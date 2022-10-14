Read full article on original website
hiphop-n-more.com
George Floyd’s Family Is Considering A Lawsuit Against Kanye West
On his second Drink Champs episode which aired in full in the last few hours, Ye made a shocking claim that George Floyd died from fentanyl and not a lack of oxygen, despite the fact that a medical expert has argued the latter. Ye said that he found that “information” out from Candace Owens’ documentary which premiered a few days ago.
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug & Gunna’s RICO Trial Could Be Delayed By Two Months
Young Thug and Gunna could potentially remain behind bars a little longer if Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has her way. The two rappers are currently in jail alongside 26 other YSL affiliates as part of an ongoing RICO case. Prosecutors are claiming that Thugga (real name Jeffery Lamar William) was the mastermind of an organized street gang, with crimes ranging from murder to drug dealing.
Daily Beast
George Floyd’s Family Weighing Suit Over Kanye Overdose Theory: Lawyer
A civil rights attorney who represented the family of George Floyd said Sunday they were considering suing Kanye West for a number of false statements he made about Floyd’s May 2020 death at the hands of Minneapolis police. “Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight,” Lee Merritt wrote on Twitter, noting that the suit was being considered despite the fact that “one cannot defame the dead.” Merritt was referring to comments the rapper made in between ranting about the “Jewish media” on a Sunday visit to Drink Champs, the Revolt TV podcast. Fresh from attending the premiere of fellow “White Lives Matter” firebrand Candace Owens’ Daily Wire documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, West insisted incorrectly that Floyd’s death was tied to fentanyl. “If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” West said. (Although an autopsy found traces of fentanyl in Floyd’s system, his death was ruled a homicide.)
Scientology looms over actor Danny Masterson rape case. How much will come out at trial?
"That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson, a Scientologist, is charged with raping three former Scientologists who say the church tried to silence them.
Trax Records Co-Founder, More Than a Dozen Artists Sue Label Over Unpaid Royalties
On Friday (October 14), more than a dozen artists sued the legendary Chicago house label Trax Records, the estate of its co-founder Larry Sherman, and its current owners Screamin’ Rachael Cain and Sandyee Barns, reports Rolling Stone. Those suing—a list that includes Trax Records co-founder Vince Lawrence, Marshall Jefferson, Adonis, and Maurice Joshua—allege the label owes them unpaid royalties and, in some cases, failed to pay certain artists anything at all.
