven and forget about it, I only have eyes for this Roasted Lemon Rosemary Chicken.
WFMZ-TV Online
The Kitchn: This cheesy sausage breakfast casserole is the ultimate make-ahead meal
A great make-ahead breakfast casserole is the perfect back-pocket recipe for when you’re hosting overnight guests. Do all the work the night before, then pop it in the oven the next morning for a decadent and special occasion-worthy meal. Your guests will love that you went the extra mile to make them feel special, and no one has to know how easy it was to prepare!
winemag.com
An Easy Pasta Recipe with Garlic and Butter for Less Than $15
“Pantry pasta” is a tricky term because no two larders are exactly alike. But the phrase resonates in this recipe made with an array of shelf-stable ingredients. It also just so happens to be a satisfying dinner for two for less than $15. Budget meals don’t need to taste...
thesouthernladycooks.com
BEST CLASSIC MEATLOAF
This Classic Meatloaf has been a staple in our family for many many years! My Nannie made it all the time, it was always requested for her to bring it to every family reunion. She would use 5lbs of hamburger and make enough for everyone to enjoy! If you are looking for a great meatloaf, this one is delicious.
Allrecipes.com
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil; cook rotini at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain rotini, saving 1/2 cup of pasta water. Meanwhile, place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned and crispy, about 10 minutes. Remove bacon and drain on paper towels. Leave rendered bacon grease in the skillet.
Outside Online
Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce and Cucumber Salad
All the creamy, savory, nutty flavors you love in this takeout favorite in an easy at-home version. The marinated and skewered chicken is exceptionally tender with hints of coconut, ginger, and garlic. The homemade peanut sauce is both sweet and savory with a zesty lime finish. It’s also great served over salad, with raw veggies or salad rolls—so you might want to double the recipe. The cucumber salad is a tasty side dish that allows you to control the heat level. If you’re not going to eat the cucumber salad immediately, keep the dressings and salad separate until ready to serve.
Extra Moist Butter Cake Recipe
When it's so easy to make a cake from a box mix, why would you go through the trouble of making one from scratch? Well, because cakes made from scratch really aren't all that difficult, either, as long as you have the right recipe to follow to ensure that they come out with the proper texture. Recipe developer Ting Dalton describes this sponge-type cake as " springy, moist, [and] sweet." She likes to cut it in very small pieces, though she admits "it's impossible just to have a few."
Delish
Does Butter Need To Be Refrigerated?
There are few things worse than trying to spread hard, cold butter on a piece of toast. Achieving fluffy cake batter relies primarily on your butter being soft. And mixing herbs and spices into a stick of chilled butter? A near impossible feat. Sometimes it feels like life would be so much easier if we could always store our butter on the kitchen counter. But is it actually safe to store butter at room temperature?
Real Simple
Pumpkin Bread Trifle With Pepita Streusel
This is the official dessert of fall and it will have everyone raving. You’ll start by baking a simple loaf of pumpkin bread. Then an effortless streusel made with flour, sugar, butter, pumpkin pie spice, and pepitas bakes off in the oven for a delightful crunch. The glue that holds this easy trifle is the sweetened cream cheese and fluffy whipped cream that join forces to form layers of billowy clouds among the chunks of pumpkin bread and sprinklings of streusel. If you don’t have a trifle dish, use a large bowl or glass jars for individual servings.
Easy Peruvian Chicken Recipe
This easy Peruvian chicken recipe is an adaptation of rotisserie chicken, one of the country's signature dishes consisting of chicken coated in a tangy mix of spices served with a spicy green herb and lime sauce. Peruvian chicken, also called pollo a la brasa or blackened chicken, is known for...
Delish
What Is Cream Of Tartar And How Do You Use It?
If you look in the back of your spice cabinet, you might find an old bottle of cream of tartar. It's that fine white powder that you may or may not have used in baking recipes before. But what exactly is it, anyway? And what purpose does it serve in your cooking? We talked to some chefs and restaurant-industry professionals to find out everything you need to know about cream of tartar.
BHG
Mastering Milk Bread: The Key Steps to Making the Perfect Buttery, Fluffy Dough
There's nothing quite like a slice of homemade bread. If you hang out in the baking and cooking social media video world or stop by a local Asian bakery, there's a good chance you've come across milk bread. The trendy bread is know for its light, springy texture and rich, slightly-sweet flavor. The concept of making milk bread isn't new. In fact, milk bread's famous texture comes from a roux starter that dates back to the 20th century called tangzhong (more on this later). New and old bakers alike: Get ready for tips on milk bread and how to achieve that irresistible soft dough at home.
One-Pan Miso Butter Chicken & Cabbage
When the temperature begins to dip and I trade summer produce for cozy, hearty meals, I turn to this one-pot chicken dish. It’s got everything I want in a meal: It comes together with a handful of pantry staples and combines some of my favorite flavors, plus cleanup is a breeze. And most importantly, it’s downright delicious.
intheknow.com
Bake 3 easy kinds of cookies with this boxed cake mix recipe
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. For a sweet treat that’s delightfully easy to...
Food & Wine
Score This Coveted Mini KitchenAid on Sale Ahead of Baking Season
There's a reason KitchenAid stand mixers are coveted by home cooks and professional bakers alike. They're beautiful, practical, and whip up fluffy loaves of bread, decadent desserts, and even freshly made pasta with the flip of a switch. But if you missed the boat on snapping up a discounted KitchenAid during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, you're in luck. This KitchenAid Mini Artisan Plus is marked down at $50 off just in time for fall baking season.
Food & Wine
White Chocolate Meringue Piecrust
Marshmallowy Italian meringue is baked until firm, dry, and crisp and then brushed with melted white chocolate, adding delicate sweetness while also creating a barrier that helps prevent this crust from getting soggy once the filling is added. Even though the crust is baked in a deep-dish pie plate, it holds the same amount of filling as a standard pie plate due to the extra-thick, pillowy crust. Pipe leftover meringue into small kisses to use as a crunchy garnish on finished pies. While the crust can be made up to 2 days in advance, add the filling and chill just until set and then serve immediately to prevent the crust from softening too much in the humidity of the refrigerator. If the temperature of your oven can only go as low as 250°F, bake the piecrust for 1 hour, removing meringue kisses when dry and no longer sticky, after 35 to 40 minutes. Turn the oven off, and let piecrust cool completely in oven until crisp, at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours.
Fried Bologna Sandwich Recipe
1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room-temp so it’s mayo-soft. 8 thick slices soft white bread. 12 thick (about ⅛ inch) slices bologna. 8 slices American cheese. mayo (Duke’s or...
