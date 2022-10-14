ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Auger-Aliassime beats Wolf to win Firenze Open

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Top-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime won the Firenze Open with his 11th ace of the day, beating American J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-4. Auger-Aliassime lost his first service game on Sunday but broke his opponent’s serve either side of that and did not face another break point in the final.
TENNIS
Post Register

Shields beats Marshall to become undisputed world champ

LONDON (AP) — Claressa Shields avenged her only career defeat when she beat Savannah Marshall by unanimous decision and became the undisputed women's world middleweight champion on Saturday. Shields lost to Marshall in their amateur days in 2012 but, in a stunning bout at a sold-out 02 Arena, Shields...
COMBAT SPORTS
Post Register

Devin Haney beats Kambosos to keep 4 world lightweight belts

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while claiming a...
COMBAT SPORTS
Post Register

Otaegui grabs 6-shot lead of Andalucía Masters

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Spanish golfer Adrián Otaegui grabbed a commanding six-stroke lead of the Andalucía Masters after carding a 7-under 64 over the third round on Saturday. Otaegui entered the day sharing the lead with countryman Ángel Hidalgo and Min Woo Lee of Australia. But Otaegui...
GOLF
Post Register

Brazil's soccer boss regrets two pitch invasions, violence

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's soccer confederation on Sunday condemned two cases of crowd violence that led to matches being interrupted. There were pitch invasions and brawls in the stands in the top-flight match between Ceara and Cuiaba and in the second division clash between Sport and Vasco da Gama.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy