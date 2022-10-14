ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

wnynewsnow.com

New York Announces Increased Reimbursement for Crime Victims

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced today that the state cap for reimbursing crime victims for property damage has been increased by two thousand dollars. With the previous cap set at $500, that means the new cap is now set at $2,500. The money is designed to...
POLITICS
wnynewsnow.com

Upstate New Yorkers Rally to Raise Minimum Wage

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) – A coalition of Upstate New Yorkers that includes small businesses, politicians and laborers is fighting to raise the state’s minimum wage. Tompkins County Workers’ Center hosted a rally with blue-collar workers to discuss the type of future their trying to build. “I think...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Raise the minimum wage in New York State, say local electeds and organizers

ITHACA, N.Y.—Local electeds and labor leaders have gotten behind a statewide push to change the way Albany sets New York’s minimum wage. On Thursday, officials and organizers appeared with the Tompkins County Workers’ Center, and the statewide advocacy coalition Raise Up NY, voicing their support for legislation that would make New York state’s minimum wage automatically rise from year to year with the cost of living, and productivity in the workforce.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Who Can Legally Grow Marijuana Right Now In New York State?

Adult-use marijuana is legal in New York State, but who can legally grow pot? New York has certainly limited the legal growth of cannabis. There are only 52 farms that were granted the first Cannabis Conditional Cultivator Licenses to grow cannabis in New York State. That's about a third of the more than 150 farms that applied for licenses from the Office of Cannabis Management. And to put it in perspective, there are 62 counties in New York State, so that's less than one farm per county.
AGRICULTURE
WIBX 950

New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?

Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
96.1 The Breeze

These 8 Small New York State Towns Are The Among Worst In America

Let's be honest, there are quite a few "worst" places to live in New York State. To be fair, that's true in every single state. It really just depends on what you're looking for in life that makes you happy. But, with that said, these 8 small towns in New York State made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. The rankings are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty. The lower the percentile, the better the town, and vice versa, according to WalletHub.
TRAVEL
WIBX 950

Have You Received Your $270 Stimulus Check From New York State Yet?

Certain New Yorkers should begin to receive their $270 stimulus tax relief checks in their mailboxes or accounts this month. New York State is sending out millions of dollars in tax relief to low-income residents in October 2022. Governor Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders made the announcement on September 8, 2022. New Yorkers who meet income eligibility will have access to millions of dollars in tax relief to help ease the financial burden that inflation has been causing.
INCOME TAX
wnynewsnow.com

New York State Cancels Big Fee on Outstanding Student Debt

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – New Yorkers who owe outstanding debts to the State for educational expenses will no longer have to fork over an additional fee after Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation banning the practice. Prior to the signing of this legislation, the Office of the Attorney General was...
EDUCATION
96.9 WOUR

New York State’s Plan For Your Pickup Truck

There is nothing like a good truck. For some, a pickup is more than just a vehicle. It can be an office on wheels or a necessary tool for the job they have. No matter the reason that you love the truck you have, there is a plan in place that may not be the news you want to hear.
POLITICS
Lite 98.7

HEAP For Your Water Bill? How Eligible Central New York Can Get Assistance

Similar to the Home Heating Assistance Program (HEAP) for New Yorkers struggling to pay winter heating bills, there is a program to assist with water bills. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a program that is run through states, including New York, using federal money to assist those having difficulty making ends meet.
POLITICS
KISS 104.1

‘Historic Change’ Made To New York State License

A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
POLITICS

