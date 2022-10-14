ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan football reveals uniforms for Maize Out against Penn State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team has revealed the uniforms it’ll wear Saturday for its top-10 showdown against Penn State. On Friday afternoon, the Wolverines posted a video on social media with the reveal. They’ll don an all-blue look — blue pants and blue jerseys — with white gloves to contrast the planned "Maize Out" for fans.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maliq Carr rips off massive gain to set up second-half TD for Michigan State

Maliq Carr nearly went the distance against Wisconsin. As it is, he managed to set up a crucial game-tying score in the second half against the Badgers. With the Spartans backed up against their own end zone, Payton Thorne was able to find Carr on a short crossing route. He rolled past the second level of the defense and down the sideline, breaking multiple tackles in the process.
EAST LANSING, MI

