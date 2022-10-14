Read full article on original website
vermilionathletics.org
Freshman Football Knocks of Tiffin Columbian 42-8
The Sailors freshman squad improve to 7-1 on the year following a 42-8 victory Saturday morning over Tiffin Columbian. Zack Werth found the end zone on the opening drive, and Evan Kuhns rattled off 4 straight scores to lead as Tiffin Columbian had no answer to the Sailors dominate run game and stout defense. The Sailors led 36-0 at the half. Ashton Juszczyk added another touchdown run in the third quarter. Juszczyk has also been a two conversion machine, converting on 3 more today.
vermilionathletics.org
Varsity Volleyball Ends Regular Season Play with a Win
The Sailors defeated the Norwalk Truckers in three sets on Thursday to finish out their regular season! It was a three set victory for Vermilion who are the undefeated SBC Lake Division champs! Leading scorers included Maddie Stout with 14 kills and 11 digs, Gracie Starcovic with 10 kills, game high 20 serve receptions and 16 digs. Kaitlin Colahan had 8 kills and 6 total block kills, one was solo. Marissa Garcia and Maddie Taylor each had 9 digs. Rachael Lapka had 18 assists and Angelique Garcia had 15. Lapka also had 2 aces. Vermilion finishes regular season play 18-3! The Sailors begin their post season at home against Mansfield Senior on Tuesday night! Come support the Sailors!
vermilionathletics.org
Junior Varsity Volleyball defeats Norwalk to End the Season
The Sailors traveled to Norwalk on Thursday for their final match of the season and ended the season strong with another win over the Truckers. It was the Sailor serve that once again pushed Vermilion to a decisive victory 25-12 and 25-10. In the first set Elizabeth Okasinski had a 10 point run to pull Vermilion ahead. The second set started with a sideout and an 8 point run for Lauren Logsdon. Setters Logsdon and Erin Ellis, hitters Claire Bartlome, Okasinski, Cali Wilson, and Grace Conrady, and libero Brynn Chadwick came together to finish their last match with a win. Overall their record was 11-8, 6-6 in the SBC. Congrats Sailors!
vermilionathletics.org
Sailors fall to Edison 55-7
The Sailors found the endzone on the opening snap of the game, as Mj McCann launched a 73 touchdown pass to Tyler McCale and Caleb German’s extra point was good to give the Sailors a 7-0 lead. The Sailors defense put together a few stops and the Sailors and Chargers were tied at 7 after one.
vermilionathletics.org
Freshmen Volleyball Ends Season with a Win
The Sailors traveled to Norwalk for their final match of the season on Thursday. In a tight match, Vermilion came out on top both sets by a marigin of just 2 and 3 points. Top servers were Brooke Whisenant and Delaney Russell. The Sailors end their season 7-8 overall, 3-5 in SBC play. Congrats to setters Lauren Logsdon and Charlie Lopez, libero Abby Gawry, hitters Lily Lewis, Alyssa Woodward, Mackenzie Feltis, Brooke Whisenant, Delaney Russell, and Elizabeth Okasinski, and defensive specialist Kirstyn Palmer on a season well done!
