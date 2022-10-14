Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 winter-friendly outdoor activities in BransonEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the OzarksCJ CoombsBranson, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Frightly News Investigates: A ghost named Frank haunts a C-Street restaurant
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A restaurant on Commercial street claims to have a ghost that walks through walls and apparently it hates the color orange… Ozarksfirst.com looks at the haunted history of Basilico Italian Cafe. History of Basilico The building at 306 Commercial Street was first constructed in 1885. It was originally built by the company […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
The Duttons reopen show at interim Branson home
The Duttons have returned to the Branson stage following a short hiatus as they transitioned into their new temporary home at the Yakov Smirnoff Theatre. At the end of September, The Duttons relaunched their 2022 season show in Branson for the first time since a fire devastated The Dutton Family Theatre on July 13.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister to host annual Trunk-or-Treat event
The city of Hollister and Downing Street merchants invite the community to bring its little ghosts and goblins to the annual Trunk-or-Treat. The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 28, on historic Downing Street from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is an opportunity for parents to bring their...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Pickleball courts reopen at Eiserman Park
The fastest growing sport in America the last two years is back in action at Eiserman Park. Branson Parks and Recreation announced the reopening of the pickleball courts at Eiserman Park on Friday, Oct. 14, following a series of improvements to the facility along the park’s walking path. The...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson BOOnanza at RecPlex on October 28
Branson Parks and Recreation is hosting their annual Halloween BOOnanza at the Branson RecPlex on Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will be held along the walking trail near the baseball fields at the RecPlex. In addition to trick-or-treating, the event will include family-friendly activities like...
ksmu.org
Virginia diver who died at Roaring River Cave in Cassville remembered as 'incredibly genuine and caring'
A 27-year-old experienced diver who was a member of the KISS Rebreathers Team exploring Roaring River Cave in Cassville died as he was helping to place equipment well below the surface of the spring on Friday. The body of Eric Hahn, of Blacksburg, Virginia was recovered by his team members...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Dimitris’ Greek Gyros and Deli owner retires
One of downtown Branson’s most unique restaurants has served its last gyro. Dimitris’ Greek Gyros and Deli closed on Saturday, Oct. 15, ending a 46-year chapter of serving customers for Owner Dimitrios Tsahiridis. “I came to Branson in 1977,” Tsahiridis told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I was looking for...
KYTV
Journey to rock Great Southern Bank Arena
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Journey’s Freedom Tour 2023 is coming to Springfield. Journey and special guests Toto will perform at Great Southern Bank Arena on April 7th, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21st at 10 am. Purchase tickets at www.missouristatetix.com, charge by phone at (417) 836-7678 or at the OMB ticket windows inside Great Southern Bank Arena.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Quilter group gives quilts to local charities
A local quilting group gives back to the community. The Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Women’s Missionary League has seen many changes in its members since its inception, however its mission remains the same: give back to the community. “The quilting ministry was started over 20 years ago as...
sgfcitizen.org
Answer Man: Who makes recorded message heard at crosswalks? Why are they different?
Answer Man: I’m writing hoping you subscribe to the sentiment “there are no dumb questions.” Who are the people who provide the voices for our local crosswalks? Some are men; some are women; some sound jovial; some businesslike. The ones by Qdoba downtown audibly count down for you. The one at (I think) Walnut and Campbell even says “have a nice day!” – Paul Cecchini, of Springfield.
Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri
STONE COUNTY, Mo. – A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation posted a photo Friday of Jackson Sifford with the mushroom in southwest Missouri. Chicken of the Woods mushrooms are layered, fan-shaped, and fleshy. They grow in overlapping clusters on dead or dying […]
933kwto.com
Springfield High Schools Change Athletic Facility Names
Three Springfield high schools are changing the names of some of their athletic facilities. Glendale High School is renaming its football field after the late Coach Bob Price. Kikapoo will rename its basketball court ‘Hall of Fame Court’ after Kickapoo coaches who have been inducted in a hall of fame.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth Fire Department dedicates new fire truck
The Forsyth Fire Department hosted an open house and recruitment drive on Saturday, Oct. 15. The event invited the public to Forsyth Fire Station 1 to enjoy free food and activities, while the fire department dedicated their new truck. Fire Chief Nathan Bower said the truck has been used on...
Baby delivered in ambulance in Taney County
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – A Taney County mother welcomed a daughter in a Taney County ambulance Friday morning. At about 9 a.m. on Oct. 14, Taney County Ambulance District Paramedics responded to a home where a mother was in labor. Paramedics assessed her and realized there would not be time to transport her nearly 20 […]
whiterivernow.com
Baxter County woman sentenced in stabbing death of family friend
A Baxter County woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after she pled guilty in the stabbing death of a 72-year-old friend of her family. Mountain Home radio outlet KTLO reports Amber Lea Runau, 23, of Gassville, made the plea to a reduced charge of second-degree murder of Sharon Gayle Adler in Baxter County Circuit Court on Monday.
KYTV
Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.
NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
KYTV
City of Berryville, Ark., looks to move police station
BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Berryville is purchasing a property previously owned by Entergy Arkansas along U.S. 62. The city plans on using the building as its new police department, which has been at its current location next to city hall since 1991. Police Chief Robert Bartos says the department doubled in size in that period.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson lawyer fighting for abused disabled student
A Branson attorney is representing the family of a 13-year-old, non-verbal, autistic child who was allegedly assaulted by teachers and staff at the Ozark Horizon State School. The family filed a civil suit in Howell County which was moved at the request of the Missouri State Attorney General’s Office to federal court in Springfield according to attorney Dayrell Scrivner. Scrivner says the family approached him about their concerns and initially were looking on how to effect change in the system.
KYTV
Hollister, Mo. School District leaders, police identify people responsible for posting a threat on social media Sunday
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) -The Hollister School district and local police believe they have tracked down the people responsible for posting a threat on social media Sunday night. Hollister Superintendent Dr. Brian Wilson says the original threat came from Snapchat and spread quickly among students. The post said quote, “Im bouta...
bransontrilakesnews.com
2022 Branson High School Senior Night
Branson High School celebrated their 2022-2023 senior class as part of their final home football game of the season. Parents and guardians of senior football players, cheerleaders, dance team members, and band members were introduced and walked together to midfield in a special pre-game ceremony. The night included a special...
Comments / 0