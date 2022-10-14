ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
veronapress.com

Cross country: Lexi Remiker, Blake Oleson lead Verona teams to third at Big Eight meet

The Verona boys and girls cross country teams both placed third at the Big Eight Conference championships on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Sheehan Park in Sun Prairie. The Wildcat girls were led by junior Lexi Remiker’s third-place finish, clocking in at 20 minutes, 14.8 seconds. Middleton (75) edged out Verona (76) by a point to earn runner-up honors. Madison West ran away with the team title with 49 points.
VERONA, WI
Rockford Register Star

Why Guilford football has never looked better — even after a loss to Boylan

ROCKFORD — Guilford lost by 20 points Friday. Guilford also looked the most impressive it has all season on a day it lost 27-7 at Boylan. Guilford (6-2) gained only nine yards in the first half. Total. So Boylan (7-1) kept getting the ball back. In great position. Yet Guilford kept holding early. Boylan’s average starting field position on its first five drives was the Guilford 49-yard line — yet the Titans scored only once to lead 7-0. All three drives they began in Guilford territory ended without points.
ROCKFORD, IL
GazetteXtra

Hankel, Plenty, Norland of Janesville Craig advance to second day of WIAA state girls tennis tournament

MADISON—Janesville Craig freshman Lexie Hankel, junior Hattie Plenty and senior Karyssa Norland all advanced to the second day of the WIAA state girls tennis tournament Thursday. The No. 11 seed Hankel (23-5) began the tournament with a straight-sets win, 6-1, 6-0, over Morgan Weckman of Franklin. In her second round Hankel dispatched Tatum Thielman of Stevens Point 6-0, 6-0. “She is a freshman but she does not play like a...
JANESVILLE, WI

