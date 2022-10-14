ROCKFORD — Guilford lost by 20 points Friday. Guilford also looked the most impressive it has all season on a day it lost 27-7 at Boylan. Guilford (6-2) gained only nine yards in the first half. Total. So Boylan (7-1) kept getting the ball back. In great position. Yet Guilford kept holding early. Boylan’s average starting field position on its first five drives was the Guilford 49-yard line — yet the Titans scored only once to lead 7-0. All three drives they began in Guilford territory ended without points.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO