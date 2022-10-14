Maliq Carr nearly went the distance against Wisconsin. As it is, he managed to set up a crucial game-tying score in the second half against the Badgers. With the Spartans backed up against their own end zone, Payton Thorne was able to find Carr on a short crossing route. He rolled past the second level of the defense and down the sideline, breaking multiple tackles in the process.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO