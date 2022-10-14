Read full article on original website
‘Dahmer’ Dethroned As Netflix #1 By Another Ryan Murphy Series
After 21 consecutive days atop Netflix’s daily chart of most watched TV series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story slipped to #2 on Friday, Oct. 14. It was overtaken by The Watcher. Both true-crime limited series come from Ryan Murphy under his big overall deal at Netflix. After the quick turnaround for Hollywood and Halston early into Murphy’s Netflix deal (Ratched and The Politician were pre-existing and not pact of that pact), the prolific producer took some time to prep the second batch of shows. As Deadline has reported, executives at the streamer had touted for over a year that the new projects, Dahmer and The Watcher — both co-created...
Hulu Orders ‘Interior Chinatown’ To Series; Jimmy O. Yang Star And Taika Waititi To EP, Direct Pilot
Hulu has ordered 10 episodes of Interior Chinatown, a drama series from 20th Television and creator/exec producer Charles Yu, who wrote the 2020 bestseller of the same name. Jimmy O. Yang (Crazy Rich Asians) will star, and Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) will direct pilot and executive produce. Related Story Kurt Sutter’s Western ‘The Abandons’ Rustles Up Series Order At Netflix Related Story 'Honeymoon Friends': 'Single Parents' Alum Jake Choi Latest To Join 20th's 'Vacation Friends' Sequel For Hulu Related Story Andrés Delgado Joins Cast Of Hulu's Limited Series Boxing Drama 'La Máquina' Yang will play Willis Wu, a background actor in a procedural cop show called Black & White....
Albany Herald
Netflix's 'The Midnight Club' breaks the record for most jump scares in one episode
Jump scare haters, beware of Netflix's new series "The Midnight Club." The show, a horror mystery-thriller that debuted on October 7, has broken a world record for its plethora of jump scares, according to a news release from Guinness World Records.
Albany Herald
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Boss Reveals What Would’ve Happened Next After Series Finale
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Chesapeake Shores series finale “All or Nothing at All.”]. Chesapeake Shores has fittingly gone out on a happy note, as we expected from a Hallmark series.
International Business Times
'Wakanda Forever' Trailer Reveals Who Is Next Black Panther [Watch]
A trailer for the highly anticipated "Wakanda Forever" reveals Shuri (Letitia Wright) is the new Black Panther. Actor Chadwick Boseman portrayed King T'Challa/Black Panther in the first installment, which was released in 2018. Following the actor's death in 2020 due to colon cancer, fans have been wondering who will be replacing him on-screen. Disney confirmed T'Challa's death in a trailer for the upcoming movie in July.
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
wegotthiscovered.com
Warner Bros. desperately scrambles to take down the leaked ‘Black Adam’ scene everyone already knows about
Dwayne Johnson has long since cast off the shackles of ambiguity to openly welcome Henry Cavill back into the DCEU, but that doesn’t mean the Warner Bros. social media team hasn’t been working overtime since the premiere of Black Adam. Not only did the spoiler that’s not really...
tvinsider.com
Peacock’s ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot ‘Bel-Air’ Changes Showrunners Again
The dramatic reimagining of Will Smith‘s classic sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air appears to be having a tough time finding the right showrunner, as Peacock‘s Bel-Air brings in its fourth producer to helm the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carla Banks-Waddles (Good Girls) has been promoted from...
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
‘Yellowstone’: Season 5 Trailer Shatters Streaming Records; More Than 14 Million Watch John Dutton Swear In As Governor
EXCLUSIVE: When a network starts releasing the statistics on views for a trailer, then you know anticipation for a show is pretty freaking big. That’s what the Paramount Network experienced with the release of the season 5 teaser for Yellowstone, which begins with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in as Montana’s governor. Watch it above. Paramount reports the trailer shattered records with 14.4 million views and 1.7 million engagements within the first 24 hours of its Sept. 29 release. That’s three times as many organic views and six times more organic engagements versus the trailer for Season 4. There was also...
Kevin Smith Will Never Direct a Marvel or ‘Star Wars’ Movie Because It’s a ‘Fool’s Errand’
Kevin Smith is sticking to DC…maybe. The “Clerks” director, who famously was offered to head up Warner Bros’ DC department in 1996, revealed that he will never work for Marvel or the “Star Wars” franchise due to the “rabid” fans of both IPs. “It’s a fool’s errand — you’re going to piss somebody off,” Smith told The Guardian. “Fandom is rabid and tribal. When I worked on ‘Masters of the Universe,’ I took a lot of heat from people who felt like I had ruined their childhood. Going near a Marvel or a Star Wars would make me insanely reticent.” Smith continued, “They’ve...
iheart.com
REPORT: Henry Cavill Back As Superman...Because The Rock Demanded It
Possible spoilers for upcoming DC superhero movies. You've been warned -- turn back now if you don't want to know. With that out of the way, word is circulating that Henry Cavill has signed back on to play Superman. The Marvelvision podcast dropped the info on two recent episodes. The show, hosted by brothers Devin and Derek Faraci, primarily covers the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows. They kick off the episodes with a rundown of breaking superhero movie and TV news. Devin says he has heard from a reliable industry source that Cavill returns to the DCEU as Superman in a Black Adam post-credits scene. Since these since these episodes went up, tons of fan sites are reporting leaks confirming this scenario, and the buzz on Twitter has "Cavill Superman", "Cavill Black Adam", etc. trending.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: The Storyline That Has Fans Demanding New Writers
'The Bold and the Beautiful' latest storyline with Thomas Forrester has fans criticizing the writing and asking for new writers.
Albany Herald
‘House of the Dragon’ Installs a New King Who ‘Doesn’t Want It’ (RECAP)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1 episode 9, “The Green Council.”]. The Game of Thrones universe is two for two on characters named Aegon who “don’t want it.”
‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Starts Shooting at Renamed Disney Studios Australia
20th Century Studios’ fantasy action film “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” has begun production in Sydney, New South Wales, at the iconic Fox Studios Australia, which have been newly renamed Disney Studios Australia. The franchise film is pitched as a new chapter in the “Planet of the Apes” saga, picking up many years after the conclusion of 2017’s “War for the Planet of the Apes.” Under the direction of Wes Ball (“The Maze Runner” trilogy) it will star Owen Teague (“It”), Freya Allan (“The Witcher”), Peter Macon (“The Orville”), Eka Darville (“Jessica Jones”) and Kevin Durand (“The Strain”). The screenplay is...
Albany Herald
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Andrei Faces Deportation Fears (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 8 “Under Pressure.”]. No couple is safe from turmoil on this week’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? — but, for the one couple we’ve followed the longest, the latest trouble could spell an end to living in the United States altogether! Read on to see what happened with each pair in Episode 8.
ComicBook
Harrison Ford Rumored to Play Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America 4 and Thunderbolts
Harrison Ford has reportedly joined the star-studded cast of Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts, replacing the late William Hurt as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. Hurt — who played the mustached Army general in 2008's The Incredible Hulk before returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Secretary Ross in such films as Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, and Black Widow — died in March at age 71. Following a September report that Ford was Marvel's top choice to play a recast Ross in Thunderbolts, /Film has confirmed the Star Wars and Indiana Jones actor is entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
What Time Will ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’ Be On Netflix? How to Watch the Marlon Wayans Movie
Marlon Wayans is not a fan of Halloween in his new movie, The Curse of Bridge Hollow, which is coming to Netflix this weekend. That was fine when his family lived in Brooklyn, but now that he’s moved his wife (Kelly Rowland) and daughter (Priah Ferguson) to the small town of Bridge Hollow, it’s going to be an issue. Because for the town of Bridge Hollow, Halloween is much more than a holiday—it’s a lifestyle.
Collider
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
Albany Herald
James Denton on Chance of More ‘Good Witch’: ‘I Think the Odds Are Decent’
If you’re hoping that there’s more Good Witch to come in some form, whether another movie or another season, it seems like that’s at least a possibility. “I think there’s a chance. I know [with] the popularity of the show and the circumstances under which it ended sort of abruptly that it would not surprise me if we revisit it,” James Denton, who played Dr. Sam Radford alongside Catherine Bell’s Cassie Nightingale in the Hallmark franchise, told TV Insider recently while discussing Perfect Harmony, which premieres October 16.
