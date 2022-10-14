The Sailors traveled to Norwalk on Thursday for their final match of the season and ended the season strong with another win over the Truckers. It was the Sailor serve that once again pushed Vermilion to a decisive victory 25-12 and 25-10. In the first set Elizabeth Okasinski had a 10 point run to pull Vermilion ahead. The second set started with a sideout and an 8 point run for Lauren Logsdon. Setters Logsdon and Erin Ellis, hitters Claire Bartlome, Okasinski, Cali Wilson, and Grace Conrady, and libero Brynn Chadwick came together to finish their last match with a win. Overall their record was 11-8, 6-6 in the SBC. Congrats Sailors!

NORWALK, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO