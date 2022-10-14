Read full article on original website
The Score | Week 8 scores, highlights and more for Quad Cities high school football
MOLINE, Ill. — Week 8 is here, meaning it's another night to show off the best highlights our Quad City football teams have to offer!. This Friday, Oct. 14, The Score crew will once again have stats from both sides of the Mississippi River. You'll be able to watch our coverage live on air or on our YouTube channel at 10:30 p.m.
NoCo Nine: State-bound softball teams, soccer standouts lead week's best in Fort Collins sports
It's officially postseason time in Colorado. Teams are state-bound, regionals are ramping up and our local teams are gearing up for postseason runs. Let's get right to it: Here are the best things we saw in Fort Collins-area high school sports action over the past week. Note: If you have...
veronapress.com
Cross country: Lexi Remiker, Blake Oleson lead Verona teams to third at Big Eight meet
The Verona boys and girls cross country teams both placed third at the Big Eight Conference championships on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Sheehan Park in Sun Prairie. The Wildcat girls were led by junior Lexi Remiker’s third-place finish, clocking in at 20 minutes, 14.8 seconds. Middleton (75) edged out Verona (76) by a point to earn runner-up honors. Madison West ran away with the team title with 49 points.
Why Guilford football has never looked better — even after a loss to Boylan
ROCKFORD — Guilford lost by 20 points Friday. Guilford also looked the most impressive it has all season on a day it lost 27-7 at Boylan. Guilford (6-2) gained only nine yards in the first half. Total. So Boylan (7-1) kept getting the ball back. In great position. Yet Guilford kept holding early. Boylan’s average starting field position on its first five drives was the Guilford 49-yard line — yet the Titans scored only once to lead 7-0. All three drives they began in Guilford territory ended without points.
Hankel, Plenty, Norland of Janesville Craig advance to second day of WIAA state girls tennis tournament
MADISON—Janesville Craig freshman Lexie Hankel, junior Hattie Plenty and senior Karyssa Norland all advanced to the second day of the WIAA state girls tennis tournament Thursday. The No. 11 seed Hankel (23-5) began the tournament with a straight-sets win, 6-1, 6-0, over Morgan Weckman of Franklin. In her second round Hankel dispatched Tatum Thielman of Stevens Point 6-0, 6-0. “She is a freshman but she does not play like a...
